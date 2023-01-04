Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Truck Driver Struck and Killed on I-84
CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Washington State trucker was struck and killed while walking the interstate Tuesday morning in Ada County. According to Idaho State Police, the 35-year-old Pasco man had been walking in the westbound lane of Interstate 84 at around 6:37 a.m. when he was hit by a Subaru and killed. Police said the man had abandoned his semi-truck on the on-ramp to the port of entry, blocking the roadway. The driver of the Subaru was not injured and stayed at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by ISP.
eastidahonews.com
Truck driver hit and killed on I-84
BOISE — Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle versus pedestrian collision which occurred Tuesday at approximately 6:36 a.m., on westbound Interstate 84, near milepost 65.9 in Ada County. A black Subaru Forester driven by a 52-year-old male from Hammett was traveling westbound on Interstate 84. A 35-year-old...
14 YO Finley Girl Missing & Endangered, Last Seen in Kennewick
A 14-year-old girl from Finley Washington is missing and police need your help to urgently find her. #UPDATE 11 AM - The Benton County Sherrif says that Angelic Waldrop has been found and is ok. No other information is released at this time. The 14-year-old girl has been missing since...
Benton Judge Arrested for DUI
(Richland, WA) -- A Benton County District Court judge will be away from the bench for a month after being arrested earlier this week for drunk driving and crashing his car. Judge Terry M. Tanner was charged with having a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit after he crashed his vehicle in Richland. According to police reports,Tanner apparently drove his vehicle onto a concrete block Monday night around 6:30. This is apparently not the first time for the judge, as Monday's drunk-driving arrest was Tanner's second in less than five years. This after he pled guilty to a DUI crash in March 2018. As punishment, Tanner was reprimanded by the state's judicial conduct board after his first conviction.
FOX 11 and 41
WSP responds to semi truck crash in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is currently on the scene of a two semi truck crash in Kennewick. The crash happened westbound on I-82 near milepost 109. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson minor injuries were reported in the crash. No lanes are blocked and the road is open.
KTVB
I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds
ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
How Did This Vehicle End Up Here? Wednesday Crash on Highway
A crash that occurred sometime around noon on Wednesday left this car straddling some jersey barriers south of the Blue Bridge. A search of WSP reports has not yet turned up specifics, but according to Kennewick Firefighters Facebook page, they assisted with the removal of this car from atop some jersey barriers. We checked Washington State Patrol because they are responsible for handling accidents on state highways.
FOX 11 and 41
Crash near 19th and 395 in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 7 a.m. Both northbound lanes of 395 are reopened. According to the WSP, the crash scene has been cleared. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on the scene of a crash near the intersection of 19th Ave and 395 in Kennewick. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson...
Luck Runs Out for Wanted Kennewick Felony Suspect
He may have been able to take advantage of the limited or no-pursuit laws that hinder law enforcement in vehicle chases, but he later got busted riding shotgun. Man pursued by K-9, located hiding under a barbecue. Kennewick Police this week had issued a bulletin indicating they were looking for...
Law Enforcement Busts Jewelry, Firearms Burglary Operation
An investigation by Kennewick Police, Connell Police and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office has broken up a jewelry and firearms theft ring. Thursday, January 5th, Kennewick Police released information about a series of arrests that have been made. KPD had been investigating a series of burglaries in the area where money, jewelry, and firearms were being stolen.
ifiberone.com
BNSF train that had traversed through Ritzville derails in Kennewick, several cars overturn
KENNEWICK - The investigation continues into how a Burlington Northern-Santa Fe freight train went off the tracks, sending rail cars onto their sides in Kennewick on Jan. 1, 2023. The six rail cars that had been hauling grain tipped over just north of Zintel Creek golf course at around 11:20...
Franklin Sheriff Calls for Big Change in Relationship with Benton County
(Pasco, WA) -- Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond is calling for more independence for the county itself, specifically in areas where there are a number of shared services with Benton County. In the letter, posted to Facebook Tuesday, Sheriff Raymond called for the hiring of several key administrators, using money Franklin currently pays to Benton for shared services. Sheriff Raymond's letter used words like "subservient" and "big brother mentality" to describe the current working relationship between the two counties, with Franklin, he appears to say, getting the short end of the partnership. In his words, he says "Big Brother is going to stomp us into the ground until we are insignificant"
Woman sent to prison for killing a Tri-Cities man who didn’t return her car
“We all understand that no piece of property, however valuable, is worth a human life.”
KXL
Two Police Officers Involved In Shooting In Morrow County
BOARDMAN, Ore. – Two police officers in Morrow County were involved in a shooting Wednesday. The Boardman Police Department says the officers were trying to contact 39-year-old Matthew Spargo regarding the violation of a restraining order when the shooting occurred. No one was hurt. Oregon State Police is now...
Kennewick woman sentenced in killing of Bobby Burgess
FRANKLIN CO., Wash. – A Kennewick woman who stabbed a man to death back in 2021 was sentenced to more than six years in prison Tuesday. Marta Miller Keith resolved the case against her back in December of 2022 when she changed her plea to guilty. The State offered her a deal, which brought the charges down to manslaughter. Keith...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Assault puts a police officer on the bench
PENDLETON – Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram says the officer who was assaulted last week was injured more seriously than originally thought. Officer Marcus Williams suffered a broken thumb and will be out for four to eight weeks. “We’re disappointed in the individual’s actions causing that significant injury,” Byram...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Army signs on the dotted line
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla Chemical Weapons Depot land agreement has been reached. County Commissioner John Shafer said he got word Wednesday that the U.S. Army has signed the document that turns over the land to the Columbia Development Authority. The closing is scheduled for Jan. 24. It’s been...
Hungry Coyotes Are Prowling Tri-Cities Neighborhoods, Protect Your Pets
It's every pet owner's nightmare, a coyote attack. One of our neighbors in Richland recently caught a coyote on video. Lori C. posted the video on the Nextdoor app on December 23rd, on the snow-covered streets. The coyote was running down Davison Avenue near Saint Street, with a small animal in its mouth.
nbcrightnow.com
Victim in New Year's Eve shooting in Richland identified
RICHLAND, Wash.- The victim of a shooting on New Year's Eve off of Jadwin in Richland on New Year's Eve has been identified. The shooting is still an active investigation so not many details have been released, but the family of the victim has confirmed to NonStop Local that Michael Castoreno was killed in the shooting.
Walla Walla Home Being Renovated Suffers Heavy Damage
(Walla Walla, WA) -- Walla Walla city fire crews were called to a blaze burning on the second story of a home off 402 Whitman Street early Monday morning. That's near Park Ave just southeast of Downtown Walla Walla. Once firefighters got on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames on the second story of a two-story residential house with flames shooting into the attic. This home was in the process of being remodeled with unprotected walls on both the second story and the addition under construction. After firefighters confirmed that no one was in the structure, they immediately went to work extinguishing the fire. Firefighters had the blaze under control at 2:12 a.m. They remained on the scene until 6 a.m. to clean up, investigate and ensure the fire had no flare-ups. There were no injuries to firefighters or residents.
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0