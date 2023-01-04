Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MiramarTed RiversMiramar, FL
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersAventura, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her ToddlersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Plum Market opens in Aventura featuring thousands of local labelsBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on his problem with Draymond Green’s ejection vs. Pistons
Chances are that Draymond Green’s ejection didn’t cost the Golden State Warriors their sixth straight win on Wednesday. Just because his team came back from a five-point deficit from the time Green was tossed, though, hardly means that Steve Kerr was any less frustrated by the circumstances of his second technical.
‘He’s been trash’: Sixers star Joel Embiid gets brutally honest on Tyrese Maxey’s return from injury
Tyrese Maxey is finally back in the lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers following a lengthy injury absence. The 22-year-old ended up sitting out 18 games for the Sixers due to a left foot fracture. At this point, however, it is clear that Maxey is still dealing with a considerable amount of rust after being out for so long.
VIDEO: Celtics’ Marcus Smart ejected, grabbed by Joe Mazzulla in fit of rage
Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart couldn’t hold back his frustration on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, leading to his second technical foul and ejection late in the third quarter. Making matters uglier, Smart had to be held back by Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla as he tried to...
LeBron James’ 1-word reaction to Dennis Schroder’s big game in Lakers win vs. Heat
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James gave Dennis Schroder the credit he is due, and it couldn’t be any better. Schroder stepped up big time for the Lakers on Wednesday with both James and Anthony Davis sidelined. Davis remains out due to his foot injury, while LeBron was scratched off the roster due to illness as he exhibits cold symptoms.
LeBron James once caught Dwyane Wade looking at Miami Heat scores while teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade talked a lot about their Miami Heat days while in Cleveland.
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
RUMOR: Nets slapped with harsh Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving reality
Right now, the Brooklyn Nets are looking like a team that could win it all this year. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of the squad have gone on a blistering 12-game winning streak that has undoubtedly propelled them as one of the favorites for this season’s championship.
REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation
The NFL has decided against resuming the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals following the injury to Damar Hamlin, according to AP’s Rob Maaddi. With the league preparing for the Week 18 slate, Roger Goodell and the NFL have made the decision to forgo the Week 17 clash that was suspended […] The post REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant totally embarrasses Hornets by walking dog for 28 seconds in Grizzlies win
The Memphis Grizzlies are fresh off a dominant win over the Charlotte Hornets. Ja Morant led the way with 23 points and eight assignments in the 131-107 victory. He also provided one of the more akward and peculiar highlights of the night. After a triple from LaMelo Ball near the...
Terrible Miami Dolphins situation revealed
After suffering its fifth-consecutive loss last week against the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins now find themselves facing an absolute must-win game against the New York Jets with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. But unfortunately for Miami, the team won’t have its starting quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol, and it might not have backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, either.
Miami Portal Tracker: South Florida Native Anthony Lucas Leaving Texas AM
Track the player movement with the Miami Hurricanes football roster following the 2022 college football season.
‘We don’t have much left’: Bill Self drops truth bomb after gritty Kansas basketball win vs. Texas Tech in Lubbock
For the second game in a row, the Kansas Jayhawks had a close call, as they barely edged the Texas Tech Red Raiders on the road Tuesday night in Lubbock. Kansas basketball still did come away with a 75-72 victory, but Jayhawks head coach Bill Self hinted that his team probably would have run out […] The post ‘We don’t have much left’: Bill Self drops truth bomb after gritty Kansas basketball win vs. Texas Tech in Lubbock appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama football key weapon pulls NFL Draft switcheroo for 2023 season
Alabama football kicker Will Reichard won’t be entering the 2023 NFL Draft and will instead return to the Crimson Tide for a fifth season. Reichard confirmed the decision in an announcement on social media, sharing that after much contemplation, he felt that he’s still not prepared to take that next step away from the elite college football program under Nick Saban.
Dolphins news: Teddy Bridgewater injury takes surprising turn ahead of crucial Week 18 game vs. Jets
The Miami Dolphins have a huge game ahead of them in Week 18, with their playoff hopes on the line against the New York Jets at home on Sunday. However, they are amidst a quarterback quandary. Tua Tagovailoa is unlikely to suit up against the Jets because of a concussion,...
Draymond Green drops blunt take on huge Warriors burden in 2OT win over Hawks
The Golden State Warriors have endured a ton of injury woes amid their five-game winning streak. In fact, not only have All-Stars Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins been out for a prolonged period, the Dubs also entered their Monday night game against the Atlanta Hawks missing crucial frontcourt pieces in JaMychal Green and Jonathan Kuminga, […] The post Draymond Green drops blunt take on huge Warriors burden in 2OT win over Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Los Angeles plays Miami after James' 43-point performance
Miami Heat (19-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (16-21, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Miami Heat after LeBron James scored 43 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 121-115 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The Lakers have gone 8-8 at home....
2 best trades Bucks must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks are comfortably in the hunt in the Eastern Conference, and MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo is making another strong case to take home the top award. With the NBA Trade Deadline just over a month away, what direction should the Bucks go?. Fighting amongst teams like the Boston...
Lakers News: LA Could Be Without Top Four Scorers Wednesday Against Heat
2023 is off to an injured start.
Kansas State basketball stuns Texas with feat not seen before in college basketball
The Kansas State Wildcats woke up Tuesday ranked 65th nationally with an average of 75.6 points per game. They ended their night with way more than their season average, as they crushed No. 6 Texas Longhorns in Austin in a 116-103 victory. In the process, Kansas State basketball pulled off something that the college basketball […] The post Kansas State basketball stuns Texas with feat not seen before in college basketball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What They're Saying About Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo
The Miami Heat have stints where Jimmy Butler is the dominant player. There have also been stretches of Tyler Herro leading the way. But no player has shown more consistency this season than center Bam Adebayo. The Heat are 7-0 when Adebayo scores at least 28 points. He is averaging...
