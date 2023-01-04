ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 teenagers charged in series of Mt. Tabor arsons

By Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tUm6Y_0k2aDRCK00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The three teens accused of starting a series of fires at Mt. Tabor were indicted by a Multnomah County jury on Tuesday.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that 18-year-olds Samuel Perkins, Malik Hares and Wayne Chen were each indicted on 14 charges, including three counts of first-degree arson, six counts of second-degree arson, four counts of reckless burning and one count of unlawful possession of a destructive device.

The teens were arrested back in September 2022.

‘I’m going to stand strong:’ Woman attacked after MAX ride speaks out about justice system

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the men are accused of starting multiple fires between July 15 and Sept. 9. One of the fires was started when Portland was under a red flag warning for extreme weather conditions.

The incidents angered many locals who call the area home and love the park.

In September, PFR Chief Sara Boone thanked the “coordinated efforts of community members” that led to the arrest of the teens.

“Their proactive efforts, tips, and leads played a significant role in keeping each other safe while protecting a valuable and natural forested park setting,” Boone said in a statement. “A tremendous amount of time and resources were dedicated to this endeavor with a shared commitment and urgency to identify and arrest these suspects.”

