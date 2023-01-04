Read full article on original website
Madaline P “Mattie” Garland 1931~2023
Madaline P “Mattie” Garland, 91, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away Tuesday, January 3rd, at Embassy of Woodland Park, Orbisonia, PA. Mattie was born in Maddensville, PA on February 11, 1931, a daughter of the late Myrtle C. (Wagner) and Zane H. Anderson. She was the widow of Harold...
Debra Lynn Crawford obituary 1955~2023
Debra Lynn Crawford, 67, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away January 1, 2023, peacefully at home. She was born on August 8, 1955, in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania to Eugene and Verlo (Heller) Shupp. Debra spent the majority of her life loving and worrying about others, consistently pushing to be the best...
Calvin J Frederick obituary 1940~2023
Calvin J Frederick, Jr., 82, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 29, 1940 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Calvin J. Frederick, Sr. and Isabella Clugston Frederick. Calvin was employed as Field Superintendent at Nitterhouse Concrete Products...
Ralph K Baker obituary 1930~2023
Mr. Ralph K Baker, 92, formerly of the Greencastle and Waynesboro areas passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Martinsburg VA Medical Center. Born May 1, 1930 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Wilbur A. and Florence (Deihl) Baker. Mr. Baker served in the United States Army...
Ralph D Carey obituary 1939~2023
Ralph D Carey, age 83, of Gettysburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born in August 21, 1939 in Bendersville, to the late John F. and Rosie (Warrenfeltz) Carey. Ralph was a Veteran of the US Army. Ralph was employed as an equipment...
Helen Marie Godfrey obituary 1933~2023
Helen Marie Godfrey, age 89, of Newburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Green Ridge Village of Newville. She was born September 17, 1933 in Washington, DC, the daughter of the late William H. and Aileen E. (Davis) Irwin. Helen graduated from La Plata Catholic Church School in...
William Dwayne Burt obituary 1959~2023
William Dwayne Burt, Sr., 63, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Mary Washington Hospital, Fredericksburg, VA. He was born on Wednesday, January 7, 1959 in Lubbock, TX, a son of the late William Joseph and Mary Ann (Simpson) Burt. Dwayne was a 1977...
Robert Shank Bollinger obituary 1941~2022
Robert Shank Bollinger, age 81, of Great Cacapon, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, VA. Born in Chambersburg, PA, on March 15, 1941, he was the son of the late George W. and Eunice E. Shank Bollinger. Mr. Bollinger was a 1959...
Roger L “Buck” Armstrong 1952~2023
Mr. Roger L “Buck” Armstrong, Sr., 70, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, MD. Born May 21, 1952 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Daniel W. and Mary E. (Reese) Armstrong. Roger was a graduate...
Ross C Mohn obituary 1933~2022
Ross C Mohn, age 89 of Chambersburg, passed away peacefully at WellSpan Health Chambersburg Hospital on December 30, 2022. He was born June 13, 1933 in Oakville, PA to the late Roy and Kathryn P. (Cramer) Mohn. Ross was widowed by his wife, Doris (Morrison) Mohn in 2019. Ross was...
Lambert Lee Clippinger obituary 1934~2022
Lambert Lee Clippinger, age 88, formerly of Breezewood, PA, passed away at the long-term care unit at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg PA on Wednesday, December 28th, 2022. Lambert was born on June 26th, 1934, in Wells Tannery, PA, the son of the late Eugene and Esther Wright...
Beatrice Marie Hall obituary 1933~2022
Beatrice Marie Hall, age 89, of Shippensburg, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022 at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. She was born November 9, 1933 in Monahan Twp., York County, to the late Delbert C. and Helen B. (Clelan) Kirkman. She was employed as a supervisor in logistics for the department of...
Jack Dwane Kennedy obituary 1940~2023
Jack Dwane Kennedy, 82, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at Wellspan York Hospital. He had resided at the Shook Home in Chambersburg for the past two years. Born July 31, 1940 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Jack C. and Janet Mowen Kennedy.
Laurie Ann Klenzing Smith 1966~2022
Ms. Laurie Ann Klenzing Smith, 56, of Chambersburg, died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital. Born August 4, 1966, in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of Robert Emory and Donna Rae Fisher Klenzing of Modoc, Indiana. She was a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School. Laurie was...
Patrick N “PN” Brown obituary 1940~2023
Mr. Patrick N “PN” Brown, 82, formerly of Mansfield, OH, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home in Waynesboro, PA. Mr. Brown was the husband of Barbara W. Dalton Brown, a graduate of The Ohio State University, and a lover of golf. Mr. Brown will be...
Jody L Leidig obituary 1967~2022
Jody L Leidig, age 54 of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Born in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of Betty Burkett Leidig and the late John Raymond Leidig. Jody was a 1987 graduate of the James Buchanan High School. He went...
Kendle Abigail Burcker obituary 2012~2022
Kendle Abigail Burcker, 10 years, of Waynesboro, PA, entered Heaven’s Gates on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Kendle was born April 16, 2012 in Chambersburg, PA, the daughter of Kirk A. Burcker of Greencastle, PA and Candy S. (Harbaugh) Weaver and her fiancé, Robert Grove of Waynesboro. Kendle was...
Beverly J “Bev” Robinson 1938~2022
Beverly J “Bev” Robinson, age 84, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly at the Menno Haven Rehabilitation Center, Chambersburg, PA on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Born May 1, 1938, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Noble and Hazel Higgins Sites. A 1956 graduate of...
J Elaine Skidmore obituary 1945~2022
Mrs. J Elaine Skidmore (Simmons), 77, of Shippensburg, PA passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, in her home. Born June 1, 1945 in Charleston, WV, she was the daughter of the late Pete and Inez Simmons. Mrs. Skidmore graduated from Dunbar High School (WV) with the Class of 1963. She...
Jordan Conner announced his candidacy for Franklin County Coroner
On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Jordan Conner announced his candidacy for the Republican nominator for the office of Franklin County Coroner. Jordan currently serves as a Deputy Coroner with the Franklin County Coroner’s Office. A position he has held for 10 years, first as a volunteer and as part-time staff. He also serves as the District Director for Pennsylvania State Representative Rob Kauffman in Chambersburg, and a former paramedic with Medic 2, Waynesboro Hospital.
