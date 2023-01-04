ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Damar Hamlin Tweets Reaction to Bills' Opening Touchdown Vs. Patriots

Damar Hamlin tweets reaction to Bills’ opening touchdown vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Buffalo Bills are playing for Damar Hamlin on Sunday, and they didn’t wait long to give him something to cheer for. Nyheim Hines sent Highmark Stadium into a frenzy when he...
Fans want Bills trainer, staff to be inducted into NFL Hall of Fame

One day after Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott called team assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington a “real hero,” fans are ready for him to don the gold jacket. Kellington -- and the rest of the Bills athletic training staff -- were praised for their quick, life-saving response following the collapse and cardiac arrest of 24-year-old safety Damar Hamlin mid-game on Monday. His name and picture have circulated around social media by players and reporters looking to highlight his heroics.
Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss

The Dallas Cowboys did not have an ideal end of their regular season, getting beat handily by the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The game didn’t matter regarding their playoff seeding in the NFC, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was certainly not pleased by their performance. Jones discussed the loss after the game on Sunday and Read more... The post Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lovie Smith is one and done in Houston

Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair released a statement through the team saying he and general manager Nick Caserio informed Smith they were moving in a different direction on Sunday night. "We are grateful for his leadership and character, and we wish him the best moving forward," McNair said. "While...
Eagles' Jalen Hurts ‘Trending in the Right Direction' for Sunday

Hurts ‘trending in the right direction’ for Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t definitively say Jalen Hurts is playing on Sunday against the Giants but it seems like that’s where this is heading. “It’s trending in the right direction,”...
Why Don't the Dolphins Have a 2023 First-Round Pick?

Why don’t the Dolphins have a 2023 first-round pick? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Miami Dolphins won’t have a first-round pick in the NFL draft in consecutive seasons. With an 11-6 win over the New York Jets in Week 16 and the New England Patriots falling...

