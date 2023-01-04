Read full article on original website
Three teens charged with shoplifting ammo after officer-involved shooting at Collierville store
This story has been updated to include additional charges from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for Keshun Lee. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police have identified the suspects charged in a shoplifting that turned into an officer-involved shooting outside a sporting goods store Tuesday. Keshun Lee, 18, of Memphis, is charged with theft of property $1,000 […]
Accused Memphis mass shooter Ezekiel Kelly appears in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Ezekiel Kelly, the man accused of going on a shooting rampage last year that resulted in the city being placed on lockdown for hours, appeared in court Thursday morning. The 20-year-old was dressed in a green jail-issued uniform. He was handcuffed to the chair where he sat motionless. But there was […]
Teen identified in deadly Christmas Day shooting downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen girl has died after a shooting took place on Christmas Day in Downtown Memphis. The victim has been identified by family as 16-year-old Nia Simone. Simone’s mother, Robyn Ratcliff, said her daughter was inside Club Level III on Adams Avenue when she was struck by a bullet. She was taken […]
Suspects in custody after shooting involving police at Collierville shopping center, TBI says
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — No injuries were reported after two suspects were in a shooting involving police at a Collierville shopping center, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Officers responded about 5:30 p.m. to a business near West Poplar Avenue and North Byhalia Road about possible shoplifting, according to...
Man robbed at gunpoint for iPhone and $3, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several men are wanted after they held a gun to a driver’s head as he was leaving for work and stole his iPhone and $3 during an early morning robbery at a Memphis apartment complex, police said. The men also repeatedly kicked the driver’s wife...
Man shot and killed, one detained, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot near the airport area late Monday night. Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting at 9:06 p.m. in the 3500 block of Devon Drive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man has been detained, MPD said.
Finesse2tymes Speaks After 2 Men Were Charged In Shooting At His Concert
The Memphis native explained what happened before the shooting.
2 boys critically injured in accident involving stolen vehicle, SCSO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two boys are in critical condition after an accident involving a stolen vehicle in southeast Shelby County. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office traffic investigators responded to a two-vehicle accident around 3:40 a.m. at Riverdale and Stateline Road. Shelby County Fire Department took the two juveniles to...
Man found dead in burned car in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man was found dead in a burning vehicle in Southwest Memphis on Tuesday night. The horrific crime took place in the 3500 block of Silas near Weaver Road. Around 9:20 p.m. Memphis Police say a man was found dead, but it’s how they found his body that has […]
Bank teller steals more than $28K from 83-year-old woman, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former First Horizon Bank employee is accused of stealing more than $28,000 from an 83-year-old woman, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said that 27-year-old Aaron Chaney, who was working as a bank teller at First Horizon Bank on Austin Peay Highway, was found in possession of an 83-year-old woman’s debit card.
Thieves climb fence, steal Kia then put car in reverse and crash into truck
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pair of thieves briefly stole a Kia from a Memphis apartment complex before crashing the car into a truck and taking off, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said three men climbed a fence and entered the Cedar Creek Apartments around 4 p.m....
Man found shot to death not far from Wolf River Greenway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting near the Wolf River Greenway near North McLean Blvd. Tuesday morning. MPD officers were called to the shooting in the 1500 block of Short Street just after 10:45 a.m. They found a man shot to death at the scene.
Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting 2 men during fight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is behind bars after allegedly shooting two people during a fight. The shooting happened Jan. 1 in the 5000 block of Harvest Knoll. Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, where two men had been shot in the stomach, according to an affidavit.
First homicide of 2023 reported in Medical District
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are currently investigating what appears to be the first homicide of 2023. According to MPD, a man was killed in an overnight stabbing on Vance Avenue in the Medical District just before 11:30 Sunday night. The victim’s family told WREG this was a domestic dispute that took a deadly turn. They […]
Suspect faces attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting at man, chasing him in car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting at another man while driving down the street. The incident happened Dec. 26 as the victim drove down Highland Street. According to an affidavit, Devin Davis, 31, was driving his own vehicle, chasing the man. Davis fired shots...
Man found dead after car fire in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a fire in Whitehaven. Memphis Police responded to a fire in the 3500 block of Silas on Jan. 3 at approximately 9:20 p.m. A 46-year-old man was found inside a vehicle after Memphis firefighters put out the flames. The man was...
Illegal dumping site next to church has Parkway Village seeking solutions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Car seats, bumpers, couches and more can all be found in the empty lot next to a church in Parkway Village. According to neighbors, the property has been a hotspot for illegal dumping for more than two years. Oakville Missionary Baptist Church recently bought the lot...
Senior home mourns ‘heartbreaking’ loss of 72-year-old in deadly fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five days after a deadly fire ripped through a Hickory Hill independent living facility, the community is just beginning to grasp the loss. “It was heartbreaking because we lost the sweetest man ever,” said Vanecia Belser Kimbrow, the facility’s chief manager. “He was sweet. He was kind. He was gentle.
Three shot at Memphis nightclub on New Year’s Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three victims were taken to the hospital after being shot at Life Lounge on Sunday morning. According to MPD, at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to a call at 6135 Mt. Moriah Road. A man was located and transported to ROH in critical condition. Two additional victims arrived at area hospitals by private […]
4 critically injured in crash in southeast Shelby County, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were critically injured during an overnight crash in southeast Shelby County. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office traffic investigators responded to a two-vehicle crash around 2:20 a.m. Monday at Shelby Drive and Long Creek Road. SCSO said three people went to Regional One and one...
