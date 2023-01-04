Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Damar Hamlin Tweets Reaction to Bills' Opening Touchdown Vs. Patriots
Damar Hamlin tweets reaction to Bills’ opening touchdown vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Buffalo Bills are playing for Damar Hamlin on Sunday, and they didn’t wait long to give him something to cheer for. Nyheim Hines sent Highmark Stadium into a frenzy when he...
Fans want Bills trainer, staff to be inducted into NFL Hall of Fame
One day after Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott called team assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington a “real hero,” fans are ready for him to don the gold jacket. Kellington -- and the rest of the Bills athletic training staff -- were praised for their quick, life-saving response following the collapse and cardiac arrest of 24-year-old safety Damar Hamlin mid-game on Monday. His name and picture have circulated around social media by players and reporters looking to highlight his heroics.
Veteran safety releases message as he moves on from Florida State to prepare for 2023 NFL Draft
The Florida native graduated at the conclusion of the fall semester.
Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss
The Dallas Cowboys did not have an ideal end of their regular season, getting beat handily by the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The game didn’t matter regarding their playoff seeding in the NFC, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was certainly not pleased by their performance. Jones discussed the loss after the game on Sunday and Read more... The post Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
As Cowboys head into NFL playoffs with a thud, pressure is on Mike McCarthy to avoid another letdown
The Dallas Cowboys won't have a home playoff game. They won't have momentum entering the postseason, nor a perfectly healthy roster. Indeed, they can't even have total confidence in which team is going to show up against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round. But what...
Lovie Smith is one and done in Houston
Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair released a statement through the team saying he and general manager Nick Caserio informed Smith they were moving in a different direction on Sunday night. "We are grateful for his leadership and character, and we wish him the best moving forward," McNair said. "While...
Eagles' Jalen Hurts ‘Trending in the Right Direction' for Sunday
Hurts ‘trending in the right direction’ for Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t definitively say Jalen Hurts is playing on Sunday against the Giants but it seems like that’s where this is heading. “It’s trending in the right direction,”...
Why Don't the Dolphins Have a 2023 First-Round Pick?
Why don’t the Dolphins have a 2023 first-round pick? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Miami Dolphins won’t have a first-round pick in the NFL draft in consecutive seasons. With an 11-6 win over the New York Jets in Week 16 and the New England Patriots falling...
