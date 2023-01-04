Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 19-year-old; police say second suspect still on the run
SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested one of two men wanted for the ambush shooting death of a teen driver on the city's Northeast Side last month. Investigators say surveillance video from the murder scene helped them track down and arrest Fernando Gonzalez Canedo, 19, for the Dec. 13 shooting death of Luis Mario Garcia, 19.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man arrested after sending explicit online messages to underage girl
SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of sending explicit messages online to a 15-year-old girl and trying to meet with her in person is now in custody, according to San Antonio police. Jonathan Corona, 33, is charged with online solicitation of a minor. Police said Corona was messaging the...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after head-on crash left driver with broken bones, internal bleeding, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he crashed head-on into a sedan while driving at nearly double the speed limit, sending the other driver to the hospital with broken bones, San Antonio police said. Noah Alejandro Martin Del Campo, 21, is accused of causing the crash on...
KSAT 12
Suspects strike BCSO patrol car during pursuit, deputies say $34,000 in drugs and guns found in car
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested two fugitives after they hit a patrol unit during a pursuit and were found with drugs and cash. Jorge Jimenez-Santos, 21, and Stephanie Rosales, 25, were each charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm, according to BCSO.
foxsanantonio.com
Two suspects wanted for allegedly robbing man at gunpoint at Northwest Side Walmart
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for two suspects accused of robbing a person at a Northwest Side Walmart. The incident took place on Dec. 7 at the Walmart off Bandera Road and Bristlecone Street. Police said the two suspect came up to the 35-year-old man and showed him a...
KSAT 12
BCSO cadet arrested after choking girlfriend ‘until she was unable to breathe,’ sheriff’s office says
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet was arrested Wednesday night after choking his girlfriend during an argument, according to BCSO officials. Ricardo Gutierrez, 20, is charged with assault-family-choking/strangulation, a third-degree felony. The charge stems from an incident at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block...
news4sanantonio.com
Police need your help finding suspect who fatally shot 21-year-old man
SAN ANTONIO - Police are still looking for the suspect responsible for shooting and killing a man outside a West side apartment complex. The incident happened at the 5600 block of Culebra Road at around 2 p.m. On Friday, December 16, 2022, Brandon Turley Jr., 21, was in the parking...
news4sanantonio.com
Man fires shotgun at apartment door injuring victim, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police received a call about a man shooting a victim three or four times at the door of an apartment Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Hilltop Apartments on 6130 Ingram Road on San Antonio's Northwest Side. According to authorities, the suspect fired...
KSAT 12
Woman punches, kicks man after being asked to stop slamming door, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 57-year-old woman was arrested after she punched and kicked a relative multiple times after they asked her to stop slamming her door, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Irene Jasso was booked Tuesday on a charge of Injury to the Elderly, according to court records.
KSAT 12
Robbery appears to be motive behind shooting outside South Side bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Robbery appears to be the motive behind a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning outside a South side bar. It left a 33-year-old man in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, according to San Antonio police. Officers at the scene in the 3400 block of Roosevelt...
Man charged with murder for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend on Friday. More details have emerged about what happened that morning. Initially, police didn't have a description of the shooter, but now they have someone in custody. 38-year-old Aaron Lee has been...
KSAT 12
West Side motel where police shot, wounded man has been site of other incidents
SAN ANTONIO – A West Side motel where San Antonio police shot and wounded a man Wednesday night has seen its share of police activity in recent months, including the arrest of a capital murder suspect. The most recent incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m., after officers responded to...
KENS 5
Search underway for gunman who shot man during robbery
It happened in south San Antonio. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
San Antonio police officer put on leave after firing at suspect in car theft case
The same officer, Miguel Leal, also received a 45-day suspension last spring for failing to report two incidents that occurred on one of his shifts.
KSAT 12
Footage shows Edgewood ISD police officer putting knee on neck of teen
Cell phone camera footage shows an Edgewood Independent School District Police Department officer kneeling on the neck of a teenager following a fight off campus. The video, obtained by KSAT investigates, shows the unnamed officer using the controversial knee-on-neck restraint Nov. 11, as he and another officer attempted to put handcuffs on the teen.
news4sanantonio.com
18-wheeler loses control on highway, leaving passenger deceased, police say
SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler lost control and became engulfed in flames, leaving a passenger dead. The accident happened around 12:31 p.m., Thursday, on Southbound I-35, towards the Northeast Side of town. According to the police, officers arrived at the scene within minutes, as well as witnesses of the...
SAPD officer placed on administrative duty after shooting at teen suspected of stealing his car
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department said one of their officers has been placed on administrative duty following a carjacking that happened in November where he shot at the suspect. Authorities said it all began as a carjacking, but later ended in a crash about an hour...
Police warn of kidnapping scheme in the San Antonio area
SCHERTZ, Texas — A local police department is warning about a twisted new scheme to get money from you. They say someone calls, telling victims their loved one has been kidnapped, then demands money for their safe return. Only, it’s not true. Schertz Police are investigating several incidents...
KSAT 12
Virtual kidnapping scam calls circulating in Schertz, police say
SCHERTZ, Texas – Schertz police are warning about a phone scam targeting innocent victims by claiming that family members are being held captive and demanding money for their release. Officials said they received multiple reports on Wednesday of the ‘Virtual Kidnapping Ransom Scam” calls. “Unfortunately, today many...
Police suspect speeding to blame for crash that pinned man inside his vehicle
SAN ANTONIO — Police suspect speeding is to blame for pinning a man inside his vehicle after he crashed into the wall of a highway. It happened at Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel on the northeast side of town around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters were able to extricate the...
