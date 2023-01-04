ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KX News

Decade of art of the North Dakota State Parks displayed at Capitol Building

By Christina Randall
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QvBGf_0k2aDtiY00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — If you enjoy looking at different types of scenery art and enjoy learning about the history of North Dakota then you might want to head on over to the State Capitol Building.

For over a decade, North Dakota Council on the Arts has partnered with the North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department to host North Dakota-based artists in the state parks for a residency.

North Dakota’s 68th Legislative Assembly kicks off

Starting Tuesday, a majority of pieces donated since the program began will be displayed in the Exhibition Gallery on the 18th floor of the North Dakota Capitol.

This will be the first time these pieces have ever been brought together in one location.

An open reception is set to take place on January 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The reception will include light refreshments and an opportunity to meet a variety of artists whose art will be on display.

This exhibition will travel to Watford City, Williston, and Minot throughout the summer.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Pair of North Dakota Lawmakers suffered significant injuries after falling

(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota state lawmakers are recovering after separate falls recently. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan of Fargo cracked her kneecap and suffered a mild concussion when she tripped leaving the Capitol Building Tuesday. In the meantime, 82-year-old Senator Karen Krebsbach slipped off a curb in Minot...
BISMARCK, ND
livability.com

Why I Moved Back to North Dakota — and You Should, Too

Safe and welcoming communities and plentiful opportunities top these locals' lists. North Dakota is a top contender if you’re looking for an impeccable quality of life, a cleaner environment, picturesque scenery and a supportive community. And while many young graduates decide to migrate elsewhere, they often feel the desire...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Follow outdoors bills with North Dakota Game and Fish

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2023 legislative session promises to provide plenty of new bills and ideas that could shape the future of outdoor activities in the state. Thankfully, there is a way to stay up-to-date on important topics for those in the hunting and fishing world. In order to follow these bills and help […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

12 Best Places to live in North Dakota

Best Places to live in North Dakota: With picturesque scenery, plenty of job opportunities, a welcoming community, a vibrant arts scene, and excellent quality of life, North Dakota has much to boast of. This small state in the US is called the “Legendary State” and there’s a good reason why....
MISSOURI STATE
livability.com

6 Cities in North Dakota Where You Can Live Large

The living is easy in the Peace Garden State. The state of North Dakota is a northern gem full of natural beauty, opportunity and some of the happiest residents around. The state may be known for its vast, rolling prairies, but it’s also home to several quickly-growing cities that boast a high quality of life without losing out on amenities that bigger cities offer.
BISMARCK, ND
KNOX News Radio

2 ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls

Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees...
MINOT, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Governor Burgum: selling North Dakota oil and gas to allies will "drive American strength"

(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum touted the state's oil and gas industries while delivering his State of the State address Tuesday in Bismarck. "The oil and gas industry employs thousands of North Dakotans and has produced billions of dollars in tax revenues that support the state, the tribes, nations, counties, cities, townships, school districts, hospitals, parks, airports, through a variety of funds created by this legislature," said Burgum.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
keyzradio.com

How High Does North Dakota Rank When It Comes To Drunk Driving?

Data compiled by The Zebra was used to compile a list of the worst states for drunk driving using data from NHTSA, the Census Bureau and the FBI. The states with the worst drunk driving problems in the nation are:. #1 Wyoming with 6.2 Fatalities and 550 DUI arrests per...
WYOMING STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota ranked fifth worst state for winter weather damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -According to a new Stacker.com article, total property damages from winter weather in South Dakota are estimated to reach $6.6 million. Winter is coming: Can homeowners withstand another polar vortex this year?. It's that time of year again. The days get shorter, nights get...
KANSAS STATE
wdayradionow.com

Governor Burgum: North Dakota has capacity to store 50 years worth of U.S. carbon emissions

(Fargo, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum touted North Dakota's burgeoning carbon capture industry during his State of the State address before state lawmakers in Bismarck. "Now we're in a spot to lead the nation in this emerging industry because we can permit our own CO2 storage wells at least five times faster than the EPA. Wyoming is the only other state in the nation that has the authority to permit a CO2 well," said Burgum.
WYOMING STATE
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota State of the State Address

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Governor Doug Burgum delivered the 2023 State of the State address in Bismarck on Tuesday afternoon. Burgum spoke on the first day of 68th Legislative Assembly at the State Capitol. The Governor called for significant infrastructure investment, highlighting opportunities to diversify and grow the...
BISMARCK, ND
newsdakota.com

The Peluso Report: A Challenge

If you are looking for a challenge, ice fishing this winter anywhere in North Dakota is where it is at. It is definitely not for the weak minded. With all the snow, especially on Devils Lake, we are beginning to see slush and a lot of it. Any area of traffic or areas where holes have been drilled is becoming problematic; more so now with the warmer weather. Certain areas right are what I would deem unfishable unfortunately.
DEVILS LAKE, ND
KFYR-TV

Human trafficking in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Human trafficking is not just a big city problem. People across North Dakota are exploited for labor and sex. Since 2016, the North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force has helped around 650 people break away from traffickers. Your News Leader spoke with a human rights advocate at the 31:8 Project and has more for Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

KX News

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy