Louisville, KY

247Sports

UNC vs. Wake Forest Preview

ACC Network (Cory Alexander, Randolph Childress) “They’ve got really good guard play that can make shots, but also put themselves in a position where they’re attacking the basket, and they can distribute. They’re always extremely well-coached and a very good defensive team. And I’m sure they’re coming in here with a lot of confidence after back-to-back ACC wins against Virginia Tech and also Duke. But we’re looking forward to the challenge of playing them. We’re looking forward to being on our home floor and being back at home.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
SFGate

MURRAY STATE 67, BRADLEY 58

Percentages: FG .345, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Montgomery 3-5, Deen 2-10, Mast 1-1, Hickman 1-7, Leons 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hickman, Leons). Turnovers: 13 (Henry 4, Leons 2, Montgomery 2, Deen, Hannah, Hickman, Linke, Mast). Steals: 9 (Hannah 2, Leons 2, Deen,...
MURRAY, KY
SFGate

PURDUE FORT WAYNE 79, GREEN BAY 69

Percentages: FG .519, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Cummings 3-4, Wade 2-4, Tucker 2-5, Davis 1-3, Blake 0-1, Jenkins 0-1, Meyer 0-1, Zeigler 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (D.Short, Zeigler). Turnovers: 13 (Cummings 4, Blake 2, Meyer 2, Tucker 2, Davis, Wade, Zeigler). Steals:...
FORT WAYNE, IN
SFGate

LOUISIANA-MONROE 66, GEORGIA STATE 58

Percentages: FG .333, FT .870. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Tucker 3-8, Mann 2-5, Brooks 1-1, Hudson 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Odom 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Nnamoko 3, Odom 2, Tucker). Turnovers: 15 (Mann 4, Brooks 3, Odom 2, Tucker 2, Clyce, Hudson, Nnamoko, Scott). Steals:...
ATLANTA, GA
chatsports.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: Escaping mediocrity is the goal for 2023

The Syracuse Orange head into tonight’s game against the Louisville Cardinals with a record of 9-5. They will need to finish with a 13-4 record over the rest of the ACC schedule to avoid heading into the post-season with at least 10 losses for the eight time in the last nine seasons. When they look across the court at tonight’s opponent, they should be wary because it’s a path Syracuse does not want to veer down.
SYRACUSE, NY
SFGate

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 81, TENNESSEE STATE 72

Percentages: FG .388, FT .542. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Clay 3-8, Boyd 3-12, Fitzgerald 1-4, Griffin 0-1, Kueth 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Makuoi 2). Turnovers: 10 (Clay 4, Fitzgerald 3, Acosta, Dowuona, Kueth). Steals: 9 (Boyd 2, Makuoi 2, Clay, Fitzgerald, Griffin, J.Williams, Kueth).
NASHVILLE, TN
SFGate

ARMY 78, LOYOLA (MD) 55

Percentages: FG .556, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Rucker 6-9, Small 1-2, Roberts 1-4, Cross 0-1, Ellis 0-1, C.Benson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 15 (Roberts 5, Rucker 3, Peterson 2, Small 2, C.Benson, Dove, Ellis). Steals: 8 (Rucker 4, Ellis 2, Mann, Peterson). Technical Fouls:...
247Sports

ACC Baseball Preview (Pt. 1): Boston College, Clemson, NC State

The 2023 College Baseball season begins in 44 days (February 17th). Florida State baseball will kick off the Link Jarrett era against James Madison University. After three weekends of non-conference competition, the Seminoles will enter a grueling conference schedule. Seven ACC teams are included in Perfect Game's top 25 preseason rankings, including three top 10 teams (No. 5 Wake Forest, No. 7 Louisville, and No. 9 Miami). FSU is scheduled to play six of those seven teams.
CLEMSON, SC

