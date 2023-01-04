Read full article on original website
Nevada Gov. Lombardo stresses unity in inaugural address
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo called for unity at his inauguration ceremony on Tuesday while still pushing for conservative ideals such as school choice and repealing some recent criminal justice reforms that he called “soft on crime.”. In front of just over...
California trying to find, compensate sterilization victims
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — About 600 people alive today can’t have children because California’s government sterilized them either against their will or without their knowledge, and now the state is trying to find them so it can pay them at least $15,000 each in reparations. But after...
2022 Rain Recap for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – 2022 is now in the books and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists are looking back to see how last year’s rain compared to normal. Majority of rain for West Virginia, southeastern Ohio and eastern Kentucky fell during the first two thirds of the year. Infact 86% of Charleston, WV’s rain, and 83% of Huntington, WV’s rain fell during this part of the year. July was the wettest on average. Charleston saw 9.95 inches of rain last July with Huntington not too far behind seeing 9.41 inches. Looking back, there were numerous severe flood reports in eastern Kentucky and the valleys of the mountain state last summer with the widespread heavy rainfall.
Idaho slayings suspect agrees to extradition to face charges
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A criminology graduate student accused of the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University — a...
Evacuations ordered as California storm knocks out power
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials in California ordered evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018 as a huge storm barreled into the state Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain that threatened widespread flooding and knocked out power to more than 100,000 people. The...
Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas fired basketball coach Chris Beard on Thursday, telling his attorney he is “unfit” for the position while he faces a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancée. Beard had five years left on a...
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts again; glow at summit crater
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Kilauea began erupting inside its summit crater Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, less than one month after the volcano and its larger neighbor Mauna Loa stopped releasing lava. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected a glow in webcam images indicating Kilauea had begun erupting...
