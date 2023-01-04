ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Damar Hamlin injury: NFL cardiologist offers insight into what may have happened to Bills safety, what's next

Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle in Monday night's game against the Bengals, prompting the NFL to indefinitely suspend and postpone the matchup. The 24-year-old Pittsburgh product was administered CPR and had his heartbeat restored before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He has been sedated and stabilized in the hospital's intensive care unit since late Monday, the Bills announced, while listed in critical condition.
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence, 6 others as questionable vs. Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars listed seven players as questionable, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, for a Saturday night regular season finale against the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence, 23, has been questionable in five straight weeks now after suffering a toe sprain during an early December loss to the Detroit Lions. Despite missing a lot of practice time over the last month, Lawrence has played in every game and threw seven touchdowns with two interceptions during a four-game win streak for the team.
Packers' Christian Watson: Remains limited Thursday

Watson (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday. Watson, who hurt his hip Week 16 at Miami, now has logged more work than a week ago, when he managed just one capped session before the Packers made him questionable ahead of this past Sunday's game against the Vikings. He ended up playing 60 percent of the snaps in that contest but hauled in just one of five targets for 11 yards. In the end, Friday's injury report will unveil if Watson has a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Lions.
Pirates' Zach Thompson: Designated for assignment

Thompson was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Thursday. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Rich Hill. Thompson held a 5.18 ERA over 29 appearances -- 22 starts -- for the Pirates in 2022. He would seem to stand a good chance at passing through waivers unclaimed.
49ers' Brock Purdy: Limited session Thursday

Purdy (oblique/ribs) was a limited practice participant Thursday. After putting in an uncapped session Wednesday, Purdy again resumed with practice restrictions as he did Weeks 15 and 16, which resulted from him injuring his oblique Week 14 against the Buccaneers. Despite the health concern, he's completed 54 of 83 passes (65 percent) for 735 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions over the last three games. Friday's injury report will unveil whether or not Purdy goes into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Cardinals.
Xavier Rhodes: Let go by Bills

Buffalo waived Rhodes on Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Rhodes was once a standout cornerback, but now at 32 years old, he doesn't seem to have much left in the tank. He saw action in just two games this season, logging 68 snaps in total. Safety Jared Mayden will take Rhodes' spot on the roster.
Texans' Teagan Quitoriano: Good to go

Quitoriano (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Mark Lane of USA Today reports. Quitoriano sat out the Texans' Week 17 loss to the Jaguars after hyperextending his knee in the Texans' Week 16 victory over the Titans. His ability to open Week 18 prep as a full practice participant suggests that he'll be ready to play in Sunday's season finale in Indianapolis. Before sustaining the knee injury, Quitoriano had been serving as Houston's starting tight end and saw snap shares north of 70 percent in his last two full games, but he's been only lighting involved in the passing game. Jordan Akins, meanwhile, has drawn multiple targets in eight consecutive contests and looks like the better Houston tight end to roster for fantasy purposes.
Josh Allen, Sean McDermott say Bills are ready to 'play for' Damar Hamlin: He's a 'huge driving force'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has taken a big step forward in his recovery from cardiac arrest, with the University of Cincinnati Medical Center announcing Thursday the 24-year-old is now awake and communicating with doctors. Hours later, two of Hamlin's most prominent colleagues, Bills coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen, addressed the media for the first time since the defensive back collapsed during Monday's game against the Bengals. Both Allen and McDermott expressed gratitude for Hamlin's improvement, adding that it's inspired them to return to the field in his honor.
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team in scoring

Lillard produced 27 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 11-15 FT), four rebounds and six assists over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Timberwolves. After a slow start in the first half, Lillard came on in the second and ended up leading the team in scoring. It wasn't a great shooting night though, as he went a rough 2-for-9 from beyond the arc and matched a season-high with four missed free throws. In 25 contests so far, the veteran guard is averaging 27.4 points and 7.2 assists. He's also averaging a career-high 3.4 turnovers per game.
NFL set to cancel Bills-Bengals game and is now considering some wild scenarios for AFC playoffs, per reports

The NFL has made the decision to cancel the Bills-Bengals game that was postponed on Monday night, according to the Associated Press. The two teams played for nearly nine minutes before the game was stopped after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. After being given CPR, Hamlin was taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical center, where he's been listed in critical condition for the past three days.
