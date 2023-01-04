Read full article on original website
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 70-69 Loss vs. Syracuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite leading for most of the second half, the Louisville men's basketball eventually fell behind to Syracuse, surrendering a 70-69 decision to remain winless in ACC play. Here's what head coach Kenny Payne, guard El Ellis and forward Mike James had to say following the loss:. Head...
Duke basketball gets completely embarrassed in Raleigh
It was never a contest from the opening tip to the end of the game. And head coach Jon Scheyer's first Duke basketball team walked off the court at PNC Arena on Wednesday night with its tail between its legs. The considerably older NC State Wolfpack (12-4, 2-3 ACC) delivered...
Inside College Basketball: NC State is Making Moves After Defeating #16 Duke
Our 'Inside College Basketball' analysts recap the fantastic win from the NC State Wolfpack over the #16 Duke Blue Devils with a final score of 84-60.
Cardinal Close Call: Syracuse basketball squeaks by Louisville 70-69 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — If Tuesday night’s 70-69 win by the Syracuse University men’s basketball team over the Louisville Cardinals at the KFC Yum! Center had a soundtrack, three songs come to mind that would have to make the list. One is “Give it Away Now” by the...
UNC vs. Wake Forest Preview
ACC Network (Cory Alexander, Randolph Childress) “They’ve got really good guard play that can make shots, but also put themselves in a position where they’re attacking the basket, and they can distribute. They’re always extremely well-coached and a very good defensive team. And I’m sure they’re coming in here with a lot of confidence after back-to-back ACC wins against Virginia Tech and also Duke. But we’re looking forward to the challenge of playing them. We’re looking forward to being on our home floor and being back at home.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis.
MURRAY STATE 67, BRADLEY 58
Percentages: FG .345, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Montgomery 3-5, Deen 2-10, Mast 1-1, Hickman 1-7, Leons 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hickman, Leons). Turnovers: 13 (Henry 4, Leons 2, Montgomery 2, Deen, Hannah, Hickman, Linke, Mast). Steals: 9 (Hannah 2, Leons 2, Deen,...
PURDUE FORT WAYNE 79, GREEN BAY 69
Percentages: FG .519, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Cummings 3-4, Wade 2-4, Tucker 2-5, Davis 1-3, Blake 0-1, Jenkins 0-1, Meyer 0-1, Zeigler 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (D.Short, Zeigler). Turnovers: 13 (Cummings 4, Blake 2, Meyer 2, Tucker 2, Davis, Wade, Zeigler). Steals:...
LOUISIANA-MONROE 66, GEORGIA STATE 58
Percentages: FG .333, FT .870. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Tucker 3-8, Mann 2-5, Brooks 1-1, Hudson 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Odom 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Nnamoko 3, Odom 2, Tucker). Turnovers: 15 (Mann 4, Brooks 3, Odom 2, Tucker 2, Clyce, Hudson, Nnamoko, Scott). Steals:...
Syracuse men’s basketball: Escaping mediocrity is the goal for 2023
The Syracuse Orange head into tonight’s game against the Louisville Cardinals with a record of 9-5. They will need to finish with a 13-4 record over the rest of the ACC schedule to avoid heading into the post-season with at least 10 losses for the eight time in the last nine seasons. When they look across the court at tonight’s opponent, they should be wary because it’s a path Syracuse does not want to veer down.
SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 81, TENNESSEE STATE 72
Percentages: FG .388, FT .542. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Clay 3-8, Boyd 3-12, Fitzgerald 1-4, Griffin 0-1, Kueth 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Makuoi 2). Turnovers: 10 (Clay 4, Fitzgerald 3, Acosta, Dowuona, Kueth). Steals: 9 (Boyd 2, Makuoi 2, Clay, Fitzgerald, Griffin, J.Williams, Kueth).
ARMY 78, LOYOLA (MD) 55
Percentages: FG .556, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Rucker 6-9, Small 1-2, Roberts 1-4, Cross 0-1, Ellis 0-1, C.Benson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 15 (Roberts 5, Rucker 3, Peterson 2, Small 2, C.Benson, Dove, Ellis). Steals: 8 (Rucker 4, Ellis 2, Mann, Peterson). Technical Fouls:...
Jon Scheyer shoulders blame for Duke's blowout loss to NC State
Duke got walloped for the second time in three games as the Blue Devils dropped a second ACC road game on Wednesday night to NC State. The Wolfpack led by as much as 29 in Raleigh as they went on to win the game 84-60. Now, after another disappointing performance...
ACC Baseball Preview (Pt. 1): Boston College, Clemson, NC State
The 2023 College Baseball season begins in 44 days (February 17th). Florida State baseball will kick off the Link Jarrett era against James Madison University. After three weekends of non-conference competition, the Seminoles will enter a grueling conference schedule. Seven ACC teams are included in Perfect Game's top 25 preseason rankings, including three top 10 teams (No. 5 Wake Forest, No. 7 Louisville, and No. 9 Miami). FSU is scheduled to play six of those seven teams.
