ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Three teens charged with shoplifting ammo after officer-involved shooting at Collierville store

This story has been updated to include additional charges from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for Keshun Lee. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police have identified the suspects charged in a shoplifting that turned into an officer-involved shooting outside a sporting goods store Tuesday. Keshun Lee, 18, of Memphis, is charged with theft of property $1,000 […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Accused Memphis mass shooter Ezekiel Kelly appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Ezekiel Kelly, the man accused of going on a shooting rampage last year that resulted in the city being placed on lockdown for hours, appeared in court Thursday morning. The 20-year-old was dressed in a green jail-issued uniform. He was handcuffed to the chair where he sat motionless. But there was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen identified in deadly Christmas Day shooting downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen girl has died after a shooting took place on Christmas Day in Downtown Memphis. The victim has been identified by family as 16-year-old Nia Simone. Simone’s mother, Robyn Ratcliff, said her daughter was inside Club Level III on Adams Avenue when she was struck by a bullet. She was taken […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man found dead in burned car in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man was found dead in a burning vehicle in Southwest Memphis on Tuesday night. The horrific crime took place in the 3500 block of Silas near Weaver Road. Around 9:20 p.m. Memphis Police say a man was found dead, but it’s how they found his body that has […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

First homicide of 2023 reported in Medical District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are currently investigating what appears to be the first homicide of 2023. According to MPD, a man was killed in an overnight stabbing on Vance Avenue in the Medical District just before 11:30 Sunday night. The victim’s family told WREG this was a domestic dispute that took a deadly turn. They […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three shot at Memphis nightclub on New Year’s Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three victims were taken to the hospital after being shot at Life Lounge on Sunday morning. According to MPD, at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to a call at 6135 Mt. Moriah Road. A man was located and transported to ROH in critical condition. Two additional victims arrived at area hospitals by private […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy