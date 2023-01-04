Read full article on original website
KUTV
Suspect arrested, new details revealed in December homicide at apartments on Redwood Road
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Thanks to a tipster, West Valley City Police officers located and arrested a suspect who is accused of shooting and fatally injuring a 20-year-old man outside an apartment complex on Redwood Road in December.. The victim later died at the hospital. According to...
KUTV
'Suspicious circumstances' prompt precautionary lockout at Granger High School
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Granger High School was placed on lockout as a precaution after what officials described as suspicious circumstances in the area. Officials with the Granite School District posted about the lockout at 10:35 a.m. Thursday. Spokesperson Ben Horsley said district police were attempting to...
KUTV
Bountiful suspect takes stolen vehicle on joy ride to Wendover, police continue search
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives are searching for a woman who reportedly stole a set of car keys from a Bountiful Planet Fitness locker room and took the vehicle on a road trip to Wendover. Representatives of the Bountiful City Police Department said that the woman photographed below entered...
KUTV
University of Utah police search for student apartment break-in suspects
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Campus police are reportedly searching for multiple suspects of a University of Utah Student Apartments break-in. Representatives of the U of U Department of Public Safety said that the forcible entry happened at the 900 Court of the University Student Apartments at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
KUTV
One found dead after 2-alarm house fire near Liberty Park in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person was found dead after a house fire near the Liberty Park neighborhood. According to Capt. Chad Jepperson Salt Lake City Fire Department, the two-alarm fire started just before 3 p.m. Thursday at 323 East Williams Avenue in Salt Lake City. Upon arrival,...
KUTV
29-year-old Park City Mountain employee identified after tree knocks him from chairlift
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An employee who died at Park City Mountain Resort has been identified after he was knocked from a chairlift when a tree fell onto the line. Christian Helger, 29 years old from Millcreek, was on-duty when the incident occurred on Monday just before noon.
KUTV
Alta High School students evacuated as precaution due to suspicious bag
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Alta High School was evacuated Wednesday afternoon as a precaution after district officials said a suspicious bag was reported. However, an investigation later determined the bag did not contain an explosive device. Students and faculty were evacuated at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Sandy Police Sgt. Greg...
KUTV
Parents upset over amount of info released about precautionary lockout at Granger High
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Granite School District has responded after some parents expressed frustration over the way a lockout was handled at Granger High School. District officials said the school was placed on a precautionary lockdown Thursday while police looked for a suspect in “suspicious circumstances."
KUTV
Legendary rally car driver Ken Block killed in Wasatch County snowmobiling incident
HEBER, Utah (KUTV) — Professional rally car driver Ken Block has died after a snowmobiling incident in a remote part of Wasatch County. The Park City resident was 55 years old. Officials with the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said the call first came into their emergency dispatch center around...
KUTV
Silver Alert canceled: 66-year-old man reunited with family
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — UPDATE: Curtis Tenison has been located and reunited with his family, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department. A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing man last seen in Salt Lake City. Officials said Curtis Tenison, 66, has not been to...
KUTV
Provo Airport reopens following plane crash investigation, cleanup
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Provo Municipal Airport reopened Wednesday afternoon, following a days-long closure due to an investigation and cleanup of a deadly plane crash. In a statement, Provo airport director Brian Torgersen said the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board completed their probe into the crash that killed one person and injured three others on Monday morning.
KUTV
Strangers in Utah surprise 9-year-old boy with gifts after no one shows to birthday party
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Strangers in Utah stepped up to help after family and friends did not show up to a West Valley boy's birthday party. 9-year-old Jaydenn's birthday was on New Year's Eve. His mother said she sent out invitations to family and friends early in December, but still no one came to their home to celebrate.
KUTV
Head-on crash between two semis blocks US 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon
THISTLE, Utah (KUTV) — State Route 6 was closed in Spanish Fork Canyon near the Thistle Junction after two semi trucks crashed head-on. The crash happened Monday around 7 p.m. Details about exactly what happened were not available, but Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said one...
KUTV
3.2 magnitude earthquake reported near Logan after several small tremors over weekend
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 was reported near Logan after several smaller earthquakes in the area, according to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations. They reported that the 3.2 earthquake occurred at 2:44 p.m. on Tuesday, approximately six miles northwest of Logan. It...
KUTV
Asbestos found inside Sandy middle school forces students to remote learning
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A Canyons School District middle school transitioned to remote learning after asbestos was found in the school. Officials with Eastmont Middle School in Sandy said the asbestos discovery came after water leaked occurred over the holiday break and while contractors were dealing with another issue at the school.
KUTV
Wet, heavy rain forces road closures, brings down trees, carports
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Heavy, wet snow caused a mess in parts of Utah through the New Year’s weekend. Tree branches collapsed on cars, power lines and roads. Neighbors, tree cleanup services, police, fire and public works spent Monday cleaning up. 2News photographer Mike Stephens said his carport collapsed under the weight.
KUTV
New shelter beds shy of emergency orders to keep homeless alive
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After five people reportedly died in a bitter cold snap, Salt Lake's mayor issued a pre-Christmas emergency order allowing two shelters to add extra beds, and South Salt Lake's mayor did the same for a men's shelter when temperatures fell below freezing. But it...
KUTV
Granite Bakery shows off tasty wedding cakes
KUTV — You can discover the latest wedding trends at an upcoming Bridal Showcase!. Janna from Granite Bakery shared some of the trends we may see in wedding cakes with Elora. To check out more of the fabulous cakes from their bakery head to granitebakery.com. Follow Fresh Living on...
KUTV
What to expect for Utah's housing market in 2023
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s housing prices are expected to keep falling over this new year as high interest rates keep many buyers on the sidelines. Dejan Eskic, senior research fellow at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, told KUTV 2News he expects a “slow year” in the housing market.
