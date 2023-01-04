Read full article on original website
Related
KFOX 14
New Texas law gives senior citizens, people who are disabled property tax break
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — For the first time in Texas history, a new bill is giving property tax breaks to people who are disabled or over the age of 65. KEYE was told the new law will help people stay in their homes. The biggest question, though, is how will schools be able to recoup the expected loss in revenue.
KFOX 14
El Paso DEA seized over 2 million fentanyl, fake pills in west Texas, New Mexico in 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Drug Enforcement Administration announced the seizure of over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder across the whole U.S. in 2022. The El Paso DEA Division, which covers West Texas and the whole state of New...
Comments / 0