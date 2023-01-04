Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Dad of survivor in Castleton mall shooting: Confusing ‘identical’ cars led to gunfire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The father of the 21-year-old man shot and injured Tuesday night outside the Castleton Square Mall told News 8 on Thursday that the gunfire started as a result of a mix-up and not, as police initially believed, a fight in the mall. Michael Mason Jr., a...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Girl critical after accidentally shot in stomach
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A young girl was in critical condition Friday after what Indianapolis police believe was an accidental shooting. The girl, described by officers as “elementary-aged,” was shot in the stomach just after 8 a.m. at the Ponderosa Manufactured Home Community on Berwick Avenue, just south of West Michigan Street and North Tibbs Avenue, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
WISH-TV
Mears seeks special prosecutor in fatal shooting of teen at mall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County prosecutor has filed a motion seeking a special prosecutor in Tuesday night’s Castleton Square Mall shooting that killed a teenager. Michael Mason Jr., a 16-year-old boy, died at a hospital shortly after the shooting. Also, a 21-year-old man is recovering from four...
WISH-TV
Uber driver shares story of survival after shooting in northeast Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Uber driver is speaking out after being shot while working. The driver, Marco Batsista, was preparing to have Rakeasia Rodgers get into his rideshare when her boyfriend jumped in instead. That’s when shots rang out. Police say Rodgers, 20, had fired several shots at...
WISH-TV
Person found shot dead in car northeast of downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot dead Wednesday in a car in a residential area just northeast of downtown Indianapolis, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department sent officers just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a person shot in the 1800 block of Ingram Street. That is off of Roosevelt Drive close to I-70.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man arrested for December homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis homicide detectives have arrested a man for a fatal December shooting on the city’s northeast side. Emmanuel Newman, 38, was arrested Thursday for the Dec. 28 murder of 31-year-old Joshua Hopson, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Friday. Early on the...
WISH-TV
Prosecutor: Charges ‘not warranted’ in death of 3-year-old hit by vehicle
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — No charges will be filed in connection to the July death of a 3-year-old boy killed in what police initially called a hit-and-run at a shopping center on the city’s northeast side, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Just after 7:30 p.m. July...
WISH-TV
16-year-old Carmel High School student hurt after crashing vehicle into apartment building
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A 16-year-old high school student was seriously injured Friday when he crashed his vehicle into a Carmel apartment building, police said. “At approximately 5:19 a.m., Carmel police responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into the Olivia on Main building on the southwest corner of Main Street and Old Meridian,” the Carmel Police Department said in a statement.
WISH-TV
IMPD: 2 overnight police chases lead to arrests, injuries
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indianapolis police chases in an 8-hour span led to two arrests, multiple people injured, and at least four damaged vehicles. At around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers started pursuing a Mazda SUV for reckless driving on East 42nd Street. The Mazda ran...
WISH-TV
Mom, boyfriend charged with shooting 5 children with Airsoft guns as punishment
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — A mother and her boyfriend have been charged with neglect and abuse after shooting five children with Airsoft guns as punishment, court documents say. The two were each charged with five counts of neglecting a dependent, and five counts of domestic battery with bodily...
WISH-TV
2 arrested after road rage incident on I-69
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Two young men were arrested Wednesday night after driving intoxicated and allegedly pointing a green laser from a gun at another vehicle on I-69, the Indiana State Police says. Just before midnight Wednesday, ISP received a report of a road rage incident in which a...
WISH-TV
Police seek help to solve robbery, vandalism at Anderson pet agency
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Two separate crimes involving an Anderson pet agency occurred over the past week and anyone with information was asked to contact police. The first incident occurred on Dec. 27 at 10:04 a.m., and police responded to a burglary at Ambassadors for God’s Creatures at 702 W. Eighth St. That is an organization that provides pet vaccinations, pet adoptions and pet food distribution.
WISH-TV
Noblesville man fatally hit by SUV while changing flat tire on I-65
ROSELAWN, Ind. (WISH) — A 25-year-old Noblesville man died in a morning crash while changing a flat tire on I-65 in northwest Indiana, state police said Wednesday night. The Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received 911 calls about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday of a serious injury crash on I-65 southbound north of the Demotte-Roselawn exit for State Road 10 in northern Jasper County. That’s about a 2-hour drive northwest of downtown Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Man arrested after crashing into police car while driving intoxicated
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested a man after he crashed into a police car while driving intoxicated. The crash happened just before midnight on Tuesday westbound on Country Club Drive near South Banta Drive. A deputy saw a person driving a Jeep and flashing their fog lights in the area. The deputy slowed down to see what was going on, and the person driving the Jeep started slowing down as well.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from shooting in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Police are investigating after a man was found dead on Highway 29 near Plantation Road following a shooting. Officers said they responded at around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Once on scene, officers found a man lying near the side of the road...
WISH-TV
Shelbyville man sentenced to over 40 years for ‘beyond despicable’ crimes
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge has sentenced 28-year-old Robert Elliot to over 43 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to multiple crimes, including two counts of murder for hire and distributing child sexual abuse material. Prosecutors say Elliot tried three times to hire a hitman to injure...
WISH-TV
Body camera shows 1st Indiana traffic stop of suspect in 4 Idaho students’ murders
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man arrested for the Nov. 13 slayings of four University of Idaho students, Bryan Kohberger, and his father came through Indiana on Dec. 15 on their way home to Pennsylvania, but police in Idaho had not yet issued an alert for him or the car he was driving.
WISH-TV
Feds: Felon from Indianapolis carrying gun sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man with a lengthy criminal record was sentenced to nearly four years in prison after his arrest in June for being a felon in possession of a firearm. On June 20, police arrested 41-year-old James Hoskins at a home on South Belmont Street after...
'It's still so confusing' | Avon couple questioned after their trash ends up in theater's dumpster
AVON, Ind. — For Katrina Meyer, having her trash collected every Tuesday has never been a problem. On Wednesday, she said her husband received an unusual voicemail message. "I listened to it, and they said that they were calling from Regal Shiloh Crossing 18 movie theater in Avon, and that they had found some of our trash in their dumpster and that we aren't allowed to dump there," said Meyer.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Moms shares places for families to donate
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here at WISH-TV, we’re focused on family and the community. Well, so is Indianapolis Moms contributor, Kait Baumgartner. She says one question she’s asked frequently is where families can donate to local places around Indianapolis. Baumgartner shared a few recommendations for those interested in donating to help the community.
