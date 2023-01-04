ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

The Place - FosterAdopt Connect YouthConnect Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - FosterAdopt Connect opened its brand-new YouthConnect Center in Downtown Springfield. The center offers teenagers a place of shelter, food, and various personal and community resources. Daniel Posey gives you an in-depth look at what you can expect as you walk through its doors, and the best ways to give back at the center.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Ways to save on your grocery bill

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - American households spend an average of $438 per month on groceries, and some significantly more than that depending on where you live; it’s one of the biggest household expenses outside of the rent or mortgage. There are a few ways you can streamline your grocery shopping to save money.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Carthage receives bridge repair grant

CARTHAGE, Mo. — This is the latest bridge in Carthage in need of some much-needed TLC. The city is getting a $1,700,000 grant to repair the “McGregor Street Bridge.”. It sits a few blocks north of Central Avenue and is currently closed due to its poor condition. The...
CARTHAGE, MO
KYTV

Springfield Greene County WIC office moving to two new locations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Springfield Greene County WIC main office will be closed Thursday and Friday. WIC is moving its main office from the Jordan Valley Community Health Center on Tampa St, just off Chestnut Expressway, to two different locations. One in the old Price Cutter building at Kansas and Grand and the other to 2105 West Kearney, west of Kansas Expressway across the street from Tom Watkins Park. The reason for the move is to serve the community better. With pandemic relief programs ending, WIC leaders say they are seeing more people come in to use their services. By moving to the two locations, they hope to give people access to the program closer to home and reduce wait times.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Whataburger Opens Today in Ozark

Whataburger in Ozark opens today at 11 AM, and is expected to cause major traffic delays. The location, located off of Business 65, across from Lowes, is starting out as drive-thru only, and you will only be able to enter the lot by turning right from Marler Lane. Two Springfield...
OZARK, MO
KICK AM 1530

A city in Missouri ranks as one of the 10 Worst to Walk your Dog

It's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you'd expect, so which city makes the list of the 10 Worst Cities in the US for Walking your Dog?. According to a new ranking from lawnstarter.com, Springfield, Missouri is one of the 10 worst cities for walking your dog in the US this year. Springfield was ranked 190th out of 200 cities on the Best Cities to Walk your Dog. On the site they say...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Broken water pipe damages Branson RecPlex

The Branson RecPlex suffered damage to the gymnasium and community rooms following a pipe break after the severe cold weather in the community. Branson Parks & Recreation made the announcement of the water damage and closing of parts of the RecPlex in a social media announcement Wednesday night. “​​We experienced...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Ozark County, Mo., leaders stunned new tax won’t go into effect

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A voter-approved half-cent sales tax passed in November in Ozark County for law enforcement will not go into effect as planned. The Ozark County Sheriff Cass Martin and Clerk Brian Wise said they are doing everything possible to figure out what happened. Wise said the Department of Revenue called him and said that under state law, the county is already at the maximum amount allowed for sales tax and cannot add this one to it.
KOLR10 News

Greene County K9 officer Athos dies

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Thursday, January 5, that K9 Athos has passed away. The post said Athos passed away on January 4 surrounded by family at 8 years and 7 months. Athos will be laid to rest at a private ceremony in the coming weeks, […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Heavy traffic anticipated for Ozark Whataburger opening

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Ozark Whataburger opens Tuesday. After the opening of the Republic location led to congested traffic, Ozark police officers are working to ensure everything goes smoothly. When the Texas-based fast food chain opened its Republic location, people lined up hours before workers started taking orders. This led...
OZARK, MO
KFVS12

Two people rescued from submerged truck

GREENE Co. (KAIT) – Two people were rescued from a Greene County slough after the truck they were in became submerged. At 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, rescue crews from Greene and Craighead Counties were called to the area of Hyde and Lawrence Roads after the truck began taking on water.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Police Pursuit ends at Shoal Creek in Tipton Ford area

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Newton County Deputies initiated a pursuit near Downstream Blvd of a suspect DWI driver about 6 p.m. Tuesday night, January 3, 2023. Sources tell us the pursuit of a white passenger car at one time unknown topped 105 mph, the path roughly traveled:. East on...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Personal Property tax forms are on the way

CARTHAGE, Mo. — You may not be ready to think about paying 2023 taxes, but Missouri tax forms are already in the mail. Residents will soon receive the document for them to list all the personal property they own as of January 1st. Common items range from cars and...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Crews spend hours containing vacant house fire in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Springfield spent hours Sunday evening keeping a vacant house fire from spreading. Crews were called out for a large house fire at Grant and Catalpa in Springfield a little after 5:00 p.m. Sunday. According to the Springfield Fire Department, the abandoned building was fully engulfed when they got on the scene. Crews then spent nearly two and a half hours keeping the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Keep the bird feeders out through the winter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Every year, the saying goes around that the birds will fly south as the winter season comes. While migratory birds pass through the Ozarks each year as the seasons get colder, some species in Missouri remain put. It doesn’t come as a surprise to Jessica Kindall,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Ozark County’s half-cent sales tax cannot be imposed

The Ozark County Commission released a statement Tuesday stating they have become aware of an issue with the additional half-cent law enforcement sales tax voters passed in November’s general election. In a written statement, commissioners state the Missouri State Department of Revenue notified officials the law enforcement sales tax...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

New passage found in Branson West cave system

Adventure Cave Tours in Branson West discovered a new passage in their cave systems. According to Adventure Cave Tours Owner Bruce Herschend, the passage is not believed to have been known to people before. Exploring the cave system is part of some of the experiences offered on the tours. “To...
BRANSON WEST, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy