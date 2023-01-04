Read full article on original website
Man found dead outside of Vista motel
A man was found dead outside of a Vista motel early Thursday morning, prompting a homicide investigation.
23-year-old man killed by hit-and-run driver in Encinitas
ENCINITAS, Calif. — A man struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Encinitas on New Year's Day was identified. David D'Lima, 23, was identified by authorities as the victim killed on Pacific Coast Highway in Encinitas in a hit-and-run crash shortly after 2023 began. San Diego Sheriffs and...
When were the Torrey pines there?
Regarding the dispute over protected Torrey Pines obstructing views ("Del Mar Torrey pine headed for pruning suffers big limb break," Dec 29), I would like to know whether the trees in dispute were there before the Deftos purchased their home and whether they moved in accepting they are there. I also wonder what environmental groups they support. Seems these days everyone is righteous about protecting trees and the environment until it inconveniences them.
Body found on I-5 freeway on-ramp in Middletown
A body turned up Tuesday on a freeway entrance near San Diego International Airport, according to CHP.
Festival brings magic and charm of winter to Poway
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – From Jan. 13 through Jan. 14 Poway’s Winter Festival will provide family friendly entertainment to the San Diego community. Sledding on real man-made snow, an ice rink, marshmallow roasting, and photo booths are some of the attractions that will be available at the festival.
How two gorillas are embracing the bachelor life at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park
With all families, there comes a time when children reach a certain age and have to move out on their own. Frank and Monroe were at that age, and things were getting a little uncomfortable at home. They moved out Dec. 6 and are sharing a bachelor pad not far from their family.
Man riding scooter struck, killed in El Cajon
A 57-year-old man died after being hit by a truck on Wednesday, the El Cajon police said in a press release.
Man suspected of stabbing his parents in North County
A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stabbing his parents inside of their apartment in the Vista area, authorities said.
Drive-thru Shake Shack location to replace former Souplantation
A new drive-thru burger joint is expected to debut in Mira Mesa.
San Diego Bar Gets in Trouble with State Board Again
SAN DIEGO - A popular bar in North Park finds itself in trouble with the state again. Polite Provisions on 30th Street is currently closed. A post on Instagram says the establishment is on winter break, but the state Alcoholic Beverage Control board says the bar's liquor license has been suspended for allowing patrons to leave with open alcoholic beverage containers.
1 injured in North County rollover crash
One person was injured during a rollover crash in North County on Thursday, said the Vista Fire Department.
Spike in lice infestations reported in North County
An uptick of lice infestations in North County San Diego has been reported by a website created by lice removal specialists.
Shooting in San Marcos leaves man dead, another wounded
Deputies Wednesday were investigating a shooting in San Marcos that left one man dead and another wounded, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
Heartland Fire & Rescue Department announces new Fire Chief Bent Koch
LA MESA, Calif. — The cities of El Cajon, Lemon Grove, and La Mesa, who jointly manage their fire departments, announced a new Fire Chief for Heartland Fire & Rescue Department. Heartland Fire shared that Bent Koch will hold the rank of Fire Chief for the department after Chief...
San Diego storms: Where city and county residents can get free sandbags
To prepare for storm conditions across San Diego County, numerous locations are offering free sandbags for San Diegans.
Motorized scooter rider dies in East County crash
A 57-year-old man riding a motorized scooter was killed in a crash Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle on an El Cajon roadway, authorities said.
VICTIMS IN LAKESIDE MURDER-SUICIDE IDENTIFIED AS SISTERS, SHOOTER ALSO NAMED
January 3, 2023 (Lakeside) – The San Diego Sheriff’s department has released the identifies of two women shot and killed on December 30 in Lakeside by a man who then fatally shot himself. Two juveniles were also in the home in the 13500 block of Interstate 8 Business when the killings occurred.
Officer injured after crashing into trolley in downtown
A police officer was injured after her SUV collided with a trolley on Thursday morning, said the San Diego Police Department.
16-Foot Waves? Big Thursday Is Barreling Down on San Diego
A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday and is expected to bring with it some of the biggest waves in recent memory. Combined with possible coastal flooding from anticipated heavy rainfall, locals in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and elsewhere may be in for a memorable couple days of stormy weather.
Two San Diego families involved in “Varsity Blues” college scandal
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mastermind behind the most publicized college admissions scam in recent memory, William Singer, will go to prison for three and a half years after a ruling by federal judge in Boston. More than 50 people involved have been charged. Two San Diegans and their...
