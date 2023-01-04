ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wbrc.com

Birmingham leaders say automated traffic enforcement cameras could help stop exhibition driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council is working to help stop exhibition driving by trying to bring more cameras into the city. Birmingham city councilor, Clinton Woods, said the latest exhibition driving video shows it can be difficult for officers to stop the reckless activity when they are on scene. That’s why he is pushing for automated traffic enforcement cameras.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover Police offering free gun locks for residents

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - If you own a firearm, it’s important to make sure you do everything you can to prevent it from getting into the wrong hands. The Hoover Police Department wants to help folks with firearms stay safe and prevent tragedies from occurring by offering free gun locks for Hoover residents.
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Steps businesses can take amidst increase in car break-ins

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In light of recent car break-ins, some businesses may be wondering how they can best protect the cars of their customers and employees from being targeted. It’s a growing problem all across our area, criminals smashing windows and opening car doors to find and take valuables...
CALERA, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham City Council approves $12 million for street paving project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — More funding for roads is coming to the city of Birmingham. The city council voted to approve a street paving project and finalized the plans Tuesday. The $12 million city-wide project will pave nearly 250 roads, improving roughly 43 miles around Birmingham. A portion of the $12 million will go toward paving, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

2 suspects charged with catalytic converter thefts

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with TPD’s Criminal Investigations Division have charged two suspects as part of an ongoing investigation into the theft and resale of catalytic converters. Police say 31-year-old Wesley Austyn Wyatt and 51-year-old Paul Harvey Fretwell were both arrested Wednesday. The investigation revealed that Wyatt and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Homicide investigation underway at Elyton Meat Market

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting left one person dead at a Birmingham business. Shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Birmingham Police were called to Elyton Meat Market at Center Street and 3rd Avenue North for reports that a person had been shot outside the store. The victim was an employee at the store. He has been identified as 37-year-old Cortez Dekelvin Ware.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man accused of breaking into vehicles at Mercedes plant in Vance

VANCE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man accused of breaking into vehicles at the Mercedes plant in Vance. The break-ins happened on December 12 and December 20 of this year. Authorities were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle and he was arrested January 3 when his car was spotted in the plant’s parking lot.
VANCE, AL
wbrc.com

Plan for new I-459 interchange in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers could get a new exit off I-459 in Hoover after the city council agreed to millions in construction dollars for a new interchange. We’ve been talking about the proposal for a while. The proposed interchange would be just south of the South Shades Crest Road overpass.
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Childersburg Fire Department installing defibrillators around the city

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - First responders in Childersburg say timing is everything when it comes to emergencies like cardiac arrest. That’s why they’re installing defibrillators in several locations throughout the city. The fire department is training staff members on how to use Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) and how...
wbrc.com

State Rep. Givan talks local bill to prevent exhibition driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Exhibition driving continues to be an issue in Birmingham. On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Representative Juandalynn Givan joined Good Day Alabama to talk about proposed bills that she hopes will put an end to what she calls reckless behavior across the state, but especially in Birmingham. “We...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

