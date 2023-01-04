Read full article on original website
Missouri State Highway Patrol releases New Year's Holiday traffic statistics
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Tuesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported two traffic fatalities during the New Year's holiday counting period. The counting period began at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. One traffic fatality occurred on Saturday, Dec. 31, at the...
Kirksville woman hurt in rollover crash outside Green Castle
GREEN CASTLE, Mo. — A Thursday morning rollover crash sent a northeast Missouri woman to the hospital. The wreck happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Highway 6, one mile west of Green Castle. State troopers report that a pickup truck driven by Kassie Buckwalter, 27, of Kirksville, began sliding,...
Recreational marijuana taxes could cost buyers over 20%
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Retail marijuana could be taxed at a high level in some parts of northeast Missouri. When Missouri voters passed the adult use of cannabis in November, a 6% state tax was included in the ballot wording. The legal language of the amendment also allows local governments...
Southeast Iowa authorities warn about providing personal information
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities in southeast Iowa are warning the public about another scam happening in the Heartland. Last month, Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigators determined the scam took place involving Facebook and the digital wallet Venmo. The victim was selling items via Facebook marketplace. A price...
Zach Nunn hopes to unite all of Iowa, still waiting to be sworn in
WASHINGTON, D.C. — UPDATE: Due to the delay in appointing a Speaker of the House, Zach Nunn will remain Congressman-elect. He will be sworn in when there is a Speaker of the House. -------------------------------------------------------------- In one of the nation's closest races, Republican Zach Nunn defeated Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne...
Missouri lawmakers open session focused on ballot measures
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri lawmakers are back to work. The GOP-led Legislature opened its annual session Wednesday. Republican leaders say making it harder to amend Missouri's Constitution is a top priority in this year's legislative session. Policies about transgender student athletes are also expected to take center stage.
Gov. Mike Parson will not pardon Amber McLaughlin
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson announced he would not stop the execution of Amber McLaughlin. "McLaughlin’s conviction and sentence remains after multiple, thorough examinations of Missouri law," said Parson in a press release. "McLaughlin stalked, raped, and murdered Ms. Guenther. McLaughlin is a violent criminal. Ms....
Missouri's new Attorney General Andrew Bailey takes office
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri's new Attorney General Andrew Bailey has officially taken office. An appellate judge swore Bailey in during a Tuesday ceremony at the state Supreme Court. Republican Gov. Mike Parson appointed Bailey to replace Eric Schmitt, who won election to the U.S. Senate last year. Missouri's...
Missouri GOP focused on raising bar to change Constitution
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Top Republican lawmakers say making it harder to amend Missouri's Constitution is a top priority in this year's legislative session. Lawmakers return to the Capitol on Wednesday for their annual session. Leaders in the GOP-led House and Senate say raising the bar to change the...
