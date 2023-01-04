Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Gallatin Co. Sheriff SAR saves injured paraglider
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A paraglider was injured on the M Trail Tuesday afternoon.
Fairfield Sun Times
Paraglider injured on M Trail Tuesday
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A paraglider was injured on the M Trail Tuesday afternoon. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSAR) reports its volunteers from the Valley Section along with American Medical Response, Bridger Canyon Fire, and U.S. Forest Service responded to the M Trail. A hasty team and two secondary...
New Years Weekend at a glance from Law Enforcement
Following New Year's Weekend, the Bozeman Police Department and Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office give insight into what the holiday weekend looked like for their officers and deputies.
The plight of Bozeman’s homeless people
Like an increasing number of Bozeman residents, Belinda and Steven Ankney live out of a vehicle. The couple of 13 years has been living in a trailer parked in a series of spots around Bozeman for two and a half years and has been working to get into a more permanent home that entire time.
NBCMontana
Bozeman man sentenced to 4 years in prison for trafficking meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Bozeman man who admitted to selling methamphetamine and cocaine in the Gallatin Valley was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday. Gerardo Gutierrez, 21, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to possession with intent to distribute meth. Gutierrez distributed drugs to approximately 10 people for...
Belgrade apartments receive grant to maintain affordability
This includes a $668,000 investment to the Colorado Apartments in Belgrade, which they hope will maintain the affordability of the apartments.
Should The Bozeman Airport Add This Luxury Service?
Is this idea genius or something that will waste time and resources at the Bozeman Airport?. Business at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is booming. The airport has seen a massive increase in passengers over the years, the airport has also expanded its parking lots, improved the concourses, and more. We found one more service that could be an excellent money maker for the airport that won't take up a lot of space or resources.
ypradio.org
Bozeman superintendent against closing elementary school as district looks to trim budget
As Bozeman Public Schools looks to trim $4.1 million from its $57 million K-12 general fund budget and avoid emergency funding cuts, the head of the district says an early proposal to close an elementary school would not be worth the cost savings. In December the school board’s budget committee...
NBCMontana
Woman killed in vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Belgrade
MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman in her 60s was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Jackrabbit Lane in Belgrade Saturday evening. The Belgrade Police Department reported the crash occurred at 7:43 p.m. south of Amsterdam Road. The driver involved with the crash was on scene when the...
enewschannels.com
The latest addition to the Montana culinary scene is J.W. Heist Steakhouse, an establishment that honors the West’s ranching traditions
(BOZEMAN, Mont.) — NEWS: The latest addition to the Montana culinary scene is J.W. Heist Steakhouse, an establishment that honors the West’s ranching traditions; draws inspiration from classic American steakhouses; and produces plates with the highest level of culinary preparation. The vision for this upscale restaurant comes from a five-generation Montanan with homesteader roots; a seasoned restauranteur; a Bozeman-based, nationally-recognized interior designer; and a hospitality group consisting of executive chefs, restaurant consultants, art curators, and craftsmen. J.W. Heist opens its doors-a culmination of years of both big-picture planning and attention to detail.
With New Construction, When Can We Expect A Rent Drop In Bozeman?
For those of us who live and rent in Bozeman, we're all familiar with how much of our income goes to housing each month. In fact, for many of us, the sky-high prices resorted in an additional part-time job or a roommate. There were a few reasons behind this big...
Where To Get The Best Milkshake in Montana
It's the perfect combination of dessert and convenience. Who wouldn't want to have a delicious milkshake every day?. Whatever season it may be in Montana, people love having a frozen treat after a meal, event, or while walking around downtown Bozeman. We have quite a few fantastic ice cream shops that locals and tourists visit frequently. People love waffle cones, sundaes, or a simple single scoop, but I am one of those people who love a tasty milkshake. Where is the best place to get a milkshake in Montana?
KFYR-TV
Wow! Giant herd of elk caught on camera crossing Montana highway
ENNIS, Mont. (KMOT) - A KMOT viewer caught some amazing footage while traveling through Montana Friday. Danielle Mickelson was driving on Highway 287 near Ennis, Montana, just after 10:30 Friday morning, when a huge herd of elk crossed the highway. Drivers heading in both directions, including a semi., stopped of...
Bozeman man loses fingers in firework explosion
Cameron Alverson's New Year's Eve did not go as expected when a firework exploded in his hand while he was celebrating, causing him to lose more than half of his fingers.
montanasports.com
Q2 AOW: With harrowing experience behind her, ex-Skyview star Brooke Berry 'at home' with Montana State
BILLINGS — It didn’t take long for Brooke Berry’s tenure at the University of New Mexico to turn into a nightmare. Gun violence all too common in her neighborhood in Albuquerque, N.M., including inside gated Lobo Village, is what prompted a move back home — and a spot on the Montana State women's basketball team — for the former Billings Skyview star.
Street parking causing safety issues, inconveniencing snow plows and residents
Amelia Chapdelaine has lived in Bozeman for about four years. She says as the city grows, parking has become an issue. She also says people parking on the streets can be a hassle.
Endless Line of Private Jets Depart From Bozeman on Post-Holiday Monday
Did you happen to watch the skies on Monday? It was a constant stream of private jets taking off from Bozeman's airport, heading home to wherever these folks actually live. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport was a VERY busy place on Monday, January 2nd, 2023, especially for the very well-to-do.
bozone.com
Hot Springs features genre-bending poolside shows twice weekly
Regular live music comes standard at Bozeman Hot Springs. The venue features an outdoor stage with weekly live music showcasing regional and traveling acts every Thursday and Sunday at 7pm. Enjoy the area’s best musicians during the opening month of 2022. On January 5th, Taylor Burlage performs. Frontman of...
Comments / 1