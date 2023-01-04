ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WISH-TV

IMPD: Girl critical after accidentally shot in stomach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A young girl was in critical condition Friday after what Indianapolis police believe was an accidental shooting. The girl, described by officers as “elementary-aged,” was shot in the stomach just after 8 a.m. at the Ponderosa Manufactured Home Community on Berwick Avenue, just south of West Michigan Street and North Tibbs Avenue, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Mears seeks special prosecutor in fatal shooting of teen at mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County prosecutor has filed a motion seeking a special prosecutor in Tuesday night’s Castleton Square Mall shooting that killed a teenager. Michael Mason Jr., a 16-year-old boy, died at a hospital shortly after the shooting. Also, a 21-year-old man is recovering from four...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Person found shot dead in car northeast of downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot dead Wednesday in a car in a residential area just northeast of downtown Indianapolis, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department sent officers just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a person shot in the 1800 block of Ingram Street. That is off of Roosevelt Drive close to I-70.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man arrested for December homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis homicide detectives have arrested a man for a fatal December shooting on the city’s northeast side. Emmanuel Newman, 38, was arrested Thursday for the Dec. 28 murder of 31-year-old Joshua Hopson, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Friday. Early on the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

16-year-old Carmel High School student hurt after crashing vehicle into apartment building

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A 16-year-old high school student was seriously injured Friday when he crashed his vehicle into a Carmel apartment building, police said. “At approximately 5:19 a.m., Carmel police responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into the Olivia on Main building on the southwest corner of Main Street and Old Meridian,” the Carmel Police Department said in a statement.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 2 overnight police chases lead to arrests, injuries

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indianapolis police chases in an 8-hour span led to two arrests, multiple people injured, and at least four damaged vehicles. At around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers started pursuing a Mazda SUV for reckless driving on East 42nd Street. The Mazda ran...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

2 arrested after road rage incident on I-69

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Two young men were arrested Wednesday night after driving intoxicated and allegedly pointing a green laser from a gun at another vehicle on I-69, the Indiana State Police says. Just before midnight Wednesday, ISP received a report of a road rage incident in which a...
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

Police seek help to solve robbery, vandalism at Anderson pet agency

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Two separate crimes involving an Anderson pet agency occurred over the past week and anyone with information was asked to contact police. The first incident occurred on Dec. 27 at 10:04 a.m., and police responded to a burglary at Ambassadors for God’s Creatures at 702 W. Eighth St. That is an organization that provides pet vaccinations, pet adoptions and pet food distribution.
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

Noblesville man fatally hit by SUV while changing flat tire on I-65

ROSELAWN, Ind. (WISH) — A 25-year-old Noblesville man died in a morning crash while changing a flat tire on I-65 in northwest Indiana, state police said Wednesday night. The Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received 911 calls about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday of a serious injury crash on I-65 southbound north of the Demotte-Roselawn exit for State Road 10 in northern Jasper County. That’s about a 2-hour drive northwest of downtown Indianapolis.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Man arrested after crashing into police car while driving intoxicated

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested a man after he crashed into a police car while driving intoxicated. The crash happened just before midnight on Tuesday westbound on Country Club Drive near South Banta Drive. A deputy saw a person driving a Jeep and flashing their fog lights in the area. The deputy slowed down to see what was going on, and the person driving the Jeep started slowing down as well.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from shooting in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Police are investigating after a man was found dead on Highway 29 near Plantation Road following a shooting. Officers said they responded at around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Once on scene, officers found a man lying near the side of the road...
ANDERSON, SC
WTHR

'It's still so confusing' | Avon couple questioned after their trash ends up in theater's dumpster

AVON, Ind. — For Katrina Meyer, having her trash collected every Tuesday has never been a problem. On Wednesday, she said her husband received an unusual voicemail message. "I listened to it, and they said that they were calling from Regal Shiloh Crossing 18 movie theater in Avon, and that they had found some of our trash in their dumpster and that we aren't allowed to dump there," said Meyer.
AVON, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis Moms shares places for families to donate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here at WISH-TV, we’re focused on family and the community. Well, so is Indianapolis Moms contributor, Kait Baumgartner. She says one question she’s asked frequently is where families can donate to local places around Indianapolis. Baumgartner shared a few recommendations for those interested in donating to help the community.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

