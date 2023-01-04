Winning numbers drawn in ‘World Poker Tour’ game

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It’s been weeks since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds, and now some of the mystery surrounding the case may soon fall away. Bryan Kohberger, who was attending a nearby university around the time of the killings, was returned to Idaho on Wednesday to face charges of first-degree murder after his arrest last week. Court documents that could shed light on many unanswered questions are expected to be unsealed soon, even as a magistrate judge issued a sweeping gag order prohibiting anyone from discussing the case with media. Kohberger was arrested Dec. 30 in connection with the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Here’s a look at what is known so far about the killings, the suspect and the latest developments. WHO IS THE SUSPECT?

MOSCOW, ID ・ 23 HOURS AGO