Watsonville, CA

Watsonville issues mandatory evacuations for areas prone to flooding

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ulxVY_0k2aAcmO00

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Watsonville has issued mandatory evacuation orders for neighborhoods that are prone to flooding, it announced Tuesday.

While there is no flooding currently, the city is issuing the order to get ahead of the projected damage to come on Wednesday. Anyone in the blue-shaded area in the map below has been told to evacuate immediately .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sw1jB_0k2aAcmO00
Image from the City of Watsonville

“Choosing not to evacuate puts you and your family at risk and will delay rescue operations,” the city said.

There is an overnight shelter for those told to evacuate at Cesar Chavez Middle School, located at 440 Arthur Road. Pets should be dropped off at the animal shelter located at 580 Airport Boulevard if friends or family are not available to watch them.

Here's when the next atmospheric river will flood SF Bay Area

Residents looking to meet up with family members or get information on available services can do so at Ramsay Park, located at 1301 Main Street. Anyone who needs help with transportation is asked to call (831) 688-9663.

KRON4 News

