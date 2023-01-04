ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Suspects strike BCSO patrol car during pursuit, deputies say $34,000 in drugs and guns found in car

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested two fugitives after they hit a patrol unit during a pursuit and were found with drugs and cash. Jorge Jimenez-Santos, 21, and Stephanie Rosales, 25, were each charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm, according to BCSO.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man fires shotgun at apartment door injuring victim, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police received a call about a man shooting a victim three or four times at the door of an apartment Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Hilltop Apartments on 6130 Ingram Road on San Antonio's Northwest Side. According to authorities, the suspect fired...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Footage shows Edgewood ISD police officer putting knee on neck of teen

Cell phone camera footage shows an Edgewood Independent School District Police Department officer kneeling on the neck of a teenager following a fight off campus. The video, obtained by KSAT investigates, shows the unnamed officer using the controversial knee-on-neck restraint Nov. 11, as he and another officer attempted to put handcuffs on the teen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Virtual kidnapping scam calls circulating in Schertz, police say

SCHERTZ, Texas – Schertz police are warning about a phone scam targeting innocent victims by claiming that family members are being held captive and demanding money for their release. Officials said they received multiple reports on Wednesday of the ‘Virtual Kidnapping Ransom Scam” calls. “Unfortunately, today many...
SCHERTZ, TX

