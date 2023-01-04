ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornets' Kelly Oubre Jr. to have surgery on left hand

Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. will undergo surgery Thursday to repair a torn ligament in his left hand. The team said in a statement Tuesday that “updates on the procedure and his rehabilitation status will be provided when appropriate.” It isn’t clear how long he’ll be out; Oubre missed three of the team’s last four games with the injury.
Naji Marshall takes over as starter for Zion Williamson in New Orleans

This has been an incredible NBA season. Night after night, we get historic performances and exciting games. This 12-game Wednesday was no different. Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a 30/21/10 line with 12 turnovers, which was just enough to hold off the Raptors after they blew a 21-point lead with 3:10 left in the game. Evan Mobley buried the Suns in an ugly game with a mid-range jumper. The 76ers beat the Pacers in overtime. Saddiq Bey beat the Warriors with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. And Dejounte Murray hit two free throws, ripped the ball from De'Aaron Fox and finished a fastbreak layup to seal a win in Sacramento. There was no beam on Wednesday, but there are plenty of players that are widely available that you need to add.
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/4/23

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 4, 2023. The New Orleans Pelicans announced that medical imaging taken earlier today confirmed forward Zion Williamson sustained a right hamstring strain during last night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
