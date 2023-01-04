Debra Lynn Crawford, 67, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away January 1, 2023, peacefully at home. She was born on August 8, 1955, in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania to Eugene and Verlo (Heller) Shupp. Debra spent the majority of her life loving and worrying about others, consistently pushing to be the best...

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO