ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUTV

Alta High School students evacuated as precaution due to suspicious bag

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Alta High School was evacuated Wednesday afternoon as a precaution after district officials said a suspicious bag was reported. However, an investigation later determined the bag did not contain an explosive device. Students and faculty were evacuated at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Sandy Police Sgt. Greg...
SANDY, UT
KUTV

Silver Alert canceled: 66-year-old man reunited with family

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — UPDATE: Curtis Tenison has been located and reunited with his family, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department. A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing man last seen in Salt Lake City. Officials said Curtis Tenison, 66, has not been to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Provo Airport reopens following plane crash investigation, cleanup

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Provo Municipal Airport reopened Wednesday afternoon, following a days-long closure due to an investigation and cleanup of a deadly plane crash. In a statement, Provo airport director Brian Torgersen said the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board completed their probe into the crash that killed one person and injured three others on Monday morning.
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Head-on crash between two semis blocks US 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon

THISTLE, Utah (KUTV) — State Route 6 was closed in Spanish Fork Canyon near the Thistle Junction after two semi trucks crashed head-on. The crash happened Monday around 7 p.m. Details about exactly what happened were not available, but Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said one...
SPANISH FORK, UT
KUTV

Asbestos found inside Sandy middle school forces students to remote learning

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A Canyons School District middle school transitioned to remote learning after asbestos was found in the school. Officials with Eastmont Middle School in Sandy said the asbestos discovery came after water leaked occurred over the holiday break and while contractors were dealing with another issue at the school.
SANDY, UT
KUTV

Wet, heavy rain forces road closures, brings down trees, carports

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Heavy, wet snow caused a mess in parts of Utah through the New Year’s weekend. Tree branches collapsed on cars, power lines and roads. Neighbors, tree cleanup services, police, fire and public works spent Monday cleaning up. 2News photographer Mike Stephens said his carport collapsed under the weight.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Granite Bakery shows off tasty wedding cakes

KUTV — You can discover the latest wedding trends at an upcoming Bridal Showcase!. Janna from Granite Bakery shared some of the trends we may see in wedding cakes with Elora. To check out more of the fabulous cakes from their bakery head to granitebakery.com. Follow Fresh Living on...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

What to expect for Utah's housing market in 2023

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s housing prices are expected to keep falling over this new year as high interest rates keep many buyers on the sidelines. Dejan Eskic, senior research fellow at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, told KUTV 2News he expects a “slow year” in the housing market.
UTAH COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy