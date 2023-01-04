ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

'Reach out. Let us support you': Community members call for peace as new year begins in Milwaukee

By Elliot Hughes, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
YAHOO!
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Family still waiting for repairs after cold snap

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family says they’ve been forced to live in a flooded apartment for nearly two weeks. Eight pipes burst in their building on Christmas Eve. They’re still waiting for the landlord to make repairs in the building at 23rd Street and Highland Avenue. "It's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Police shot at during vehicle chase

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police have confirmed to 12 News that someone shot at officers during a chase Friday morning. It happened on N. 100th Street between Capitol Drive and Grantosa Drive just after 2:45 a.m. "I heard about 11 gunshots and I heard cars passing by late at night,"...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit; 3 in custody, guns, narcotics recovered

MILWAUKEE - Three people were taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 4 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee. The pursuit began in the area of 15th and Center and ended near 39th and Park Hill Avenue. The driver, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and two passengers, were taken into custody. Two firearms...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Labor shortage, outside investors strain affordable housing efforts in Milwaukee

News414 is a service journalism collaboration between Wisconsin Watch and Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service that addresses the specific issues, interests, perspectives and information needs identified by residents of central city Milwaukee neighborhoods. Learn more at our website or text MKE to 73224 to connect with a reporter. A labor shortage...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bank robbery, Milwaukee's east side; robber sought

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a person attempted to rob the US Bank near Farwell and North Avenue on Friday, Jan. 6. Officials said that around 12 p.m. Friday, the robber entered the bank, demanded, and obtained money. A security guard confronted the robber, and a struggle ensued. The robber then ran away on foot.
MILWAUKEE, WI
communityjournal.net

Veteran and teacher LARRESA TAYLOR says she’s ‘Taylor-Made’ to be the next ninth district alderperson

Declaring herself ‘Taylor-Made’ to represent the residents ofthe ninth aldermanic district, Milwaukee Public School TeacherLarresa Taylor recently announced her candidacy for the seat once held by Chantia Lewis, who stepped down last summerafter being convicted of felony charges. A mother of three, Taylor is a military veteran, a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Bucks postgame shooting suspect now out on bond

MILWAUKEE — A suspect in a shooting that left17 people injured in downtown Milwaukee is out on a signature bond Thursday. Lemont Siller, 21, is charged with 16 felony counts of first-degree reckless injury and use of a dangerous weapon stemming from the shooting. His jury trial, along with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Arrest Made, Charges Filed In Milwaukee’s First Homicide Of 2023

A 16-year-old is the suspect in Milwaukee’s first homicide of 2023. Prosecutors yesterday filed first-degree homicide charges against Javontae Jones. Police say he was one of several people involved in a shootout at the JJ Fish and Chicken restaurant on New Year’s Day. A 17-year-old was killed in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

MPD officers shot at during high-speed pursuit with stolen vehicle

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police were involved in a high-speed pursuit with a stolen vehicle out of West Bend early Friday, Jan. 6. Police say around 2:42 a.m., officers observed a vehicle drive away from Sherman Park at a high rate of speed as the squad approached. The vehicle continued to drive recklessly and officers attempted to stop the driver. Officials say a pursuit ensued and the occupants of the vehicle fired several shots at officers near 100th Street and Capitol Drive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Postal police union wants more mailbox patrols

The theft of mail from a blue United States Postal Service mail collection box in Wauwatosa last week is shining new light on a growing problem across the country. Mail theft is skyrocketing. Wauwatosa police captured mail thieves in the act last week after they crashed their car during a...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 'hoarder' fire, body found a day later

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said a body was found at the scene of a fire near Layton and Greenfield a day after it happened. Medical examiner data show the body was that of a man, 70. The body was found Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4 when MFD was...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy