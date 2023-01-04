'Reach out. Let us support you': Community members call for peace as new year begins in Milwaukee

Read full article on original website
Milwaukee couple helping transform a neighborhood
As soon as Khurram and Emma moved to Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood, they started picking up trash to beautify their community.
Pastor speaks out about family hit by a reckless driver on way to church
The family was on their way to Eastbrook Church Sunday when police say a driver who was speeding and had been drinking crashed into them.
WISN
Family still waiting for repairs after cold snap
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family says they’ve been forced to live in a flooded apartment for nearly two weeks. Eight pipes burst in their building on Christmas Eve. They’re still waiting for the landlord to make repairs in the building at 23rd Street and Highland Avenue. "It's...
wapl.com
Milwaukee teen accused of killing an Oshkosh woman stays in adult court
MILWAUKEE, Wis–The case of a Milwaukee boy accused of killing an Oshkosh woman in a carjacking will remain in adult court. A judge rejects a reverse waiver request from Jayden Adams to be tried as a juvenile. Adams is charged in Milwaukee County Court with First Degree Reckless Homicide,...
WISN
Milwaukee Police shot at during vehicle chase
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police have confirmed to 12 News that someone shot at officers during a chase Friday morning. It happened on N. 100th Street between Capitol Drive and Grantosa Drive just after 2:45 a.m. "I heard about 11 gunshots and I heard cars passing by late at night,"...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit; 3 in custody, guns, narcotics recovered
MILWAUKEE - Three people were taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 4 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee. The pursuit began in the area of 15th and Center and ended near 39th and Park Hill Avenue. The driver, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and two passengers, were taken into custody. Two firearms...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
$50K bail rescinded, Milwaukee homicide defendant back in jail
A counselor for troubled youth in Milwaukee paid $50,000 to spring a homicide defendant from jail. Now, he wants his money back.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Labor shortage, outside investors strain affordable housing efforts in Milwaukee
News414 is a service journalism collaboration between Wisconsin Watch and Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service that addresses the specific issues, interests, perspectives and information needs identified by residents of central city Milwaukee neighborhoods. Learn more at our website or text MKE to 73224 to connect with a reporter. A labor shortage...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine area man puts experience to work helping youth and reducing incarceration
RACINE — Dante Cottingham, 44, has spent much of his life incarcerated, which includes nearly 27 years for first-degree intentional homicide. He arrived to Green Bay Correctional Institution in 1995 at 18 years old. It was where he grew up. Cottingham was paroled in March of 2022 and has...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bank robbery, Milwaukee's east side; robber sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a person attempted to rob the US Bank near Farwell and North Avenue on Friday, Jan. 6. Officials said that around 12 p.m. Friday, the robber entered the bank, demanded, and obtained money. A security guard confronted the robber, and a struggle ensued. The robber then ran away on foot.
communityjournal.net
Veteran and teacher LARRESA TAYLOR says she’s ‘Taylor-Made’ to be the next ninth district alderperson
Declaring herself ‘Taylor-Made’ to represent the residents ofthe ninth aldermanic district, Milwaukee Public School TeacherLarresa Taylor recently announced her candidacy for the seat once held by Chantia Lewis, who stepped down last summerafter being convicted of felony charges. A mother of three, Taylor is a military veteran, a...
WISN
Bucks postgame shooting suspect now out on bond
MILWAUKEE — A suspect in a shooting that left17 people injured in downtown Milwaukee is out on a signature bond Thursday. Lemont Siller, 21, is charged with 16 felony counts of first-degree reckless injury and use of a dangerous weapon stemming from the shooting. His jury trial, along with...
Protest planned after St. Francis Hospital ends labor and delivery services
St. Francis Hospital shut down the labor and delivery unit on December 23 and it is leading healthcare workers to organize a protest set for today.
CBS 58
'Turn yourself in': Family of Racine man killed in hit-and-run calls for justice, closure
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Funeral services were held Wednesday, Jan. 4, for a 69-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run last month in Racine. Police say it happened Dec. 22, just after 10:30 p.m. The victim, Anthony Morales, was found lying in the street outside his home, along with broken...
Racine woman charged in connection to quintuple shooting in Racine last year
A Racine woman was recently charged in connection to a quintuple shooting that happened in Racine in August.
seehafernews.com
Arrest Made, Charges Filed In Milwaukee’s First Homicide Of 2023
A 16-year-old is the suspect in Milwaukee’s first homicide of 2023. Prosecutors yesterday filed first-degree homicide charges against Javontae Jones. Police say he was one of several people involved in a shootout at the JJ Fish and Chicken restaurant on New Year’s Day. A 17-year-old was killed in...
CBS 58
MPD officers shot at during high-speed pursuit with stolen vehicle
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police were involved in a high-speed pursuit with a stolen vehicle out of West Bend early Friday, Jan. 6. Police say around 2:42 a.m., officers observed a vehicle drive away from Sherman Park at a high rate of speed as the squad approached. The vehicle continued to drive recklessly and officers attempted to stop the driver. Officials say a pursuit ensued and the occupants of the vehicle fired several shots at officers near 100th Street and Capitol Drive.
WISN
Postal police union wants more mailbox patrols
The theft of mail from a blue United States Postal Service mail collection box in Wauwatosa last week is shining new light on a growing problem across the country. Mail theft is skyrocketing. Wauwatosa police captured mail thieves in the act last week after they crashed their car during a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 'hoarder' fire, body found a day later
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said a body was found at the scene of a fire near Layton and Greenfield a day after it happened. Medical examiner data show the body was that of a man, 70. The body was found Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4 when MFD was...
carvdnstone.com
Black Teachers Fund is Providing Financial Support and Resources to Retain Black Teachers
How many Black male teachers have you had? I’m sure the number is nonexistent or low. Blake Nathan, a former teacher, saw the disparities and decided to create Educate Me Foundation: a social enterprise determined to increase the number of men and women of color in the field of education.
