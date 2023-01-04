Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Tangipahoa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 18:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-06 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Tangipahoa The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Tangipahoa River Near Robert affecting Tangipahoa Parish. For the Tangipahoa River...including Robert...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tangipahoa River Near Robert. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Low places along Highway 22 south of Robert will be under water. Water will approach the entrance of Hidden Oaks Campground. Trailers at the camp ground will be unable to be moved out when the river reaches 18 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 16.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 PM CST Thursday was 17.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Saturday morning and continue falling to 9.1 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.9 feet on 12/04/1953. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 18:27:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-06 16:48:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi West Hobolochitto Creek Near McNeil affecting Pearl River County. For the West Hobolochitto Creek...including McNeil...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...West Hobolochitto Creek Near McNeil. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Some roads in the county inundated but passable. Homes in Westchester Subdivision, Picayune will be threatened. Water over a few roads in the city of Picayune will cause traffic problems. School bus traffic may need alternate routes. Beech Street and Westchester Subdivision below the confluence of the east and west branches will be subject to flooding in low places. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 17.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:45 PM CST Thursday was 18.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 9.6 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.7 feet on 10/07/1970. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 18:31:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-09 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, St. Tammany and Hancock Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Washington, Pearl River, St. Tammany and Hancock Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 19.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 PM CST Thursday was 19.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.5 feet early Saturday morning. The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.5 feet on 04/17/1951. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
