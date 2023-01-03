Abortion pills for early pregnancy can be dispensed at pharmacies, FDA says

Pills used to begin the process to terminate an early pregnancy can soon be dispensed in some pharmacies after a Food and Drug Administration update on Tuesday that expands access to medication abortions.

Brick-and-mortar pharmacies, including major chains like CVS and Walgreens, that get certified in the FDA's program and agree to accept prescriptions from certified providers will be able to dispense mifepristone.

Patients will still need a prescription to get the drug, but the change means they have more options for how to receive it. For the last two decades since its approval, the medication had to be obtained at doctor's offices and clinics.

"Today’s FDA announcement expands access to medications that are essential for reproductive autonomy and is a step in the right direction that is especially needed to increase access to abortion care," Evan Masingill, CEO of GenBioPro, one of the two makers of the pill, said in a statement.

The update won't change access for those who live in states that have laws on the books restricting access to medical abortions.

THE NEXT ABORTION FIGHT: Medication abortion may be a focal point in the debate over abortion access in 2023.

The FDA finalized modifications to its regulations that were first implemented last year on the abortion pill, the first in a two-pill series to end pregnancies up to 10 weeks, according to the drug's two major manufacturers.

Mifepristone is used with a second medication , misoprostol, but the FDA rule only applies to the first drug. Mifepristone is taken first to dilate the cervix and block the hormone needed to sustain a pregnancy, and misoprostol is taken one to two days later to cause the uterus to contract and expel tissue.

Abortion by pill accounts for more than half of all abortions in the U.S., according to research from the Guttmacher Institute .

The rule change also allows those seeking mifepristone to get it through mail order, replacing an older requirement that it be picked up in person. This allows those seeking an abortion to get a prescription through a telehealth appointment and then get the drug through the mail or at a local pharmacy.

The impact of both updates will be limited because several state laws limit access to abortion broadly, and the pills specifically, Masingill said.

"Despite the FDA’s expert judgment, some states have restricted access to medical abortion care, so unfortunately today’s announcement will not provide equal access to all people," Masingill said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Abortion pills for early pregnancy can be dispensed at pharmacies, FDA says