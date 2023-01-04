ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Damar Hamlin Honored With Jersey Patches, Other Tributes for Week 18

Damar Hamlin honored with jersey patches, other tributes for Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL will honor Damar Hamlin in a number of ways this weekend. All 32 teams can show their support for the Bills' safety, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday's game but...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Connecticut

‘Love You Boys': Damar Hamlin Talks to Teammates After Breathing Tube Removed

Damar Hamlin talks to Bills, family after breathing tube removed originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's condition continues to improve. In the latest update provided by the team on Friday morning, Hamlin had his breathing tube removed and he addressed his teammates and coaches on FaceTime.
NBC Connecticut

Damar Hamlin Honored by NFL Teams as League Resumes Play

Damar Hamlin honored by NFL teams as league resumes play originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL resumed play Saturday for the first time since Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football. Ahead of the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Lovie Smith is one and done in Houston

Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair released a statement through the team saying he and general manager Nick Caserio informed Smith they were moving in a different direction on Sunday night. "We are grateful for his leadership and character, and we wish him the best moving forward," McNair said. "While...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Connecticut

Patriots Expect ‘Emotional Scene' Sunday in Buffalo

Whatever happens Sunday, when the Bills close the regular season hosting New England and beyond once the NFL playoffs begin, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane won’t feel disappointed. During a year in which the Bills have endured a snowstorms that disrupted their schedule, mourned the sudden death of tight...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Connecticut

49ers Fan Falls From Stands Trying to Catch Brock Purdy's Towel

49ers fan falls from stands trying to catch Purdy's towel originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Everybody is trying to get their hands on some Brock Purdy memorabilia. Some might be going a little overboard. Literally and figuratively. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss

The Dallas Cowboys did not have an ideal end of their regular season, getting beat handily by the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The game didn’t matter regarding their playoff seeding in the NFC, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was certainly not pleased by their performance. Jones discussed the loss after the game on Sunday and Read more... The post Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Connecticut

NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh to Interview With Broncos, Interested in Panthers Job

Report: Former 49ers coach Harbaugh to interview for Broncos job originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh could be back in the NFL next season. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing sources, that the Denver Broncos plan to interview Harbaugh for their...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy