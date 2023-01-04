Read full article on original website
Related
On Common Ground News
MARTA to host job fair Jan. 5, offering $3K sign-on bonuses
ATLANTA – The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will hold a job fair for bus operators and journeyman bus technicians on Thursday, Jan. 5, 3 to 7 p.m. at MARTA headquarters, located across from the Lindbergh Center rail station on Piedmont Road in Atlanta. MARTA is offering a...
On Common Ground News
Barksdale Boys & Girls Club in Conyers to reopen Jan. 9, cleanup underway due to burst pipes
CONYERS, GA—A.R. “Gus” Barksdale Boys & Girls Club is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Monday, Jan. 9. The facility was closed after several pipes burst due to subfreezing temperatures. Repairs are underway to clean up water damage inside the building, officials stated in a letter to parents.
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Tax Office digitizes application process for special homestead exemptions
DECATUR, GA– DeKalb County homeowners will have the option to apply online for special homestead exemptions beginning Jan. 3, 2023. Seniors ages 62 and older, disabled residents and veterans may still file in person or submit their documents by dropbox. DeKalb Tax Commissioner Irvin J. Johnson announces the transition...
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County activist Teresa Hardy to be ordained as deacon Jan. 15
ATLANTA, GA—DeKalb County community activist Teresa Hardy is being elevated in her religious life in the New Year. Hardy will be ordained as a deacon on Jan.15, 2023, 3 p.m., at Salem Bible Church, 2283 Baker Road N.W., Atlanta. She will be among several elders and ministers who will be ordained on that Sunday afternoon at Salem, which is under the leadership of the Rev. Jasper W. Williams, Jr. and Pastor Joseph L. Williams.
On Common Ground News
Gwinnett County BOC approves $2.27 billion budget for 2023
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA– In its first major vote of the year, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners(BOC) on Jan. 3 approved its 2023 budget of $2.27 billion. The board’s resolution consists of a $1.78 billion operating budget and a $488 million capital improvements budget, which includes funds from the County’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax program.
On Common Ground News
Judge Fatima El-Amin appointed Chief Judge of DeKalb County Juvenile Court
DECATUR, GA– The DeKalb County Superior Court judges have appointed Judge Fatima A. El-Amin as the next chief judge of the DeKalb County Juvenile Court, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Judge El-Amin is a native of Atlanta, Georgia. Judge El-Amin attended W.D. Mohammed High School in DeKalb County and completed...
Comments / 0