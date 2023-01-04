Read full article on original website
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 70-69 Loss vs. Syracuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite leading for most of the second half, the Louisville men's basketball eventually fell behind to Syracuse, surrendering a 70-69 decision to remain winless in ACC play. Here's what head coach Kenny Payne, guard El Ellis and forward Mike James had to say following the loss:. Head...
CBB world laughs at hilariously stupid Louisville-Syracuse finish
On Tuesday night, the 9-5 Syracuse Orange and 2-12 Louisville Cardinals met in Louisville for an ACC clash. Obviously, these are not your… uh, they’re not the Louisville or Syracuse you might remember from the Big East or even just a few years ago. So, it’s not surprising then that the teams combined for a Read more... The post CBB world laughs at hilariously stupid Louisville-Syracuse finish appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
UNC vs. Wake Forest Preview
ACC Network (Cory Alexander, Randolph Childress) “They’ve got really good guard play that can make shots, but also put themselves in a position where they’re attacking the basket, and they can distribute. They’re always extremely well-coached and a very good defensive team. And I’m sure they’re coming in here with a lot of confidence after back-to-back ACC wins against Virginia Tech and also Duke. But we’re looking forward to the challenge of playing them. We’re looking forward to being on our home floor and being back at home.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis.
Inside College Basketball: NC State is Making Moves After Defeating #16 Duke
Our 'Inside College Basketball' analysts recap the fantastic win from the NC State Wolfpack over the #16 Duke Blue Devils with a final score of 84-60.
Pitt vs Virginia Live Feed: Panthers Defend Undefeated ACC Record
The Pitt Panthers hope to remain undefeated in the ACC tonight after welcoming No. 11 Virginia to the Petersen Events Center.
Marlowe Wax and Caleb Okechukwu return to Syracuse for 2023 season
247Sports' James Finneral breaks down the importance of Marlowe Wax and Caleb Okechukwu returning to Syracuse.
How to Watch: Duke vs NC State on Wednesday
It's the first game of the calendar year 2023 for the Blue Devils as they look to continue momentum gained by the team's 86-67 win over Florida State on New Year's Eve. While the return of sick players Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively were the big stories going in to that game, the storylines going in to this game against the Wolfpack will be whether some of Duke's bench players have earned a starting spot like Jaylen Blakes did with his play. Ryan Young put up 20 points and 12 rebounds in the game and Whitehead scored a career-high 16 in a reserve role as the team put up 46 bench points (most in an ACC game since 2005). Having a lot of depth on a team is something that would make any coach happy, but Jon Scheyer will have to figure out the right combination of players to continue racking up wins in what looks to be a competitive ACC.
Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Louisville
Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. Let’s hope 2023 gets off to a rousing start for the Syracuse Orange. Up next for the Orange are. Students: 14,309 students who recognize that Louisville is a volleyball school. The 2022-23 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET) College basketball is full of metrics...
Syracuse men’s basketball: Escaping mediocrity is the goal for 2023
The Syracuse Orange head into tonight’s game against the Louisville Cardinals with a record of 9-5. They will need to finish with a 13-4 record over the rest of the ACC schedule to avoid heading into the post-season with at least 10 losses for the eight time in the last nine seasons. When they look across the court at tonight’s opponent, they should be wary because it’s a path Syracuse does not want to veer down.
No. 12 Hurricanes collapse late, fall 76-70 at Georgia Tech
The No. 12 Miami Hurricanes allowed Georgia Tech to score the final 12 points and lost 76-70 to snap a nine-game winning streak on Wednesday. Norchad Omier scored 17 points, but fouled out late for the Hurricanes, who led by six with five minutes left, but missed their final seven shots.
The NFL announced late Thursday night the Week 17 Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals game will not be resumed and has been cancelled. This decision has several layers to it which directly impact the Bengals and the postseason. Heading into the Week 17 game, if the Bengals were to have...
Five takeaways from No. 12 Miami's loss at Georgia Tech
The 12th-ranked Miami Hurricanes lost in disappointing fashion with a 76-70 defeat at Georgia Tech on Wednesday. Miami (13-2, 4-1 ACC) led by six with 4:50 left, but did not score the rest of the way as the Yellow Jackets (8-6, 1-3) scored the game's final 12 points for their first conference victory and handing the Hurricanes their first loss in league play.
