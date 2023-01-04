On March 18, 2022, five Community College of Aurora students planned to film a movie at a cabin in Bailey for a class assignment. But the students say that a man, later identified as Jon Spencer, confronted them when one of the group's cars got stuck in the snow on Stucke Road, in front of Spencer’s property. Malarie Stafford-Mustacchio, whose grandmother, former state legislator Debbie Stafford, owns the cabin just up the road, says that Spencer seemed intoxicated and wouldn’t listen when the students promised to leave as soon as they could.

