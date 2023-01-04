Read full article on original website
Related
KGET 17
Biden agenda, lithium mine, tribes, greens collide in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Opponents of the largest lithium mine planned in the U.S. urged a federal judge in Nevada on Thursday to vacate the U.S. government’s approval of the project until it completes additional environmental reviews and complies with all state and federal laws. U.S. District Judge...
KGET 17
Welfare scandal sharpens contrasts in long-poor Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In Mississippi, where elected officials have a long history of praising self-sufficiency and condemning federal antipoverty programs, a welfare scandal has exposed how millions of dollars were diverted to the rich and powerful — including pro athletes — instead of helping some of the neediest people in the nation.
KGET 17
California declares a State of Emergency due to the winter storm
The California governor’s office announced Wednesday morning that it has issued a State of Emergency in response to the winter storm battering the state and the storms that will arrive in the coming days. “California has issued a State of Emergency to support response and recovery efforts to the...
KGET 17
Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas fired basketball coach Chris Beard on Thursday, telling his attorney he is “unfit” for the position while he faces a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancée. Beard had five years left on a...
KGET 17
Storm Updates: California battered by a series of storms
(KTXL) — A third atmospheric river drenched Northern California Wednesday and throughout the day on Thursday, leaving hundreds of trees toppled over, and impacting roadways across Northern California. Wednesday evening two people died in this atmospheric river in Northern California. — Click here for live updates. The director of...
KGET 17
More stormy weather and erratic winds in Kern’s forecast
The winds were as wild yesterday into the overnight hours as we forecasted. The NWS reports the station over the Grapevine Peak station reported a gust of 106 mph! The worst of the winds have died down, but it will still be windy at times today. Our attention turns to...
