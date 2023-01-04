Read full article on original website
Board issues application request for 3 new casinos
The New York Gaming Facility Board has released the criteria it plans to use to determine how it will award up to three casino licenses.
Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
Affidavit links Kohberger DNA, cell records in Idaho killings
The court records show the justification authorities used to obtain a warrant for Bryan Kohberger's arrest in the death of four college students in Idaho.
Bessie Hendricks, oldest American, dies at age 115
Bessie Hendricks, the Iowa woman who became the oldest living person in the United States one year ago, has died at the age of 115.
Tenn. family reunited with dog 2 years later after rescue from ‘inhumane’ NJ puppy mill: police
Daisy was among more than 180 animals found at a New Jersey home last month.
32,900 tickets issued during holiday DWI crackdown
In the Capital Region, 2,690 tickets were issued, and 39 drivers were arrested for DWI.
Officials share best practices for cannabis consumption
GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the new year, recreational marijuana will soon be available across the state. With 900 dispensaries expected to open, there is a concern about the greater acceptance of use in public. Glenville Police Chief Stephen Janik says that some people forget they are actually using a mind-altering substance. “I think what […]
Troy man faces attempted murder charge
A Troy man is in custody for allegedly firing a weapon at a vehicle in February 2022.
Minden town offices expected to reopen after blaze
The Minden town clerk and assessor's offices, along with the town court, are expected to reopen on Tuesday after a massive fire ripped through the community's highway garage last month.
Takeout, delivery food business opening in Milton
Neighborhood Kitchen, a takeout, delivery, catering and market establishment, will soon be opening in Milton. Owners Chip and Wendy Lawrence and Chef Brian Donaldson plan to open the business in February.
Amsterdam native inducted into NYS Baseball Hall of Fame
Amsterdam native, Brian Spagnola, was inducted into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Spagnola not only played but coached at the collegiate level for St. Rose and coached in other areas of the Capital Region.
Perth man facing DWI, drug charges after stop
A Perth man was accused of driving drunk and possessing cocaine after a New Year's morning traffic stop, according to a press release from New York State Police.
NEWS10 ABC
UConn’s Auriemma to miss 4th game this season due to illness
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma will sit out the Huskies’ game at Xavier on Thursday, the fourth game he has missed this season due to illness. The Hall of Fame coach also sat out Tuesday’s win at Butler. The school didn’t release...
