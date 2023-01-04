Read full article on original website
Related
9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane
WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
A dog was accidentally sent through airport security X-ray, TSA says
A dog was accidentally sent through an airport X-ray machine after being zipped inside a passenger’s backpack, according to the Transportation Security Administration.TSA Great Lakes shared an image of the backpack in a carry-on bin at airport security along with an X-ray that showed the outline of the dog in the carry-on luggage.The bizarre incident took place at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sunday.The small dog, which was a dachshund Chihuahua mix, was “a little skittish” when it came out of the machine but otherwise unharmed, according to TSA spokesperson Jessica Mayle.The passenger was seemingly “unaware”...
TSA shares top 10 catches of 2022 at airports
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Transportation Security Administration workers find some strange and dangerous items at airport security checkpoints. The agency rounded up its top 10 catches for 2022. New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport was home to the No. 3 catch on the list; a man tried to bring gun parts hidden inside peanut […]
TODAY.com
How to bring homemade foods through airport security, according to the TSA
Whether you’re planning a trip to visit loved ones or taking a vacation, you might be contemplating bringing a few of your favorite foods along like a treasured recipe or baked goods. If it’s a road trip, then all you really need to do is to stow your perishable...
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
A Woman Screamed At Southwest Airlines Staff In Austin & Had A Meltdown Over Luggage (VIDEO)
A woman at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport flying Southwest Airlines had an absolute meltdown over her luggage and passengers caught the whole scene on camera. TikTok videos show the grown adult having a full-on temper tantrum. The upset passenger in a red plaid jacket stood in front of two Southwest...
Airport police officer threatens to arrest stranded passengers waiting to rebook cancelled Southwest flights
An airport police officer allegedly threatened to arrest passengers for trespassing when they were stranded at the Nashville International Airport amid widespread holiday flight delays.In a video, posted on Tuesday by former state house candidate Brad Batt, an officer can be heard saying, “You will be arrested for trespassing.”All around him, a group of dismayed passengers tries to explain that they no longer have valid tickets for the nearby gate because of problems with their flights.“Are you kidding me?” one bystander can be heard saying.“Right now,” the officer continues. “To the unsecured side. The ticket counter will help you...
Teen Pilot Flying Family to Breakfast Makes Emergency Landing, Says He Heard 'Grandma Crying in the Back'
"I'm just glad it ended the way it did," Brock Peters, 18, said of the landing he made while flying with three passengers over a mountain pass in California Just months after getting his pilot's license, an 18-year-old faced a scary situation while flying with his family in California. Brock Peters was taking his family to breakfast at Riverside Municipal airport in a single-engine plane on Monday morning when he heard a pop from his engine while flying over a mountain pass, according to KTLA. "We're coming through the pass and I hear...
These Are the Airports You Don't Want to Travel Through During the Holidays
While inflation has caused some people to nix their holiday travel plans and celebrate at home, the holidays are still an extremely busy time for passing through airports, and even though Christmas is just under two weeks away, there have already been reports of snaking lines and missed flights simply because people couldn't get through security fast enough.
Leaked Southwest Airlines Memo Asks HQ Employees to Help Get Flights on Track
An internal message requested Southwest Airlines headquarters employees to voluntarily work in scheduling rather than their normal jobs.
Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery Airport
An American Airlines employee was killed on Saturday after being "ingested into the engine" of an aircraft.Photo byMiguel Ángel SanzonUnsplash. An American Airlines employee was killed on Saturday after being "ingested into the engine" of an aircraft at the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The employee has not yet been identified, and the airline has not released an official statement on the incident. The ground worker, who has been reported as a baggage handler, was reportedly pulled into one of the plane's engines while the aircraft was parked at a gate with the parking brake set. The FAA and NTSB are currently investigating the accident, and a preliminary report is expected to be released within the next two to three weeks. The airport suspended operations after the incident but resumed service on Saturday evening.
A passenger suing Southwest Airlines says he was given credit vouchers for a canceled flight despite being promised a refund
Eric Capdeville is also seeking reimbursement for the accommodation that he and his daughter booked in Portland but didn't get to use.
This map shows which airports in the US are the worst to fly out of right now
Atlanta and Denver's airports are seeing some of the most delays as a storm upends Christmas travel, according to FlightAware.
Flights into Florida are being delayed or canceled due to FAA air traffic issue
Flights into Florida are being delayed or canceled due to a FAA air traffic control issue, causing major sky traffic jams
You No Longer Need To Show Your Boarding Pass At Security At Some Airports—Here’s Why
The busiest travel season we’ve seen in years is well underway. While travel means the fun and excitement of family visits or vacations, we all know the hassles that come with the experience. Ticket prices continue to climb, routes are changing and trying to cram everything into a carry-on bag to avoid excess baggage fees can take all the joy out of your trip.
An Airline Passenger Put A Tracker On Her Own 'Lost' Luggage & It Turned Into A Wild Chase
United Airlines is coming under fire after a passenger decided to put the airline on blast for "lying" to her about the whereabouts of her bag after they lost it in transit. Valerie Szybala decided to document her experience trying to find her lost baggage with United Airlines on Twitter, and her viral story includes so many turns that it’s hard to keep up.
TSA Find Dog in Bag at Airport X-ray Checkpoint
The Transport Security Administration had a surprise last week when a dog was found in a carry-on bag at a Wisconsin airport. The TSA tweeted that “A dog was accidentally sent through the X-ray” in Dane County Regional Airport, in Madison – the state’s capital city – through its Great Lakes Twitter account. “When traveling with […] The post TSA Find Dog in Bag at Airport X-ray Checkpoint appeared first on DogTime.
0 cancelations, 0 delays for Southwest Airlines today at RDU
Southwest Airlines is running on time and without any cancelations Friday morning at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
Gizmodo
Frustrated United Customer Tracks Lost Luggage via AirTag While Claiming Her Bag Was 'Held Hostage'
Traveling has been an absolute nightmare for many over the past few weeks, to put it mildly. Flights have been cancelled, airports have been mobbed, and luggage has been lost—or has it? A traveller’s lost luggage journey has gone viral on Twitter after she documented her belongings moving across Washington D.C. with an Apple AirTag, contradicting United Airlines’ claims to her.
Southwest continues canceling thousands of flights across US, including Bay Area airports
Almost 3,000 flights within, into or out of the US have already been canceled for Tuesday, according to FlightAware, and roughly 2,575 were those of Southwest.
People
376K+
Followers
64K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0