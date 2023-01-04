ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

Renae Jackson named City of Decatur’s first Equity and Engagement Director

DECATUR,GA—The City of Decatur has appointed Renae Jackson as its first Equity and Engagement Director. Jackson has worked for the City since 2007, most recently as the Communications Manager/Public Information Officer. She has an undergraduate degree from Xavier University of Louisiana and a Master of Arts from Agnes Scott College.
Gwinnett Police charge 2 Norcross men with homicide on Stanfield Court

GWINNETT COUNTY—The Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit has charged Requel Rayshawn Johnson, 20, and Antonio Montez Payne , 17, with Aggravated Assault and Felony Murder in connection with the shooting death of Nelson Cisneros , 22. The suspects and the victim are all from Norcross, GA, authorities said. Johnson and...
Suspect Janae Fareaux wanted for two bank robberies in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA—Gwinnett Police Robbery Detectives have issued warrants for a woman accused of robbing two banks a day apart. Detectives have identified the suspect as Janae Samantha Fareaux, age 22. On Dec1 4, a woman entered the Wells Fargo bank at 1028 Killian Hill Road, Lilburn and demanded to go to the vault. She left without getting any money, authorities said.
MARTA to host job fair Jan. 5, offering $3K sign-on bonuses

ATLANTA – The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will hold a job fair for bus operators and journeyman bus technicians on Thursday, Jan. 5, 3 to 7 p.m. at MARTA headquarters, located across from the Lindbergh Center rail station on Piedmont Road in Atlanta. MARTA is offering a...
Gwinnett County BOC approves $2.27 billion budget for 2023

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA– In its first major vote of the year, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners(BOC) on Jan. 3 approved its 2023 budget of $2.27 billion. The board’s resolution consists of a $1.78 billion operating budget and a $488 million capital improvements budget, which includes funds from the County’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax program.
