Abortion pills for early pregnancy can be dispensed at pharmacies, FDA says

By Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Pills used to begin the process to terminate an early pregnancy can soon be dispensed in some pharmacies after a Food and Drug Administration update on Tuesday that expands access to medication abortions.

Brick-and-mortar pharmacies, including major chains like CVS and Walgreens, that get certified in the FDA's program and agree to accept prescriptions from certified providers will be able to dispense mifepristone.

Patients will still need a prescription to get the drug, but the change means they have more options for how to receive it. For the last two decades since its approval, the medication had to be obtained at doctor's offices and clinics.

"Today’s FDA announcement expands access to medications that are essential for reproductive autonomy and is a step in the right direction that is especially needed to increase access to abortion care," Evan Masingill, CEO of GenBioPro, one of the two makers of the pill, said in a statement.

The update won't change access for those who live in states that have laws on the books restricting access to medical abortions.

THE NEXT ABORTION FIGHT: Medication abortion may be a focal point in the debate over abortion access in 2023.

The FDA finalized modifications to its regulations that were first implemented last year on the abortion pill, the first in a two-pill series to end pregnancies up to 10 weeks, according to the drug's two major manufacturers.

Mifepristone is used with a second medication , misoprostol, but the FDA rule only applies to the first drug. Mifepristone is taken first to dilate the cervix and block the hormone needed to sustain a pregnancy, and misoprostol is taken one to two days later to cause the uterus to contract and expel tissue.

Abortion by pill accounts for more than half of all abortions in the U.S., according to research from the Guttmacher Institute .

The rule change also allows those seeking mifepristone to get it through mail order, replacing an older requirement that it be picked up in person. This allows those seeking an abortion to get a prescription through a telehealth appointment and then get the drug through the mail or at a local pharmacy.

The impact of both updates will be limited because several state laws limit access to abortion broadly, and the pills specifically, Masingill said.

"Despite the FDA’s expert judgment, some states have restricted access to medical abortion care, so unfortunately today’s announcement will not provide equal access to all people," Masingill said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Abortion pills for early pregnancy can be dispensed at pharmacies, FDA says

Related
Mic

You may soon be able to get abortion pills at your local pharmacy

As states with Republican-led anti-choice legislatures continue to chip away at what little reproductive freedoms remain after the Supreme Court’s devastating 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Democratic lawmakers and leaders are working to expand access in new ways. For the first time ever in the United States, brick-and-mortar pharmacies will now be allowed to offer abortion pills (also known as medication abortion) thanks to a regulatory change made by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Washington Examiner

Biden, FDA move to turn local pharmacies into abortion clinics

The Biden administration on Tuesday formalized a process to allow retail pharmacies to join the abortion-pill business. The policy change—originally announced more than a year ago—is the latest example of President Joe Biden doing the bidding of the abortion industry at the expense of women’s health and safety. Here’s what you need to know about the Food and Drug Administration’s latest move and what it means.
Reuters

Explainer-What does the FDA's new rule mean for the fight over abortion pills?

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday finalized a rule allowing mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions, to be dispensed by retail pharmacies. The rule will make medication abortion, which accounts for more than half of U.S. abortions, more accessible in states where abortion remains legal, but its impact in states that have banned abortion will be limited.
Well+Good

Here’s What a ‘Self-Managed’ Abortion Actually Means and Entails, According to a Certified Nurse Midwife

Following the Supreme Court’s historic reversal of Roe v. Wade, many states immediately banned or restricted access to abortion, eliminating a nearly 50-year precedent. Thirteen states passed near-total bans, and some states enacted bans after a certain gestational period, typically between eight to 15 weeks. But even in states where abortion is still legal, accessing safe reproductive healthcare can be challenging—which is where ‘self-managed’ abortions come into play.
The Independent

Abortion pills can be sold at US pharmacies, the Food and Drug Administration rules

Retail stores will now be able to sell abortion pills in the US for the first time as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made a regulatory change in a major move towards expanding access to abortion for more women. Mifepristone, the first pill used in the two-drug medication abortion regimen, will be available on retail shops and pharmacies that apply for certification to distribute the pill and can be bought with a doctor’s prescription. The FDA had first said it would be making those changes in December 2021 when it announced that it would relax some risk evaluation...
CBS Miami

Report: Alarming number of children accidentally eating cannabis edibles

MIAMI - A new report shows an alarming number of small children have been exposed to cannabis after accidentally eating an edible.Many edibles come in the form of candies, cookies, brownies and products that can have a strong toddler appeal.In just five years, the number of small children in the U.S exposed to cannabis after accidentally eating an edible rose by 1,375 percent.According to the National Poison Data system, there were more than 7,040 exposures to edible cannabis in kids under 6 between 2017 and 2021, Oliver, a toddler who got sick after consuming edibles, has made a full recovery he's back to his old self.  His mom Elizabeth is not."What's terrifying is I know that if he found the gummies again he would eat them again, which is why it's so important I think to lock these up and have these really out of reach.Doctors say don't just hide edibles lock them up too.This is becoming an issue as edibles become more common in homes with children.
The Hill

Health Care — US Postal Service cleared to deliver abortion pills

Chaos continued in the House today after Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to get enough votes on a sixth straight ballot for Speaker. We are heading into day three of the 118th Congress without a Speaker.   In health news, the Biden administration is taking steps to expand access to abortion pills in states that haven’t outlawed…
INDIANA STATE
CBS DFW

Walgreens, CVS say they will sell abortion pills at pharmacies

Walgreens and CVS, the two largest drugstore chains in the U.S., told CBS MoneyWatch they intend to sell the abortion drug mifepristone after the Food and Drug Administration reversed a rule that had prevented retail pharmacies from dispensing the medication.The FDA on Tuesday announced it would allow pharmacies to dispense mifepristone to patients with a prescription for the drug, which is one of the two medications needed to induce a so-called "medication abortion." The rule change also comes as the Justice Department recently gave the green light to the U.S. Postal Service to continue delivering abortion medication by mail, including,...
COLORADO STATE
HealthDay

Medical, Surgical Abortions Are Very Safe: Review

As American women grapple with the fallout of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, new Canadian research confirms both medical and surgical abortions are safe. Although there were slightly more complications seen with medical abortions than surgical ones, death rates were far higher among women who gave birth. If all...
KXLY

Emergency Contraception

Emergency contraception can prevent pregnancy after you’ve had sex without birth control or after your birth control method has failed — say, the condom broke or slipped off, your diaphragm got knocked out of place, or you forgot to take your birth control pills. Depending on where you are in your cycle, your chances of becoming pregnant from one episode of intercourse can be as high as 30 percent. Using emergency contraception can greatly reduce your risk of pregnancy.
drugstorenews.com

Major retail pharmacies could soon carry abortion pills

The United States Food and Drug Administration recently decided to allow retail pharmacies to offer abortion pills. According to Reuters, the decision was finalized by the FDA on Jan. 3 after reviewing applications from Danco Laboratories and GenBioPro, the two companies that currently make Mifepristone and Mifeprex. How retail pharmacies...
