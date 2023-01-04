ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Michigan State uses elite ball movement to cruise past Nebraska

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Au0dp_0k2aAzpr00

Tyson Walker had 21 points and Michigan State cruised to a fifth straight victory by beating Nebraska 74-56 on Tuesday night in East Lansing, Mich.

Walker was 9 of 15 from the field and 3 of 6 from 3-point range with 16 of his points in the first half, one fewer than Nebraska had at halftime. Joey Hauser had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and freshman Jaxon Kohler added 10 points off the bench as the Spartans (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) won their 10th straight over the Cornhuskers.

MSU assisted on 24 of 31 made field goals and dominated on the boards, holding a 46-29 edge despite being outscored 40-20 in the paint.

Nebraska (8-7, 1-3) followed up one of its best performances of the season — a 66-50 home win over Iowa — by arguably its worst. The Cornhuskers shot 41.8 percent overall and only made 8 of 29 shots in the first half, making just 2 of 16 3-pointers and 8 of 20 free throws for the game.

Derrick Walker led the Huskers with 15 points and nine rebounds.

MSU led 39-17 at the break, outscoring Nebraska 23-4 over the final 11 1/2 minutes of the first half. The Huskers scored the first six points of the second half, surpassing their first-half total in the first seven minutes after halftime, but couldn’t get closer than 16 during that span.

A three-point play by Wilhelm Breidenbach got Nebraska within 56-44 with 9:22 remaining, but it missed six of its next seven shots, while the Spartans went on a 12-1 run to put the game away.

A 15-2 run put Michigan State up 26-13 with 9:22 left in the first half, with Tyson Walker scoring the final seven points. Not long after, a 13-0 run upped the Spartans’ lead to 22 as Nebraska went the last 6:33 of the first half without scoring.

MSU remains home for a Saturday visit from in-state rival Michigan, while Nebraska continues a road swing with a Saturday trip to Minnesota.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Michigan loses another player to the transfer portal

It has not been the best week for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines. First, they got beat in the College Football Playoff by the TCU Horned Frogs — a team they were supposedly better than. Adding insult to figurative injury, Michigan has seen three players enter the transfer...
ANN ARBOR, MI
YAHOO!

3 Michigan companies investing millions for 90-mile internet route from Southfield to Lansing

Three Michigan companies have announced plans to invest about $9.5 million to build a new 90-mile fiber route between Southfield and Lansing, a project they say will enhance connectivity options in underserved areas. The multimillion-dollar investment will bring optical fiber opportunities to Lansing, Okemos, Williamston, Webberville, Fowlerville, Howell, Brighton and...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Saginaw News

Whitmer picks Frankenmuth native as state’s chief legal counsel

FRANKENMUTH, MI — A Frankenmuth native will serve as the chief legal counsel for the state’s executive office, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced. Christina Grossi worked in the state’s attorney general office for 12 years including, most recently, as the chief deputy attorney general until last month, when Whitmer announced Grossi as the next chief legal counsel.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

95K+
Followers
70K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy