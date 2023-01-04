Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Texas Medical Facility Exposes One Million Records as Patients Scramble to Protect IdentitiesSharee B.Houston, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Cowboys BREAKING: James Washington Cut, T.Y. Hilton 'Even More' Snaps
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to lean even more on veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton against the Washington Commanders. ... and have cut James Washington.
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles double up on defense; Giants, Jets stockpile offense in latest 1st-round mock
It’s good to be Howie Roseman these days. The Philadelphia Eagles general manager has assembled a roster that’s hoping to clinch the NFC East division title, a first-round bye and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs with a win on Sunday against the New York Giants. BUY NFL...
CBS Sports
Damar Hamlin injury: NFL cardiologist offers insight into what may have happened to Bills safety, what's next
Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle in Monday night's game against the Bengals, prompting the NFL to indefinitely suspend and postpone the matchup. The 24-year-old Pittsburgh product was administered CPR and had his heartbeat restored before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He has been sedated and stabilized in the hospital's intensive care unit since late Monday, the Bills announced, while listed in critical condition.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas State surges into Top 25 And 1 after upsetting Texas, extending win streak
After winning just 14 games last season and making a change in leadership, Kansas State was picked to finish last in the Big 12 this year in a poll of the league's 10 head head coaches. And KSU might still finish last. The Big 12 is ridiculous and capable of...
CBS Sports
Klay Thompson puts 54 points on Hawks, but it's Kevon Looney who plays hero in Warriors' fifth straight win
Klay Thompson torched the Hawks for 54 points on 10 3-pointers on Monday, but it was Kevon Looney who played hero with the game-winning tip as time expired to give Golden State a wild 143-141 overtime victory. It was the Warriors' fifth straight win, and their league-leading 17th at home.
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence, 6 others as questionable vs. Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars listed seven players as questionable, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, for a Saturday night regular season finale against the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence, 23, has been questionable in five straight weeks now after suffering a toe sprain during an early December loss to the Detroit Lions. Despite missing a lot of practice time over the last month, Lawrence has played in every game and threw seven touchdowns with two interceptions during a four-game win streak for the team.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Remains limited Thursday
Watson (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday. Watson, who hurt his hip Week 16 at Miami, now has logged more work than a week ago, when he managed just one capped session before the Packers made him questionable ahead of this past Sunday's game against the Vikings. He ended up playing 60 percent of the snaps in that contest but hauled in just one of five targets for 11 yards. In the end, Friday's injury report will unveil if Watson has a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Lions.
Elite Latter-day Saint college football recruit Walker Lyons will reportedly decide his college choice soon
Walker Lyons, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a top college football recruit, will decide among Stanford, Georgia, USC and Utah football.
NFL: Bills-Bengals won't resume; playoff scenarios revealed
The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that “not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati game to...
NFL-League cancels Bills-Bengals game where Hamlin was injured
Jan 5 (Reuters) - The NFL will not resume the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals that was postponed on Monday after Bills' safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field, the league said on Thursday.
Titans' final Week 18 injury report: Treylon Burks among 5 questionable
We’ve reached the final practice and subsequent injury update of the week as the Tennessee Titans continue their preparations for their massive AFC South showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans received more bad news on Thursday, as wide receiver Treylon Burks and safety Amani Hooker were downgraded to...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Zach Thompson: Designated for assignment
Thompson was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Thursday. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Rich Hill. Thompson held a 5.18 ERA over 29 appearances -- 22 starts -- for the Pirates in 2022. He would seem to stand a good chance at passing through waivers unclaimed.
CBS Sports
49ers' Brock Purdy: Limited session Thursday
Purdy (oblique/ribs) was a limited practice participant Thursday. After putting in an uncapped session Wednesday, Purdy again resumed with practice restrictions as he did Weeks 15 and 16, which resulted from him injuring his oblique Week 14 against the Buccaneers. Despite the health concern, he's completed 54 of 83 passes (65 percent) for 735 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions over the last three games. Friday's injury report will unveil whether or not Purdy goes into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Cardinals.
Arizona State goes wire to wire in beating Washington State
Warren Washington scored 18 points and Desmond Cambridge Jr. added 13 to lead host Arizona State to a 77-71 victory
CBS Sports
Xavier Rhodes: Let go by Bills
Buffalo waived Rhodes on Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Rhodes was once a standout cornerback, but now at 32 years old, he doesn't seem to have much left in the tank. He saw action in just two games this season, logging 68 snaps in total. Safety Jared Mayden will take Rhodes' spot on the roster.
CBS Sports
Texans' Teagan Quitoriano: Good to go
Quitoriano (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Mark Lane of USA Today reports. Quitoriano sat out the Texans' Week 17 loss to the Jaguars after hyperextending his knee in the Texans' Week 16 victory over the Titans. His ability to open Week 18 prep as a full practice participant suggests that he'll be ready to play in Sunday's season finale in Indianapolis. Before sustaining the knee injury, Quitoriano had been serving as Houston's starting tight end and saw snap shares north of 70 percent in his last two full games, but he's been only lighting involved in the passing game. Jordan Akins, meanwhile, has drawn multiple targets in eight consecutive contests and looks like the better Houston tight end to roster for fantasy purposes.
CBS Sports
Josh Allen, Sean McDermott say Bills are ready to 'play for' Damar Hamlin: He's a 'huge driving force'
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has taken a big step forward in his recovery from cardiac arrest, with the University of Cincinnati Medical Center announcing Thursday the 24-year-old is now awake and communicating with doctors. Hours later, two of Hamlin's most prominent colleagues, Bills coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen, addressed the media for the first time since the defensive back collapsed during Monday's game against the Bengals. Both Allen and McDermott expressed gratitude for Hamlin's improvement, adding that it's inspired them to return to the field in his honor.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team in scoring
Lillard produced 27 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 11-15 FT), four rebounds and six assists over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Timberwolves. After a slow start in the first half, Lillard came on in the second and ended up leading the team in scoring. It wasn't a great shooting night though, as he went a rough 2-for-9 from beyond the arc and matched a season-high with four missed free throws. In 25 contests so far, the veteran guard is averaging 27.4 points and 7.2 assists. He's also averaging a career-high 3.4 turnovers per game.
CBS Sports
NFL set to cancel Bills-Bengals game and is now considering some wild scenarios for AFC playoffs, per reports
The NFL has made the decision to cancel the Bills-Bengals game that was postponed on Monday night, according to the Associated Press. The two teams played for nearly nine minutes before the game was stopped after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. After being given CPR, Hamlin was taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical center, where he's been listed in critical condition for the past three days.
Comments / 0