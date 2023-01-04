Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
NBC Connecticut
Damar Hamlin Honored With Jersey Patches, Other Tributes for Week 18
Damar Hamlin honored with jersey patches, other tributes for Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL will honor Damar Hamlin in a number of ways this weekend. All 32 teams can show their support for the Bills' safety, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday's game but...
NBC Connecticut
‘Love You Boys': Damar Hamlin Talks to Teammates After Breathing Tube Removed
Damar Hamlin talks to Bills, family after breathing tube removed originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's condition continues to improve. In the latest update provided by the team on Friday morning, Hamlin had his breathing tube removed and he addressed his teammates and coaches on FaceTime.
Veteran safety releases message as he moves on from Florida State to prepare for 2023 NFL Draft
The Florida native graduated at the conclusion of the fall semester.
As a former Buffalo Bills player, here's what it was like to report on Damar Hamlin's injury
A flood of memories came rushing in as I flew to Buffalo a week ago to cover the story of Damar Hamlin -- the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest during a game Monday night.
NBC Connecticut
Damar Hamlin Honored by NFL Teams as League Resumes Play
Damar Hamlin honored by NFL teams as league resumes play originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL resumed play Saturday for the first time since Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football. Ahead of the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las...
Lovie Smith is one and done in Houston
Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair released a statement through the team saying he and general manager Nick Caserio informed Smith they were moving in a different direction on Sunday night. "We are grateful for his leadership and character, and we wish him the best moving forward," McNair said. "While...
NBC Connecticut
Patriots Expect ‘Emotional Scene' Sunday in Buffalo
Whatever happens Sunday, when the Bills close the regular season hosting New England and beyond once the NFL playoffs begin, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane won’t feel disappointed. During a year in which the Bills have endured a snowstorms that disrupted their schedule, mourned the sudden death of tight...
NBC Connecticut
49ers Fan Falls From Stands Trying to Catch Brock Purdy's Towel
49ers fan falls from stands trying to catch Purdy's towel originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Everybody is trying to get their hands on some Brock Purdy memorabilia. Some might be going a little overboard. Literally and figuratively. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at...
As Cowboys head into NFL playoffs with a thud, pressure is on Mike McCarthy to avoid another letdown
The Dallas Cowboys won't have a home playoff game. They won't have momentum entering the postseason, nor a perfectly healthy roster. Indeed, they can't even have total confidence in which team is going to show up against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round. But what...
Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss
The Dallas Cowboys did not have an ideal end of their regular season, getting beat handily by the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The game didn’t matter regarding their playoff seeding in the NFC, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was certainly not pleased by their performance. Jones discussed the loss after the game on Sunday and Read more... The post Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Connecticut
NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh to Interview With Broncos, Interested in Panthers Job
Report: Former 49ers coach Harbaugh to interview for Broncos job originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh could be back in the NFL next season. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing sources, that the Denver Broncos plan to interview Harbaugh for their...
NFL Playoffs: Jaguars vs. Chargers Rematch Set for Saturday Night
Jacksonville will play on prime-time on Saturday night for the second week in a row, drawing the Los Angeles Chargers for the Wild Card round.
