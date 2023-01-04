LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Texas on Thursday fired basketball coach Chris Beard — who in 2016 had the same job at UNLV for eight days — amid a charge of domestic violence. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte in a statement called the decision a “difficult situation.” Beard had five years left on a seven-year guaranteed deal. His contract reportedly includes a clause that says he could be fired for cause if he was charged with a felony.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 6 HOURS AGO