Related
news4sanantonio.com
Biden touts infrastructure funding during Kentucky visit
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) — President Joe Biden visited Kentucky on Wednesday to tout his landmark infrastructure legislation. The Brent Spence Bridge project is expected to receive $1.6 billion in grants to build a companion bridge and make other improvements. It's considered one of the largest single infrastructure grants in U.S. history.
news4sanantonio.com
New Texas law gives elderly and disabled property tax break
AUSTIN, Texas — The new year is bringing with it new laws. For the first time in Texas history, a new bill is giving property tax breaks to those who are disabled or over the age of 65. CBS Austin is told the new law will help people stay...
news4sanantonio.com
Texas fires coach Chris Beard following arrest on felony charge of assaulting fiancee
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas fired basketball coach Chris Beard on Thursday while he faces a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancée. The Associated Press obtained the termination letter that was sent to Beard's attorney. Beard had five years left...
news4sanantonio.com
Parents Defending Education files 3 complaints over discrimination issues
WASHINGTON (TND) — Parents Defending Education filed three complaints with the US Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights over race discrimination in multiple school districts. The cases involve schools in Oregon, Maine, and Vermont. Nicole Neily, who is the president of Parents Defending Education, a nonprofit organization that...
news4sanantonio.com
Lawmakers set to discuss changes to the Texas education system
SAN ANTONIO--As state lawmakers make their way back to Austin next week, many eyes are on education -- and the money behind it. Here's what you need to know heading into this session, and what it could mean for your child's school. Advocates say each year there are about a...
news4sanantonio.com
Mother of young murder victim sues killer who confessed 13 years after hiding body
The mother of a murder victim is suing the man who admitted to killing her daughter in South Carolina 13 years ago. Brittanee Drexel was reported missing from her Rochester, New York, home in 2009. Drexel's family had no answers as to where she was until 2022, when her killer confessed and led the FBI to her final resting place.
news4sanantonio.com
Whataburger brings back iconic 'Dr Pepper Shake' for limited time
What's better than combining your favorite soda with a creamy, delicious dessert?. Whataburger is bringing back their symbolic Dr Pepper Shake for a limited time. The fan-favorite, creamy dessert is a mixture of vanilla shake base and Dr Pepper Syrup. “Our Dr Pepper Shake is as unique as Dr Pepper...
