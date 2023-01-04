ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

23-year-old man killed by hit-and-run driver in Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A man struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Encinitas on New Year's Day was identified. David D'Lima, 23, was identified by authorities as the victim killed on Pacific Coast Highway in Encinitas in a hit-and-run crash shortly after 2023 began. San Diego Sheriffs and...
ENCINITAS, CA
When were the Torrey pines there?

Regarding the dispute over protected Torrey Pines obstructing views ("Del Mar Torrey pine headed for pruning suffers big limb break," Dec 29), I would like to know whether the trees in dispute were there before the Deftos purchased their home and whether they moved in accepting they are there. I also wonder what environmental groups they support. Seems these days everyone is righteous about protecting trees and the environment until it inconveniences them.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Festival brings magic and charm of winter to Poway

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – From Jan. 13 through Jan. 14 Poway’s Winter Festival will provide family friendly entertainment to the San Diego community. Sledding on real man-made snow, an ice rink, marshmallow roasting, and photo booths are some of the attractions that will be available at the festival.
POWAY, CA
San Diego Bar Gets in Trouble with State Board Again

SAN DIEGO - A popular bar in North Park finds itself in trouble with the state again. Polite Provisions on 30th Street is currently closed. A post on Instagram says the establishment is on winter break, but the state Alcoholic Beverage Control board says the bar's liquor license has been suspended for allowing patrons to leave with open alcoholic beverage containers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
16-Foot Waves? Big Thursday Is Barreling Down on San Diego

A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday and is expected to bring with it some of the biggest waves in recent memory. Combined with possible coastal flooding from anticipated heavy rainfall, locals in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and elsewhere may be in for a memorable couple days of stormy weather.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego, CA
