Effective: 2023-01-05 18:27:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-06 16:48:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi West Hobolochitto Creek Near McNeil affecting Pearl River County. For the West Hobolochitto Creek...including McNeil...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...West Hobolochitto Creek Near McNeil. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Some roads in the county inundated but passable. Homes in Westchester Subdivision, Picayune will be threatened. Water over a few roads in the city of Picayune will cause traffic problems. School bus traffic may need alternate routes. Beech Street and Westchester Subdivision below the confluence of the east and west branches will be subject to flooding in low places. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 17.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:45 PM CST Thursday was 18.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 9.6 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.7 feet on 10/07/1970. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO