Lakewood, CO

KDVR.com

Suspect who allegedly shot, killed Arvada officer appears in court

Sonny Almanza is accused of shooting and killing Arva Police Officer Dillon Vakoff. Carly Moore reports. Suspect who allegedly shot, killed Arvada officer …. Sonny Almanza is accused of shooting and killing Arva Police Officer Dillon Vakoff. Carly Moore reports. Monarch High School wellness center helps students …. After the...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Officer misses gun later found on suspect during booking

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — An Edgewater police officer will face an internal affairs investigation after he apparently failed to find a handgun on a suspect brought to the Jefferson County Jail on New Year’s Eve. Officer Derek Stakley had arrested 29-year-old Larry Lucero for violation of a protection...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Teen injured in Adams County shooting

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) deputies responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday in the 8300 block of Jasmine Street and found an injured teenage boy. When deputies arrived to the scene near Brighton Road and East 83rd Place about 4 p.m., they found...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
Heather Willard

Delivery driver charged with extreme indifference, vehicular homicide

(Arapahoe County, Colo.) Additional charges were filed against a delivery driver accused of killing a man after hitting him with a semi-truck. The victim was identified as Guillermo Duran-Mejia, 55, by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office. According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a welfare check regarding Duran-Mejia’s body lying next to a white passenger van at 1 Digicomm Drive at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 28.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Family of missing Lakota man pleads with him to come home

For the past five days, Jennifer Black Elk has been searching for her nephew Wanbli Oyate Vigil. The 27-year-old Lakota man has been missing since Dec. 29. He was last seen near West 13th Avenue and Knox Court in Denver. On Tuesday, Vigil's family and community members held a search party to try to find Vigil."It feels surreal," Black Elk told CBS News Colorado. "We've checked hospitals, jails, whatever leads we can think of… friends, relatives. We've been putting the word out."Surveillance video shared with CBS News Colorado shows the last time Vigil was seen at his apartment building off...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Aurora police looking for suspect in carjacking of tow truck

AURORA, Colo. — Police are looking for a man wanted for carjacking a tow truck in Aurora Wednesday afternoon. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said the truck was stolen just after 2 p.m. from the area of Havana Street and Montview Boulevard. Officers found the truck near Peoria Street...
AURORA, CO
Westword

Charges Dismissed in Park County Cabin Assault Case Against Jon Spencer

On March 18, 2022, five Community College of Aurora students planned to film a movie at a cabin in Bailey for a class assignment. But the students say that a man, later identified as Jon Spencer, confronted them when one of the group's cars got stuck in the snow on Stucke Road, in front of Spencer’s property. Malarie Stafford-Mustacchio, whose grandmother, former state legislator Debbie Stafford, owns the cabin just up the road, says that Spencer seemed intoxicated and wouldn’t listen when the students promised to leave as soon as they could.
BAILEY, CO
9NEWS

More than 80,000 fentanyl-laced pills seized in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A 24-year-old man was arrested on drug charges late last month after a four-month investigation. Aurora Police said the investigation began in September after their narcotics team received a tip that Hernan Soria Ramirez was advertising illegal drugs for sale on social media sites. Police executed...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

