ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham PD reviewing actions of officers during recent exhibition driving incident
The Birmingham Police Department is investigating another exhibition driving incident and reviewing the actions of the officers involved. The investigation comes after a video of a recent incident was posted across different social media channels. In the video, you can see multiple cars participating in different forms of exhibition driving....
wbrc.com
Suspect crime spree across multiple cities ends in pursuit on I-65
FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is in custody Thursday morning after a crime spree that started with a hit and run in Birmingham ended in a pit maneuver on I-65 according to Fultondale police. It started in Birmingham late Wednesday night when a woman says she was hit by...
wbrc.com
Birmingham leaders say automated traffic enforcement cameras could help stop exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council is working to help stop exhibition driving by trying to bring more cameras into the city. Birmingham city councilor, Clinton Woods, said the latest exhibition driving video shows it can be difficult for officers to stop the reckless activity when they are on scene. That’s why he is pushing for automated traffic enforcement cameras.
Birmingham residents respond to continued instances of exhibition driving across the city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Exhibition driving continues to be a concern for many in downtown Birmingham. Officers with the Birmingham Police Department say that the continued practice of exhibition driving has led to injuries and deaths on the streets. On New Year’s Day, exhibition driving downtown got a little chaotic by the time police arrived. […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD investigator offers tips to drivers and business owners for preventing car break-ins
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On the heels of a series of car break-ins at St. Vincent’s East, WBRC is talking with law enforcement to learn more about the issue. For drivers, experts said it is simple - lock your doors. They also said to make sure you park in well lit places and don’t make it easy for these thieves to steal from you.
wbrc.com
Hoover Police offering free gun locks for residents
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - If you own a firearm, it’s important to make sure you do everything you can to prevent it from getting into the wrong hands. The Hoover Police Department wants to help folks with firearms stay safe and prevent tragedies from occurring by offering free gun locks for Hoover residents.
Authorities ID 37-year-old Birmingham employee killed in hail of gunfire at Elyton Meat Market
Authorities have released the name of a man shot to death at a Birmingham store on Wednesday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Cortez Dekelvin Ware. He was 37, and lived in Birmingham. The shooting happened at 2 p.m. at the Elyton Meat Market on Center...
wbrc.com
Steps businesses can take amidst increase in car break-ins
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In light of recent car break-ins, some businesses may be wondering how they can best protect the cars of their customers and employees from being targeted. It’s a growing problem all across our area, criminals smashing windows and opening car doors to find and take valuables...
Birmingham City Council approves $12 million for street paving project
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — More funding for roads is coming to the city of Birmingham. The city council voted to approve a street paving project and finalized the plans Tuesday. The $12 million city-wide project will pave nearly 250 roads, improving roughly 43 miles around Birmingham. A portion of the $12 million will go toward paving, […]
wbrc.com
2 suspects charged with catalytic converter thefts
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with TPD’s Criminal Investigations Division have charged two suspects as part of an ongoing investigation into the theft and resale of catalytic converters. Police say 31-year-old Wesley Austyn Wyatt and 51-year-old Paul Harvey Fretwell were both arrested Wednesday. The investigation revealed that Wyatt and...
Fundraiser Launched for Widow of DCH Medic Killed in ATV Accident in Tuscaloosa County
Donations are being collected to help the widow of a DCH medic who was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday morning. Little was said about the accident earlier this week, except by police agencies who confirmed the death and said they did not suspect foul play was involved.
wbrc.com
Homicide investigation underway at Elyton Meat Market
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting left one person dead at a Birmingham business. Shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Birmingham Police were called to Elyton Meat Market at Center Street and 3rd Avenue North for reports that a person had been shot outside the store. The victim was an employee at the store. He has been identified as 37-year-old Cortez Dekelvin Ware.
wbrc.com
Arrest made in robbery targeting Hispanic victims; BPD searching for one more suspect
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are still searching for one of the individuals who they believe targeted and robbed over thirty Hispanic community members. WBRC spoke with both investigators and members of the Hispanic community that said this is a big win for BPD when it comes to building trust in the community.
wbrc.com
Man accused of breaking into vehicles at Mercedes plant in Vance
VANCE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man accused of breaking into vehicles at the Mercedes plant in Vance. The break-ins happened on December 12 and December 20 of this year. Authorities were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle and he was arrested January 3 when his car was spotted in the plant’s parking lot.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim shot to death outside store in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred outside the Elyton Meat Market at 3rd Avenue North and Center Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, just after 2 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Cortez Dekelvin Ware, 37, of Birmingham, sustained […]
wbrc.com
Rep. Juandalynn Givan reacts to New Year’s Day exhibition driving incident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC has obtained video of a dangerous driving incident that police said happened New Year’s Day on 3rd Avenue North in Birmingham. It’s just the latest example of a problem police say they’re seeing more often—exhibition driving. There are several videos circulating...
wbrc.com
Plan for new I-459 interchange in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers could get a new exit off I-459 in Hoover after the city council agreed to millions in construction dollars for a new interchange. We’ve been talking about the proposal for a while. The proposed interchange would be just south of the South Shades Crest Road overpass.
wbrc.com
Childersburg Fire Department installing defibrillators around the city
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - First responders in Childersburg say timing is everything when it comes to emergencies like cardiac arrest. That’s why they’re installing defibrillators in several locations throughout the city. The fire department is training staff members on how to use Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) and how...
wbrc.com
State Rep. Givan talks local bill to prevent exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Exhibition driving continues to be an issue in Birmingham. On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Representative Juandalynn Givan joined Good Day Alabama to talk about proposed bills that she hopes will put an end to what she calls reckless behavior across the state, but especially in Birmingham. “We...
wbrc.com
Birmingham to apply for grant to help Smithfield, surrounding communities
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is set to apply for the Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant Program. If awarded, the federal grant will be used to revitalize the Smithfield, College Hills and Graymont neighborhoods. It is a $50 million grant and the city plans to commit up to...
