Coffee Memorial Blood Center in Need of Donations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center is in need of donations after a decline in donors during the final months of 2022.

Brad Duggan, Executive Director of Coffee Memorial Blood Center said they are hoping to get 300 units of blood during the 41st annual M*A*S*H Bash Blood Drive happening Jan. 6-7.

“During November, December blood collections get more challenging,” said Duggan. “A lot of times people get busier around the holidays and then we’ve had a lot of sicknesses with COVID, and RSV, and the flu.”

On Friday blood donors can stop by the center from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“This is a fun event that we have every year to do that and so we’re just hoping that we can see a lot of people from Amarillo and the surrounding communities that come out and donate,” stated Duggan.

Coffee Memorial Blood Center serves 29 counties and 31 hospitals. Currently, all blood types are needed, especially o-negative.

“O-neg is the universal donor,” stated Duggan. “So that’s something that we really focus a lot of attention on to make sure that we have the units that we need in that because that’s what’s going to be on your helicopter or on a medical flight. But all blood types are important.”

Throughout the year, Coffee Memorial host multiple blood drives and has a mobile clinic that goes out into 29 counties.

“We do have mobile blood drives that are out in those communities and so that allows people in those communities to donate and will also help us to, to build our inventory,” said Duggan.

Giving blood takes about an hour according to Duggan. Once donors arrive at the center, they are taken through a screening process. After the screening is complete the blood donation takes about five to 12 minutes.

You can make an appointment for the 41st annual M*A*S*H Bash Blood Drive event online.

Donors will receive a t-shirt and a ticket to a local escape room.