Read full article on original website
Related
thesource.com
Cavs Guard Donovan Mitchell Drug Tested After Dropping 71 Points in Game
Drop 71 points and get rewarded with a drug test. The day after Donovan Mitchell dropped a new career high of 71 points and the most scored in the NBA in the last 17 years, he was drug tested. According to ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers were issued tests for performance-enhancing...
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Injury Timeline Announced By Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans have provided an update on Zion Williamson.
Sacramento Kings Star De’Aaron Fox Makes Claim About Joel Embiid
Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox notes Joel Embiid as one the league's best centers.
NBA Twitter reacts to Montrezl Harrell, Sixers beating Pacers in OT
The Philadelphia 76ers, while missing Joel Embiid, were able to hold off the Indiana Pacers at home 129-126 in overtime. Philadelphia led by as many as 13 and they saw that turn into a 4-point deficit with less than a minute remaining, but they were able to rally and come away with the win.
NBC Sports
Watch Donovan Mitchell drop insane 71, Cavs needs all of it for OT win
In a season with a lot of 40+ and 50+ point games, Donovan Mitchell looked at Luka and said, “hold my postgame recovery beer…”. Mitchell dropped 71 on the Bulls Monday night — and the Cavaliers needed all of that to get the overtime win over the Bulls.
Sixers stars Joel Embiid, James Harden in 3rd place in All-Star voting
The 2023 NBA All-Star game in Utah is on Feb. 19 which means it’s time for the voting to begin. Millions of NBA fans around the world are beginning to place their votes for who they want to see in the mid-season showcase. The Philadelphia 76ers have plenty of...
NBA
Hornets' Kelly Oubre Jr. to have surgery on left hand
Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. will undergo surgery Thursday to repair a torn ligament in his left hand. The team said in a statement Tuesday that “updates on the procedure and his rehabilitation status will be provided when appropriate.” It isn’t clear how long he’ll be out; Oubre missed three of the team’s last four games with the injury.
nbcsportsedge.com
Naji Marshall takes over as starter for Zion Williamson in New Orleans
This has been an incredible NBA season. Night after night, we get historic performances and exciting games. This 12-game Wednesday was no different. Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a 30/21/10 line with 12 turnovers, which was just enough to hold off the Raptors after they blew a 21-point lead with 3:10 left in the game. Evan Mobley buried the Suns in an ugly game with a mid-range jumper. The 76ers beat the Pacers in overtime. Saddiq Bey beat the Warriors with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. And Dejounte Murray hit two free throws, ripped the ball from De'Aaron Fox and finished a fastbreak layup to seal a win in Sacramento. There was no beam on Wednesday, but there are plenty of players that are widely available that you need to add.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/4/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 4, 2023. The New Orleans Pelicans announced that medical imaging taken earlier today confirmed forward Zion Williamson sustained a right hamstring strain during last night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Comments / 0