ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita man charged with murder in double fatal shooting

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bQGZ8_0k2aETvZ00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who was arrested in relation to a shooting that killed two in southeast Wichita made his first appearance in court on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26KO0h_0k2aETvZ00
Kenneth Jackson’s first appearance (KSN Photo)

Kenneth Jackson, 39, was charged by a judge with the following:

  • Murder in the second degree; Uniintentional but reckless
  • Attempted murder in the first degree; Intentional and premeditated
  • Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon; Weapon used in crime

The charges stem from a shooting that took place on Dec. 23. Police say officers were dispatched to the 900 block of S Mission Rd in Wichita to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they learned four people were shot.

Woman says Wichita officers laughed about her daughter

Two men outside of the residence were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Two people, Jose Alvarez, 39, and Neosha Allen, 22, were found dead inside the residence.

Jackson was arrested on Dec. 28. Officers were conducting a follow-up just before 3 p.m. when they spotted Jackson riding in the passenger seat of a silver sedan. They attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver of the car did not stop. A chase ensued and later ended at the intersection of 31st St. N and Fairview St.

Police say Jackson fled the vehicle on foot and led an officer in a short foot pursuit. The Kansas Highway Patrol said they used aircraft to help locate Jackson. He was arrested shortly after.

Jackson is next due in court on Jan. 27. He is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

Wichita man sentenced to at least 79 years in prison for murder, other charges

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 25-year-old Wichita man has been sentenced to just over 79 years to life in prison for the shooting death of a young man in 2018. Sedgwick County District Judge Tyler Roush sentenced Deizmond Peters to life without parole for 618 months for first-degree murder and to additional 332 months for aggravated robbery, four counts of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Last of 4 suspects sentenced in deadly shooting at Wichita motel

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 60-year-old man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 55-year-old man outside a Wichita motel in 2019. Cassell Peterson pleaded guilty in October to involuntary manslaughter. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said District Judge David Dahl sentenced him Wednesday to 51 months.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita man charged in shooting deaths of two people

A Wichita man has been charged in a shooting that killed two people and left two others injured. 39-year-old Kenneth Jackson appeared in court Tuesday on charges of second degree murder, attempted first degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $1.5 million. The case will be back in court on January 23rd.
WICHITA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

3 children kidnapped near Wichita school, 1 arrest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police say a man kidnapped three children in two separate incidents near Clark Elementary School in the past 24 hours. Police say the children are safe, and an alleged suspect is in custody. Around 3:50 Wednesday afternoon, a girl in her early teens reported she...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man charged with murder in shooting that killed 2, injured 2 others

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of two suspects arrested in connection to a shooting that left two dead and two others hurt appears in court on Tuesday. Kenneth Jackson III is charged with second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The shooting happened in southeast Wichita...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita residents raise objections over weekend arrest of two teens

Several Wichita residents went to the City Council Tuesday to protect actions by police in dealing with two teenagers during a weekend disturbance at a south side skating rink. A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were arrested Saturday evening at a rink in the 3200 block of South Meridian...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Two teens arrested after altercation with WPD officers

A shooting in northwest Wichita sends two people to the hospital. Bars in Wichita prepare for large crowds on New Year's Eve. K-State fans pack Sugar Bowl parade and pep rally ahead of Saturday's game. The excitement for K-State fans builds less than 24 hours out from kickoff against Alabama.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

31K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy