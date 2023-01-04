Read full article on original website
Wind knocks out power for thousands across Portland metro, Gorge sees winter weather
PORTLAND, Ore. — Strong winds swept parts of Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Wednesday evening, knocking out power for thousands. The National Weather Service of Portland issued a wind advisory through Thursday morning for gusts of up to 50 mph. Forecasters warned that trees and falling debris could bring down powerlines for people across the region.
Why land use laws may stall psilocybin rollout in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — It's been two years since Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic use of psilocybin, the psychotropic substance found in certain types of mushrooms. The state is still a ways away from breaking ground on its first service center, and investors say land use...
Heavy, wet snow causes power outages in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A massive winter storm caused thousands of power outages across Nevada. More than 7,500 NV Energy customers were without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told KRNV they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point,...
Recreational ocean crabbing reopens coastwide
The state just reopened all recreational crabbing along the entire Oregon coast. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says two tests in a row showed domoic acid levels are low enough for crabbing season to reopen. Recreational bay clam and mussel harvesting are also open. However, commercial crabbing and...
Pacific Power prepares for weather-related power outages
Pacific Power says its meteorology team is closely monitoring the forecasted storm making its way into Southern Oregon and Northern California and preparing for wind-related service interruptions. Pacific Power says to ensure you are prepared, every home should have an emergency outage kit that includes the following items:. Flashlight. Battery-operated...
Volunteers needed for Oregon Veteran Volunteer Training Program
The Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs Veteran Volunteer Program is seeking volunteers in Linn, Benton and Marion counties who are interested in serving aging veterans in their own communities. The goal of the program is to equip volunteers with information so that they can help connect veterans, primarily seniors, to...
ODE instructs schools on how to support gender expansive students
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) published a document that provides instructions for Oregon schools on how best to support gender expansive students. The ODE states that the new "Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools" document, released this week, is intended to make school a safe, inclusive place for all students - not just gender expansive students, and the guidance will help educators and families do that.
What's next for Oregon's opioid settlement funds?
PORTLAND, Ore. — Opioid settlement money is slowly starting to trickle into the state of Oregon. Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Captain Lee Eby will help facilitate the funds. He's the co-chair of Oregon's Opioid Settlement Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Board. The board members met Wednesday, January 4, for their...
Oregon Psilocybin Services begins accepting applications for licenses, worker permits
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS) has begun accepting applications for licenses for psilocybin manufacturers, laboratories, service centers, and facilitators. OPS, part of Oregon Health Authority’s Public Health Division, has posted information on how to apply for the license types on its website. PREVIOUSLY | Oregon approves...
Oregon Zoo receives $2M to 'climate proof' condor breeding facility
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thanks to the year-end omnibus bill signed by President Biden, the Oregon Zoo will receive 2 million dollars to help with the continued conservation efforts of the California Condor. Officials with the Oregon Zoo say the funds will help ‘climate proof’ the second-largest condor breeding facility in the country.
New law requires employers to disclose salary ranges on job listings
WASHINGTON — A new law took effect in Washington state on Jan. 1, requiring most businesses to disclose pay or salary ranges in their job listings. Businesses with more than 15 employees fall under this new law. Employers must be upfront with prospective hires as soon as the job listing is posted instead of waiting for an offer.
Eugene selected as host city for Oregon Pinball Championship
EUGENE, Ore. — The International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) has confirmed the 8th Oregon State Pinball Championship will be held at Blairally Vintage Arcade in Eugene on Jan 21, 2023, starting at 10 a.m. 24 players will compete for a record cash purse of over $5,000 and the title...
'I'm going to shoot you': 12-year-old boy arrested for robbing student at gunpoint
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — A 12-year-old boy is accused of robbing a student who was walking home from school in Washington, D.C., at gunpoint. That alleged incident happened Monday and the boy was arrested Wednesday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers got the report of an armed robbery and...
