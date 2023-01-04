Read full article on original website
KUTV
Reaction, support floods in to social media after Damar Hamlin collapses during NFL game
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several people across the Beehive State reacted and expressed their support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed during Monday Night Football. Hamlin tackled Cincinnati Bengals receiver after a completion. He got up on his feet, and just seconds later fell backwards,...
KUTV
Damar Hamlin's family updates 2020 fundraiser after it receives millions in 1 day
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After Buffalo Bills safety Darmar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2, fans went a step beyond well wishes via social media. Instead, thousands converged on a GoFundMe the player set up more than...
KUTV
'He was able to communicate with us in writing,' doctors say of Damar Hamlin's progress
WASHINGTON (TND) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown "remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours" after he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game Monday night, the team said Thursday. The University of Cincinnati Medical Center later held a news conference about...
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
Surviving roommate in Idaho murders saw masked killer leave home after telling victims ‘I’m going to help you’
One of the roommates who survived the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students came face to face with the masked killer and overheard him telling his victims “I’m going to help you” before stabbing them to death, according to newly-released court documents.Chilling new details about the mass murder came to light on Thursday in Bryan Kohberger’s affidavit, as he appeared in court in Idaho for the first time charged with murder.On 13 November, roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho....
KUTV
Alta High School students evacuated as precaution due to suspicious bag
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Alta High School was evacuated Wednesday afternoon as a precaution after district officials said a suspicious bag was reported. However, an investigation later determined the bag did not contain an explosive device. Students and faculty were evacuated at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Sandy Police Sgt. Greg...
Peyton Hillis in ICU but 'improving' after reported swimming accident
Former Cleveland Browns star running back Peyton Hillis reportedly is in intensive care after a “swimming accident” in Pensacola, Florida.
Elite Latter-day Saint college football recruit Walker Lyons will reportedly decide his college choice soon
Walker Lyons, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a top college football recruit, will decide among Stanford, Georgia, USC and Utah football.
Yardbarker
Utah puts 4-0 Pac-12 start up against Oregon State
Utah puts its perfect start in Pac-12 Conference play on the line when it plays host to Oregon State at Salt Lake City on Thursday. The Utes (11-4, 4-0 Pac-12) have won four straight games against Pac-12 opponents for the first time since the 2018-19 season. Three of those four...
KUTV
Utah House Republicans want school vouchers but not free fares for UTA
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Laying out their priorities for the upcoming legislative session, Utah House Republican leaders made the case for school vouchers while pouring cold water on the governor’s proposal for free fares for public transit. Rep. Mike Schultz (R-Hooper), the House majority leader, said Gov. Spencer...
