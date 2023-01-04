ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Officials share best practices for cannabis consumption

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the new year, recreational marijuana will soon be available across the state. With 900 dispensaries expected to open, there is a concern about the greater acceptance of use in public. Glenville Police Chief Stephen Janik says that some people forget they are actually using a mind-altering substance. “I think what […]
GLENVILLE, NY
UConn’s Auriemma to miss 4th game this season due to illness

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma will sit out the Huskies’ game at Xavier on Thursday, the fourth game he has missed this season due to illness. The Hall of Fame coach also sat out Tuesday’s win at Butler. The school didn’t release...
STORRS, CT

