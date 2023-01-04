ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KITV.com

Homeowner unleashes over front-lawn poop problem

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Pet owners in Hawaii are supposed to scoop their animal’s poop, or else face a $500 fine. The state law hopes to prevent pet owners from leaving poop on sidewalks and in public parks. Unfortunately, some homeowners are still seeing the waste on their lawns fronting...
HAWAII STATE
TheDailyBeast

Inside the Uproar Over a Wacky Police Union Survey in Tampa

In Tampa, a city that has played host to an array of wild police scandals just in the last few months, the next battleground over justice reform is set: an upcoming election that could help decide who appoints—and confirms—the city’s new chief of police.But things got ugly this week with the appearance of a survey distributed by the police officer’s union, the Tampa Police Benevolent Association, that ignited a furious uproar—complete with allegations of racism, leaked documents, and outright lies.The union’s questionnaire, first reported by Bay News 9, was given to candidates for Tampa’s upcoming March mayoral and city council...
TAMPA, FL

