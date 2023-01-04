(WOWK) – 2022 is now in the books and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists are looking back to see how last year’s rain compared to normal. Majority of rain for West Virginia, southeastern Ohio and eastern Kentucky fell during the first two thirds of the year. Infact 86% of Charleston, WV’s rain, and 83% of Huntington, WV’s rain fell during this part of the year. July was the wettest on average. Charleston saw 9.95 inches of rain last July with Huntington not too far behind seeing 9.41 inches. Looking back, there were numerous severe flood reports in eastern Kentucky and the valleys of the mountain state last summer with the widespread heavy rainfall.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO