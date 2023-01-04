Regarding the dispute over protected Torrey Pines obstructing views ("Del Mar Torrey pine headed for pruning suffers big limb break," Dec 29), I would like to know whether the trees in dispute were there before the Deftos purchased their home and whether they moved in accepting they are there. I also wonder what environmental groups they support. Seems these days everyone is righteous about protecting trees and the environment until it inconveniences them.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO