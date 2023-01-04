Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in cloudsRoger MarshIllinois State
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Related
fox32chicago.com
Bicyclist gets shot trying to stop person breaking into car on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A bicyclist was shot by a man attempting to break into a car on the Near West Side Wednesday night, according to police. Officials say a 42-year-old man was riding a bike in the 1200 block of West Montrose Street around 10:52 p.m. when he saw a man trying to break into a vehicle.
fox32chicago.com
Englewood shooting leaves man seriously injured: police
CHICAGO - A man was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car on the South Side when he was shot in the head Wednesday night. Around 10:28 p.m., police say a 26-year-old man was inside a car parked in the 5700 block of South Bishop Street in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood when he heard gunshots.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, charged in deadly double shooting at Chicago gas station
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old is facing charges after allegedly killing a man and wounding another in a shooting Tuesday at an Englewood gas station. The teen is accused of fatally shooting a 45-year-old man and wounding a 36-year-old man around 2:36 a.m. at a gas station in the 1100 block of West 63rd Street, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting teen boy in face on CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of shooting and wounding a teen boy who was riding a Red Line train last month. Elijah Russell, 23, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm. According to police, Russell was identified...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man shot by known offender on Southeast Side, in critical condition
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot Tuesday night in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood. Around 7:38 p.m., police say the male victim was inside a home in the 10000 block of South Calhoun Avenue when he was approached by a known offender who pulled out a gun and fired shots.
fox32chicago.com
Wild video shows 2018 gang shootout on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A newly released video shows rival gang members trading gunfire in a 2018 shootout in the Beverly neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Willie Glenn, 25, was one of those who open fired in the chaotic shooting that was caught on a surveillance camera on Dec. 18, 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old girl in critical condition after being shot in the neck on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teen girl was shot in the neck in South Deering Thursday afternoon. At about 4:48 p.m., a 14-year-old girl was near the street in the 2900 block of East 97th Street when she was shot in the neck, Chicago police said. The girl was transported to an...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 9, pointed gun at his head, accidentally shot himself in Washington Heights home: witness told police
CHICAGO - A witness told investigators a 9-year-old boy pointed a gun at his head and accidentally shot himself inside a crowded Washington Heights home on New Year’s Day, according to a police report. The account of the tragic shooting came from another child who told investigators that Jarvis...
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old among 2 shot while driving in Woodlawn
CHICAGO - A man and a teenage boy were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 31-year-old was driving with the teen just before 11 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Greenwood Avenue when someone started shooting from the sidewalk, according to Chicago police. The...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in shooting that killed woman, wounded her sister near House of Blues
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges for allegedly killing a woman and wounding another in a shooting last April in Chicago's River North neighborhood. Jason McMahan, 36, was arrested Tuesday and police charged him with opening fire on two women, killing one, after they got into an argument on the sidewalk on April 30 in the 300 block of North State Street near the House of Blues.
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot at South Side gas station
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was at a gas station on the South Side Tuesday night when gunfire erupted. Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue in Chatham. The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department...
fox32chicago.com
Burglar alarm sounds at North Side car dealership
CHICAGO - A car dealership on the North Side was broken into early Thursday morning. Police responded to a burglar alarm around 2:55 a.m. at Toyota of Lincoln Park in the 1500 block of North Dayton Street. A window was shattered, and several key fobs were found outside on the...
fox32chicago.com
Alert issued over armed carjackers targeting drivers in Woodlawn, Park Manor
CHICAGO - Chicago police are urging drivers to be cautious in two South Side neighborhoods after three recent armed carjackings. In each incident, two to four males wearing black ski masks approach a victim who is standing outside their car and demand their keys at gunpoint, according to a new CPD community alert.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman in SUV open fires on 2 men in West Elsdon
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday in Chicago's West Elsdon neighborhood. The men, 34 and 51, were walking outside just before 1 a.m. in the 4200 block of West 55th Street when someone in a gray SUV started shooting, according to police. The 34-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, shot while pumping gas on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while pumping gas early Tuesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was pumping gas around 12:11 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said. Paramedics took the teen to...
fox32chicago.com
Teen found with multiple gunshot wounds in Rogers Park
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was found wounded by gunfire in Rogers Park Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was found around 9:32 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Juneway Terrance on the Far North Side. He was shot in the upper left leg twice and lower right leg...
fox32chicago.com
Man dead after carjacking woman, crashing into CTA pillar with owner partially inside: CFD
CHICAGO - A suspected carjacker is dead after crashing a stolen vehicle into a CTA pillar in the Loop Wednesday night. At about 5:42 p.m., a 35-year-old woman was inside an Infiniti FX35 in the first block of Lake Street when a man and a woman entered her SUV, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man carjacked at gunpoint by 4 men in West Town
CHICAGO - A 25-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint in Chicago's West Town neighborhood Wednesday morning. Police say the victim parked a car in the 100 block of North Green Street around 10:05 a.m. when four men drove up. One of the offenders was armed and demanded the victim's belongings.
fox32chicago.com
Passenger critically hurt, driver sought in Edgewater crash
CHICAGO - Police are seeking the driver who fled the scene of a crash that left her passenger critically injured Tuesday night in the Edgewater neighborhood. The two women were riding southbound on North Ridge Avenue around 11:23 p.m. when the driver failed to stop at a red light and crashed into a concrete wall in the 1800 block of West Peterson Avenue, police said.
