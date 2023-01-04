ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, MT

Fairfield Sun Times

Paraglider injured on M Trail Tuesday

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A paraglider was injured on the M Trail Tuesday afternoon. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSAR) reports its volunteers from the Valley Section along with American Medical Response, Bridger Canyon Fire, and U.S. Forest Service responded to the M Trail. A hasty team and two secondary...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
Montana Free Press

The plight of Bozeman’s homeless people

Like an increasing number of Bozeman residents, Belinda and Steven Ankney live out of a vehicle. The couple of 13 years has been living in a trailer parked in a series of spots around Bozeman for two and a half years and has been working to get into a more permanent home that entire time.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman man sentenced to 4 years in prison for trafficking meth

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Bozeman man who admitted to selling methamphetamine and cocaine in the Gallatin Valley was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday. Gerardo Gutierrez, 21, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to possession with intent to distribute meth. Gutierrez distributed drugs to approximately 10 people for...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Should The Bozeman Airport Add This Luxury Service?

Is this idea genius or something that will waste time and resources at the Bozeman Airport?. Business at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is booming. The airport has seen a massive increase in passengers over the years, the airport has also expanded its parking lots, improved the concourses, and more. We found one more service that could be an excellent money maker for the airport that won't take up a lot of space or resources.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Woman killed in vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Belgrade

MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman in her 60s was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Jackrabbit Lane in Belgrade Saturday evening. The Belgrade Police Department reported the crash occurred at 7:43 p.m. south of Amsterdam Road. The driver involved with the crash was on scene when the...
BELGRADE, MT
enewschannels.com

The latest addition to the Montana culinary scene is J.W. Heist Steakhouse, an establishment that honors the West’s ranching traditions

(BOZEMAN, Mont.) — NEWS: The latest addition to the Montana culinary scene is J.W. Heist Steakhouse, an establishment that honors the West’s ranching traditions; draws inspiration from classic American steakhouses; and produces plates with the highest level of culinary preparation. The vision for this upscale restaurant comes from a five-generation Montanan with homesteader roots; a seasoned restauranteur; a Bozeman-based, nationally-recognized interior designer; and a hospitality group consisting of executive chefs, restaurant consultants, art curators, and craftsmen. J.W. Heist opens its doors-a culmination of years of both big-picture planning and attention to detail.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Where To Get The Best Milkshake in Montana

It's the perfect combination of dessert and convenience. Who wouldn't want to have a delicious milkshake every day?. Whatever season it may be in Montana, people love having a frozen treat after a meal, event, or while walking around downtown Bozeman. We have quite a few fantastic ice cream shops that locals and tourists visit frequently. People love waffle cones, sundaes, or a simple single scoop, but I am one of those people who love a tasty milkshake. Where is the best place to get a milkshake in Montana?
MONTANA STATE
KFYR-TV

Wow! Giant herd of elk caught on camera crossing Montana highway

ENNIS, Mont. (KMOT) - A KMOT viewer caught some amazing footage while traveling through Montana Friday. Danielle Mickelson was driving on Highway 287 near Ennis, Montana, just after 10:30 Friday morning, when a huge herd of elk crossed the highway. Drivers heading in both directions, including a semi., stopped of...
ENNIS, MT
montanasports.com

Q2 AOW: With harrowing experience behind her, ex-Skyview star Brooke Berry 'at home' with Montana State

BILLINGS — It didn’t take long for Brooke Berry’s tenure at the University of New Mexico to turn into a nightmare. Gun violence all too common in her neighborhood in Albuquerque, N.M., including inside gated Lobo Village, is what prompted a move back home — and a spot on the Montana State women's basketball team — for the former Billings Skyview star.
BILLINGS, MT
bozone.com

Hot Springs features genre-bending poolside shows twice weekly

Regular live music comes standard at Bozeman Hot Springs. The venue features an outdoor stage with weekly live music showcasing regional and traveling acts every Thursday and Sunday at 7pm. Enjoy the area’s best musicians during the opening month of 2022. On January 5th, Taylor Burlage performs. Frontman of...
BOZEMAN, MT

