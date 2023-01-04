Read full article on original website
West Virginia State Senate calls for reforms at DHHR
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is in desperate need of help, according to senate leaders. The Republican leadership of the West Virginia State Senate has written the interim director of DHHR with a variety of suggested changes. Among the recommendations is a suggestion for substantial pay increases, especially in parts of the state with a high cost of living, such as the Eastern Panhandle.
Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase
At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase. At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Officials expand search area for two men in Smith …. The Virginia Conservation Police...
Are AEDs required at West Virginia sporting events?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after a tackle during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, people are learning the importance of automated external defibrillator devices or AEDs. In West Virginia, it is required that an AED and an emergency...
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
Evacuations ordered as California storm knocks out power
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials in California ordered evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018 as a huge storm barreled into the state Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain that threatened widespread flooding and knocked out power to more than 100,000 people. The...
‘Bomb cyclone’ brings damaging winds, rain to California
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Damaging hurricane-force winds, surging surf and heavy rains from a powerful “atmospheric river” pounded California on Thursday, knocking out power to tens of thousands, causing flooding, and contributing to the deaths of at least two people, including a child whose home was hit by a falling tree.
As storm hits, California orders evacuations in coastal area
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As a huge storm approached California, officials began ordering evacuations, including in a high-risk coastal area where 23 died in 2018 in a series of mudslides. Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said the orders were for those impacted by the Alisal Fire last year,...
Pinpoint Weather: Cooling trend to end the week
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Drier and cooler air will filter in behind Wednesday’s cold front. It will be a bit cooler Thursday morning with temperatures starting in the 40s and lower 50s. More sunshine is in the forecast for the day. A few passing clouds are possible with warmer-than-average afternoon temperatures in the lower and middle 60s in the Roanoke Valley, Central Virginia, and Southside. In the New River Valley and Alleghany Highlands, highs will be in the lower and middle 50s. Winds will be breezy at times.
Pinpoint Weather: Milder and breezy ahead of rain
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It will be unseasonably warm across Southwest and Central Virginia this Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the west. Pockets of fog may impact your Tuesday morning commute. Otherwise, a cloudy and very mild day is in the forecast. Breezy southwest winds ahead of an approaching cold front will keep the region warmer than average. Morning temperatures will start in the cool 40s and 50s while afternoon highs will warm up into the middle and upper 60s.
Pinpoint Weather: Showers and a few storms Wednesday
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A storm system will bring wet weather to Southwest and Central Virginia this Wednesday. Off-and-on showers will become likely by the mid-morning hours and into the late afternoon as a cold front approaches from the west. Winds will pick up at times with gusts between 20-30 mph possible. We may hear a few rumbles of thunder early in the afternoon. While the severe weather risk is very low, we cannot rule out the potential for an isolated strong storm or two during the afternoon hours.
Pinpoint Weather: Rain tonight & Wednesday, still mild
The warm pattern will start to switch back to more normal temperature readings by the end of the week. This will be the result of a cold front that is slated to arrive Wednesday evening. Rain is likely to begin after midnight and become more widespread as the morning moves along. Expect to see the heavier rain arrive mid-morning, but scattered showers are likely for the morning commute Wednesday.
