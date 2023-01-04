ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WUSA9

9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane

WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

A dog was accidentally sent through airport security X-ray, TSA says

A dog was accidentally sent through an airport X-ray machine after being zipped inside a passenger’s backpack, according to the Transportation Security Administration.TSA Great Lakes shared an image of the backpack in a carry-on bin at airport security along with an X-ray that showed the outline of the dog in the carry-on luggage.The bizarre incident took place at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sunday.The small dog, which was a dachshund Chihuahua mix, was “a little skittish” when it came out of the machine but otherwise unharmed, according to TSA spokesperson Jessica Mayle.The passenger was seemingly “unaware”...
MADISON, WI
PIX11

TSA shares top 10 catches of 2022 at airports

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Transportation Security Administration workers find some strange and dangerous items at airport security checkpoints. The agency rounded up its top 10 catches for 2022. New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport was home to the No. 3 catch on the list; a man tried to bring gun parts hidden inside peanut […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

How to bring homemade foods through airport security, according to the TSA

Whether you’re planning a trip to visit loved ones or taking a vacation, you might be contemplating bringing a few of your favorite foods along like a treasured recipe or baked goods. If it’s a road trip, then all you really need to do is to stow your perishable...
The Independent

Airport police officer threatens to arrest stranded passengers waiting to rebook cancelled Southwest flights

An airport police officer allegedly threatened to arrest passengers for trespassing when they were stranded at the Nashville International Airport amid widespread holiday flight delays.In a video, posted on Tuesday by former state house candidate Brad Batt, an officer can be heard saying, “You will be arrested for trespassing.”All around him, a group of dismayed passengers tries to explain that they no longer have valid tickets for the nearby gate because of problems with their flights.“Are you kidding me?” one bystander can be heard saying.“Right now,” the officer continues. “To the unsecured side. The ticket counter will help you...
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Teen Pilot Flying Family to Breakfast Makes Emergency Landing, Says He Heard 'Grandma Crying in the Back'

"I'm just glad it ended the way it did," Brock Peters, 18, said of the landing he made while flying with three passengers over a mountain pass in California Just months after getting his pilot's license, an 18-year-old faced a scary situation while flying with his family in California.  Brock Peters was taking his family to breakfast at Riverside Municipal airport in a single-engine plane on Monday morning when he heard a pop from his engine while flying over a mountain pass, according to KTLA.  "We're coming through the pass and I hear...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Larry Lease

Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery Airport

An American Airlines employee was killed on Saturday after being "ingested into the engine" of an aircraft.Photo byMiguel Ángel SanzonUnsplash. An American Airlines employee was killed on Saturday after being "ingested into the engine" of an aircraft at the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The employee has not yet been identified, and the airline has not released an official statement on the incident. The ground worker, who has been reported as a baggage handler, was reportedly pulled into one of the plane's engines while the aircraft was parked at a gate with the parking brake set. The FAA and NTSB are currently investigating the accident, and a preliminary report is expected to be released within the next two to three weeks. The airport suspended operations after the incident but resumed service on Saturday evening.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Narcity USA

An Airline Passenger Put A Tracker On Her Own 'Lost' Luggage & It Turned Into A Wild Chase

United Airlines is coming under fire after a passenger decided to put the airline on blast for "lying" to her about the whereabouts of her bag after they lost it in transit. Valerie Szybala decided to document her experience trying to find her lost baggage with United Airlines on Twitter, and her viral story includes so many turns that it’s hard to keep up.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
DogTime

Gizmodo

Frustrated United Customer Tracks Lost Luggage via AirTag While Claiming Her Bag Was 'Held Hostage'

Traveling has been an absolute nightmare for many over the past few weeks, to put it mildly. Flights have been cancelled, airports have been mobbed, and luggage has been lost—or has it? A traveller’s lost luggage journey has gone viral on Twitter after she documented her belongings moving across Washington D.C. with an Apple AirTag, contradicting United Airlines’ claims to her.
WASHINGTON, DC
People

People

