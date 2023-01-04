ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

247Sports

Miami transfer Gilbert Frierson has committed to Louisville

The University of Louisville football staff has struck yet again in the transfer portal. And it's another four-star prospect on the defensive side of the ball. Former Miami safety/linebacker Gilbert Frierson made a visit to Louisville on Friday and then announced his commitment to the Cardinals on social media. A native of Coconut Creek, Fla., Frierson played in 48 games during his career at Miami and made 15 starts for the Hurricanes.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Top-100 '24 DE Dylan Stephenson Names Louisville to Top 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of a successful 2023 recruiting class, the Louisville football program is starting to parlay that momentum into the 2024 cycle. Dylan Stephenson, a highly touted defensive end from Miami (Fla.) Columbus, announced his list of top ten schools on Friday with the Cardinals making the cut. Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State and Tennessee are also still in the running for his commitment.
LOUISVILLE, KY
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Tyler Hudson, WR, Louisville | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview

Tyler Hudson is one of the most electrifying wide receivers in college football. The former FCS standout has turned into a very amazing FBS prospect. Hudson has dominated for Louisville all year, and recently Jimmy Williams of Draft Diamonds sat down with THud for this Hula Bowl Spotlight! Make sure you check it out and hit the subscribe button.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

South 26th Street Homicide

Family honors Louisville mother missing for 4 years on her birthday. The family still get tips regularly, but nothing has led them to evidence of what actually happened that night. Updated: 2 hours ago. Kentucky lawmakers advanced a bill to further lower Kentucky's income tax impacting dozens of industries including...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Rootie's Sports Bar and Grille

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Rootie's Sports Bar and Grille. Watch your favorite team this season while enjoying delicious appetizers and meals. The Bills-backed bar serves dishes from its smokehouse BBQ burger and nachos to homemade chili, patty melts served with onion rings, and of course its classic wings. Chef Kerry Ellison says the restaurant's biggest sellers are its hot garlic wings and its Rootie's BBQ charcoal grilled wings. He says the wings are so popular, they account for 70% of the bar's sales.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

