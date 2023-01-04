ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

ClutchPoints

REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation

The NFL has decided against resuming the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals following the injury to Damar Hamlin, according to AP’s Rob Maaddi. With the league preparing for the Week 18 slate, Roger Goodell and the NFL have made the decision to forgo the Week 17 clash that was suspended […] The post REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Terrible Miami Dolphins situation revealed

After suffering its fifth-consecutive loss last week against the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins now find themselves facing an absolute must-win game against the New York Jets with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. But unfortunately for Miami, the team won’t have its starting quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol, and it might not have backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, either.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

‘We don’t have much left’: Bill Self drops truth bomb after gritty Kansas basketball win vs. Texas Tech in Lubbock

For the second game in a row, the Kansas Jayhawks had a close call, as they barely edged the Texas Tech Red Raiders on the road Tuesday night in Lubbock. Kansas basketball still did come away with a 75-72 victory, but Jayhawks head coach Bill Self hinted that his team probably would have run out […] The post ‘We don’t have much left’: Bill Self drops truth bomb after gritty Kansas basketball win vs. Texas Tech in Lubbock appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LUBBOCK, TX
ClutchPoints

Alabama football key weapon pulls NFL Draft switcheroo for 2023 season

Alabama football kicker Will Reichard won’t be entering the 2023 NFL Draft and will instead return to the Crimson Tide for a fifth season. Reichard confirmed the decision in an announcement on social media, sharing that after much contemplation, he felt that he’s still not prepared to take that next step away from the elite college football program under Nick Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green drops blunt take on huge Warriors burden in 2OT win over Hawks

The Golden State Warriors have endured a ton of injury woes amid their five-game winning streak. In fact, not only have All-Stars Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins been out for a prolonged period, the Dubs also entered their Monday night game against the Atlanta Hawks missing crucial frontcourt pieces in JaMychal Green and Jonathan Kuminga, […] The post Draymond Green drops blunt take on huge Warriors burden in 2OT win over Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Los Angeles plays Miami after James' 43-point performance

Miami Heat (19-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (16-21, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Miami Heat after LeBron James scored 43 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 121-115 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The Lakers have gone 8-8 at home....
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kansas State basketball stuns Texas with feat not seen before in college basketball

The Kansas State Wildcats woke up Tuesday ranked 65th nationally with an average of 75.6 points per game. They ended their night with way more than their season average, as they crushed No. 6 Texas Longhorns in Austin in a 116-103 victory. In the process, Kansas State basketball pulled off something that the college basketball […] The post Kansas State basketball stuns Texas with feat not seen before in college basketball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MANHATTAN, KS
InsideTheHeat

What They're Saying About Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo

The Miami Heat have stints where Jimmy Butler is the dominant player. There have also been stretches of Tyler Herro leading the way. But no player has shown more consistency this season than center Bam Adebayo. The Heat are 7-0 when Adebayo scores at least 28 points. He is averaging...
MIAMI, FL
