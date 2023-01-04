Read full article on original website
Miami transfer Gilbert Frierson has committed to Louisville
The University of Louisville football staff has struck yet again in the transfer portal. And it's another four-star prospect on the defensive side of the ball. Former Miami safety/linebacker Gilbert Frierson made a visit to Louisville on Friday and then announced his commitment to the Cardinals on social media. A native of Coconut Creek, Fla., Frierson played in 48 games during his career at Miami and made 15 starts for the Hurricanes.
GAME PREVIEW: Wake Forest visits Louisville for ACC contest
The University of Louisville men's basketball team continues ACC play on Saturday. The Cardinals (2-13, 0-4 in ACC play) will host Wake Forest (10-5, 2-2 ACC) at the KFC Yum Center on Saturday at 3 o'clock. The game will be on the ACC Network. Wake Forest has won two of...
Top-100 '24 DE Dylan Stephenson Names Louisville to Top 10
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of a successful 2023 recruiting class, the Louisville football program is starting to parlay that momentum into the 2024 cycle. Dylan Stephenson, a highly touted defensive end from Miami (Fla.) Columbus, announced his list of top ten schools on Friday with the Cardinals making the cut. Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State and Tennessee are also still in the running for his commitment.
Tyler Hudson, WR, Louisville | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview
Tyler Hudson is one of the most electrifying wide receivers in college football. The former FCS standout has turned into a very amazing FBS prospect. Hudson has dominated for Louisville all year, and recently Jimmy Williams of Draft Diamonds sat down with THud for this Hula Bowl Spotlight! Make sure you check it out and hit the subscribe button.
Gators among top three for 2024 four-star shooting guard after offering
After attending Florida’s home game against Texas A&M on Wednesday night, Orlando Christian Prep 2024 four-star shooting guard prospect Isaiah Brown received news he had been hoping for since a trip to Gainesville in early September. During a conversation with Florida first-year head coach Todd Golden, associate head coach...
Wake Forest Basketball at Louisville preview
After escaping a rugged eight-game gauntlet of games that featured seven top-75 rated opponents with an even 4-4 record, the Demon Deacons are now entering a series of.
WATCH: All-American Bowl Day 2 Practice Film of Louisville QB Pierce Clarkson
SAN ANTONIO — 247Sports is on-site at the 2023 All-American Bowl, which is the premier high school All-Star Game featuring the top class of 2023 prospects from across the country. Here is some footage from day two of Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star quarterback and Louisville signee Pierce Clarkson.
Indiana goes three deep for 5-stars Liam McNeeley, Asa Newell and Derik Queen of Montverde Academy
LA PORTE, Ind. — Indiana is continuing is full-on pursuit of the Montverde Academy trio of class of 2024 five-star prospects it has been aggressively pursuing. Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson and assistants Kenya Hunter and Brian Walsh are here for five-star Liam McNeeely, five-star Asa Newell and five-star Derik Queen.
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
The Cardinals will attempt to bounce back from their heartbreaking loss to Syracuse when they host the Demon Deacons.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim explains why Symir Torrence didn’t play in win over Louisville
Syracuse, N.Y. ― After appearing in each of Syracuse’s first 14 games of the season, senior guard Symir Torrence watched from the bench as the Orange edged past Louisville, 70-69, on Tuesday night. Following the game, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said Torrence didn’t play because of a shoulder...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kentucky
Kentucky might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kentucky.
'Look What We Can Do': The story behind Louisville's catchy 1980s theme song
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Did you know Louisville once commissioned a song to promote the city?. It dates back to 1982, when the then-mayor of Louisville, Harvey Sloane, had a song created to serve as a community promotion campaign. The song would go on to be titled "Look What We...
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Kentucky next week
If you're a fan of juicy cheeseburgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, and creamy milkshakes, you may be interested to learn that a highly-anticipated new local restaurant will be opening in Kentucky next week. Read on to learn more.
'Experience has been bittersweet': West Louisville family pushes through grief to open first restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was the vision co-business owners and siblings Desi and Kam Hampton had worked on for years to see come to fruition: The grand opening of their restaurant in west Louisville, InKredible's Burgers and Shakes. "This community has so much potential, all it needs is for...
South 26th Street Homicide
Family honors Louisville mother missing for 4 years on her birthday. The family still get tips regularly, but nothing has led them to evidence of what actually happened that night. Updated: 2 hours ago. Kentucky lawmakers advanced a bill to further lower Kentucky's income tax impacting dozens of industries including...
Louisville man wins $1 million Powerball in first drawing of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man started 2023 as a millionaire. In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said the anonymous winner's New Year started off with a bang after he won $1 million on the Jan. 2 Powerball drawing. "I was like, 'Wow.' I went to the lottery's website...
Be Our Guest at Rootie's Sports Bar and Grille
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Rootie's Sports Bar and Grille. Watch your favorite team this season while enjoying delicious appetizers and meals. The Bills-backed bar serves dishes from its smokehouse BBQ burger and nachos to homemade chili, patty melts served with onion rings, and of course its classic wings. Chef Kerry Ellison says the restaurant's biggest sellers are its hot garlic wings and its Rootie's BBQ charcoal grilled wings. He says the wings are so popular, they account for 70% of the bar's sales.
Linkin' Bridge devastated after former member, Jeremiah Buckner, killed in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's shock and sadness in Louisville after of one of the founding members of the singing group Linkin' Bridge was shot and killed, according to police. Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Ekoe, was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as the victim of a shooting...
'He was an advocate': Founding member of Louisville music group, Linkin' Bridge, killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jeremiah Buckner is one of six people killed in the first four days of 2023 in Louisville. The 42-year-old was an original member of Linkin' Bridge. The group got its start in 2015, singing Christmas carols in East Louisville with a local comedian. Videos of their carols accrued more than 500 million views.
'Hey that's me!': Louisville man wins first million-dollar lottery prize of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man in Louisville is several hundreds of thousands of dollars richer after a lucky stop at a his neighborhood Kroger. This is the first million dollar Powerball prize won in Kentucky in the year 2023. The Jefferson County man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said...
