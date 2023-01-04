Man arrested after writing and passing fake check

Photo: Milton Police Department

MILTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is behind bars after being caught for writing and passing a fake check in Milton.

According to the Milton Police Department, Trai Don Gordon was arrested today by the Charleston Police Department by Cpl. Whittington Warrants division on felony warrants obtained by Chief Parsons for Fraudulent Schemes, Forgery and Uttering and obtaining money by false pretense stemming from a bogus check.

Police say Trai Don Gordon wrote and passed a fake check in the town of Milton in the amount of $3,755.

Gordon is currently in South Central Regional jail in lieu of bond.