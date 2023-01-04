ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A storm system will bring wet weather to Southwest and Central Virginia this Wednesday. Off-and-on showers will become likely by the mid-morning hours and into the late afternoon as a cold front approaches from the west. Winds will pick up at times with gusts between 20-30 mph possible. We may hear a few rumbles of thunder early in the afternoon. While the severe weather risk is very low, we cannot rule out the potential for an isolated strong storm or two during the afternoon hours.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO