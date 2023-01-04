SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) published a document that provides instructions for Oregon schools on how best to support gender expansive students. The ODE states that the new "Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools" document, released this week, is intended to make school a safe, inclusive place for all students - not just gender expansive students, and the guidance will help educators and families do that.

OREGON STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO