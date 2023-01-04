ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
Springfield News-Leader

He hiked 31 Missouri state parks in 2022. Here's 5 he recommends you visit in the new year.

The Missouri state park system includes 92 state parks and historic sites, with more than 150,000 acres. Isaiah Maxi never considered himself a serious outdoorsman. He enjoyed being a multi-sport athlete in high school and then playing football once he got to college. Maxi, now 28, wanted to get outside and start centering himself, so he made a goal.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy