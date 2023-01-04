Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado Found a Solution to its Migrant Problem - These Cities Aren't Going to Like itTom HandyDenver, CO
Advocates ask Denver council to require all-electric new homesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver restaurant offers all-you-can-eat oysters and shucking lessonsBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Committee approves amenity-rich affordable housing at Holly in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
KDVR.com
Suspect who allegedly shot, killed Arvada officer appears in court
Sonny Almanza is accused of shooting and killing Arva Police Officer Dillon Vakoff. Carly Moore reports. Suspect who allegedly shot, killed Arvada officer …. Sonny Almanza is accused of shooting and killing Arva Police Officer Dillon Vakoff. Carly Moore reports. Monarch High School wellness center helps students …. After the...
KDVR.com
Officer misses gun later found on suspect during booking
GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — An Edgewater police officer will face an internal affairs investigation after he apparently failed to find a handgun on a suspect brought to the Jefferson County Jail on New Year’s Eve. Officer Derek Stakley had arrested 29-year-old Larry Lucero for violation of a protection...
Trucker accused of killing locksmith allowed to leave Colorado
A man accused of killing a locksmith over a payment has been allowed to leave Colorado, and the victim's family is outraged.
Christian Glass's parents seek more indictments in death of their son
DENVER — Christian Glass’s final moments played out on police body camera, but his parents would rather you think of their son before his 911 call, and before a Clear Creek County deputy smashed his window, shot and killed him. On Wednesday, an internal affairs investigation by an...
Suspect killed after exchanging gunfire with officers in Frederick
A suspect is dead after officers exchanged gunfire in Frederick early Thursday morning.
Teen injured in Adams County shooting
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) deputies responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday in the 8300 block of Jasmine Street and found an injured teenage boy. When deputies arrived to the scene near Brighton Road and East 83rd Place about 4 p.m., they found...
Delivery driver charged with extreme indifference, vehicular homicide
(Arapahoe County, Colo.) Additional charges were filed against a delivery driver accused of killing a man after hitting him with a semi-truck. The victim was identified as Guillermo Duran-Mejia, 55, by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office. According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a welfare check regarding Duran-Mejia’s body lying next to a white passenger van at 1 Digicomm Drive at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 28.
Retrial in Westminster road rage shooting case delayed
The retrial set for Friday in the case against the deadly Westminster road rage shooting suspect, Jeremy Webster, was delayed Wednesday after the Judge granted the defense’s request for a continuance.
Deputy violated policy in Christian Glass shooting
The standoff took hold for more than an hour, with Christian Glass refusing to get out of his locked SUV before Buen shot and killed him. All the while, Glass was not suspected of any crimes.
Denver police investigating deadly stabbing in East Colfax neighborhood
The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing in the city's East Colfax neighborhood.
1 killed in serious crash on Colorado Boulevard
One person was killed in a two-car crash near City Park on Wednesday night.
Family of missing Lakota man pleads with him to come home
For the past five days, Jennifer Black Elk has been searching for her nephew Wanbli Oyate Vigil. The 27-year-old Lakota man has been missing since Dec. 29. He was last seen near West 13th Avenue and Knox Court in Denver. On Tuesday, Vigil's family and community members held a search party to try to find Vigil."It feels surreal," Black Elk told CBS News Colorado. "We've checked hospitals, jails, whatever leads we can think of… friends, relatives. We've been putting the word out."Surveillance video shared with CBS News Colorado shows the last time Vigil was seen at his apartment building off...
Grand jury indicts Denver officer, calls actions in shooting that injured 6 'reckless'
DENVER — A grand jury indicted a Denver Police officer in a shooting in Lower Downtown in July in which several bystanders were wounded by gunfire, saying the indictment was in part because that officer knew he didn't have a "clear backdrop" when he fired his weapon. The grand...
Legal expert, law enforcement trainer weigh in on DPD officer indictment
DENVER — A Denver grand jury indicted former Denver police officer Brandon Ramos this week in response to the officer's actions on the night of an officer-involved shooting in the "LoDo" neighborhood. According to DPD, officers saw 21 year old Jordan Waddy, shoving and punching another person in the...
coloradosun.com
Denver police officer faces criminal charges after shooting into crowd, injuring 6 bystanders
A Denver police officer is facing criminal charges for shooting at an armed man and into a crowded area in downtown in July, injuring six bystanders, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. Officer Brandon Ramos was indicted by a grand jury and faces 14 total charges, including several...
Aurora police looking for suspect in carjacking of tow truck
AURORA, Colo. — Police are looking for a man wanted for carjacking a tow truck in Aurora Wednesday afternoon. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said the truck was stolen just after 2 p.m. from the area of Havana Street and Montview Boulevard. Officers found the truck near Peoria Street...
Westword
Charges Dismissed in Park County Cabin Assault Case Against Jon Spencer
On March 18, 2022, five Community College of Aurora students planned to film a movie at a cabin in Bailey for a class assignment. But the students say that a man, later identified as Jon Spencer, confronted them when one of the group's cars got stuck in the snow on Stucke Road, in front of Spencer’s property. Malarie Stafford-Mustacchio, whose grandmother, former state legislator Debbie Stafford, owns the cabin just up the road, says that Spencer seemed intoxicated and wouldn’t listen when the students promised to leave as soon as they could.
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy dies after suffering heart attack on duty
The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a 22-year veteran law enforcement officer. Deputy Kraig Conger, 51, suffered a heart attack while on duty on Dec. 28 and died. He is survived by his wife Leslie, and two children. Conger joined the sheriff's office in 2000 after graduating from Colorado State University. ...
Colorado Semi-Truck Driver Ran Over Locksmith After Payment Dispute, Killing Him, Police Say
Colorado semi-truck driver Erick Mejia allegedly ran over locksmith Guillermo Duran-Mejia, killing him, then continued making scheduled deliveries on Dec. 28, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Department. A Colorado semi-truck driver was arrested this week for allegedly running over a locksmith over a payment dispute, causing fatal injuries, then...
More than 80,000 fentanyl-laced pills seized in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — A 24-year-old man was arrested on drug charges late last month after a four-month investigation. Aurora Police said the investigation began in September after their narcotics team received a tip that Hernan Soria Ramirez was advertising illegal drugs for sale on social media sites. Police executed...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0