Quitoriano (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Mark Lane of USA Today reports. Quitoriano sat out the Texans' Week 17 loss to the Jaguars after hyperextending his knee in the Texans' Week 16 victory over the Titans. His ability to open Week 18 prep as a full practice participant suggests that he'll be ready to play in Sunday's season finale in Indianapolis. Before sustaining the knee injury, Quitoriano had been serving as Houston's starting tight end and saw snap shares north of 70 percent in his last two full games, but he's been only lighting involved in the passing game. Jordan Akins, meanwhile, has drawn multiple targets in eight consecutive contests and looks like the better Houston tight end to roster for fantasy purposes.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO