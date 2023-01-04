This has been an incredible NBA season. Night after night, we get historic performances and exciting games. This 12-game Wednesday was no different. Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a 30/21/10 line with 12 turnovers, which was just enough to hold off the Raptors after they blew a 21-point lead with 3:10 left in the game. Evan Mobley buried the Suns in an ugly game with a mid-range jumper. The 76ers beat the Pacers in overtime. Saddiq Bey beat the Warriors with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. And Dejounte Murray hit two free throws, ripped the ball from De'Aaron Fox and finished a fastbreak layup to seal a win in Sacramento. There was no beam on Wednesday, but there are plenty of players that are widely available that you need to add.

20 HOURS AGO