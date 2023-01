Arkansas man accused of damaging utilities, setting fires in downtown Terre Haute. Arkansas man accused of damaging utilities, setting …. Arkansas man accused of damaging utilities, setting fires in downtown Terre Haute. WTWO Sunrise. Sycamores 76, Redbirds 67. RHIT tops Franklin. Access to broadband is set to expand in Bickell.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO