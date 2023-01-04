LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Rootie's Sports Bar and Grille. Watch your favorite team this season while enjoying delicious appetizers and meals. The Bills-backed bar serves dishes from its smokehouse BBQ burger and nachos to homemade chili, patty melts served with onion rings, and of course its classic wings. Chef Kerry Ellison says the restaurant's biggest sellers are its hot garlic wings and its Rootie's BBQ charcoal grilled wings. He says the wings are so popular, they account for 70% of the bar's sales.

