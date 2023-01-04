ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greencastle, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin County Free Press

Debra Lynn Crawford obituary 1955~2023

Debra Lynn Crawford, 67, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away January 1, 2023, peacefully at home. She was born on August 8, 1955, in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania to Eugene and Verlo (Heller) Shupp. Debra spent the majority of her life loving and worrying about others, consistently pushing to be the best...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Calvin J Frederick obituary 1940~2023

Calvin J Frederick, Jr., 82, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 29, 1940 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Calvin J. Frederick, Sr. and Isabella Clugston Frederick. Calvin was employed as Field Superintendent at Nitterhouse Concrete Products...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Ralph K Baker obituary 1930~2023

Mr. Ralph K Baker, 92, formerly of the Greencastle and Waynesboro areas passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Martinsburg VA Medical Center. Born May 1, 1930 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Wilbur A. and Florence (Deihl) Baker. Mr. Baker served in the United States Army...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Ralph D Carey obituary 1939~2023

Ralph D Carey, age 83, of Gettysburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born in August 21, 1939 in Bendersville, to the late John F. and Rosie (Warrenfeltz) Carey. Ralph was a Veteran of the US Army. Ralph was employed as an equipment...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Helen Marie Godfrey obituary 1933~2023

Helen Marie Godfrey, age 89, of Newburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Green Ridge Village of Newville. She was born September 17, 1933 in Washington, DC, the daughter of the late William H. and Aileen E. (Davis) Irwin. Helen graduated from La Plata Catholic Church School in...
NEWBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

William Dwayne Burt obituary 1959~2023

William Dwayne Burt, Sr., 63, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Mary Washington Hospital, Fredericksburg, VA. He was born on Wednesday, January 7, 1959 in Lubbock, TX, a son of the late William Joseph and Mary Ann (Simpson) Burt. Dwayne was a 1977...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Ross C Mohn obituary 1933~2022

Ross C Mohn, age 89 of Chambersburg, passed away peacefully at WellSpan Health Chambersburg Hospital on December 30, 2022. He was born June 13, 1933 in Oakville, PA to the late Roy and Kathryn P. (Cramer) Mohn. Ross was widowed by his wife, Doris (Morrison) Mohn in 2019. Ross was...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Lambert Lee Clippinger obituary 1934~2022

Lambert Lee Clippinger, age 88, formerly of Breezewood, PA, passed away at the long-term care unit at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg PA on Wednesday, December 28th, 2022. Lambert was born on June 26th, 1934, in Wells Tannery, PA, the son of the late Eugene and Esther Wright...
BREEZEWOOD, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Beatrice Marie Hall obituary 1933~2022

Beatrice Marie Hall, age 89, of Shippensburg, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022 at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. She was born November 9, 1933 in Monahan Twp., York County, to the late Delbert C. and Helen B. (Clelan) Kirkman. She was employed as a supervisor in logistics for the department of...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Laurie Ann Klenzing Smith 1966~2022

Ms. Laurie Ann Klenzing Smith, 56, of Chambersburg, died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital. Born August 4, 1966, in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of Robert Emory and Donna Rae Fisher Klenzing of Modoc, Indiana. She was a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School. Laurie was...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Jody L Leidig obituary 1967~2022

Jody L Leidig, age 54 of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Born in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of Betty Burkett Leidig and the late John Raymond Leidig. Jody was a 1987 graduate of the James Buchanan High School. He went...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Kendle Abigail Burcker obituary 2012~2022

Kendle Abigail Burcker, 10 years, of Waynesboro, PA, entered Heaven’s Gates on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Kendle was born April 16, 2012 in Chambersburg, PA, the daughter of Kirk A. Burcker of Greencastle, PA and Candy S. (Harbaugh) Weaver and her fiancé, Robert Grove of Waynesboro. Kendle was...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Beverly J “Bev” Robinson 1938~2022

Beverly J “Bev” Robinson, age 84, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly at the Menno Haven Rehabilitation Center, Chambersburg, PA on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Born May 1, 1938, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Noble and Hazel Higgins Sites. A 1956 graduate of...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

J Elaine Skidmore obituary 1945~2022

Mrs. J Elaine Skidmore (Simmons), 77, of Shippensburg, PA passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, in her home. Born June 1, 1945 in Charleston, WV, she was the daughter of the late Pete and Inez Simmons. Mrs. Skidmore graduated from Dunbar High School (WV) with the Class of 1963. She...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Jordan Conner announced his candidacy for Franklin County Coroner

On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Jordan Conner announced his candidacy for the Republican nominator for the office of Franklin County Coroner. Jordan currently serves as a Deputy Coroner with the Franklin County Coroner’s Office. A position he has held for 10 years, first as a volunteer and as part-time staff. He also serves as the District Director for Pennsylvania State Representative Rob Kauffman in Chambersburg, and a former paramedic with Medic 2, Waynesboro Hospital.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy