Nashville, TN

Free throws lead Vanderbilt basketball to overtime win over South Carolina in SEC opener

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago

Vanderbilt basketball went back and forth with South Carolina on Tuesday in a battle of teams expected to finish near the bottom of the SEC. The game went to overtime after the Commodores, leading by two, stopped two Gamecocks attempts on the final defensive possession but allowed them to retain the ball as South Carolina tied the game with a layup just before the buzzer.

Both teams went through a series of droughts and runs. The Commodores (8-6) struggled to make their free throws late in the second half despite drawing many more foul calls than the Gamecocks (7-7), but redeemed themselves in overtime by making 12-of-14 free throws to seal the 84-79 win at Memorial Gymnasium.

Slow start

Coach Jerry Stackhouse went with an unusual starting lineup of Trey Thomas, Tyrin Lawrence, Colin Smith, Myles Stute and Quentin Millora-Brown. That lineup struggled at the outset, trailing by as much as eight early in the first half before getting back into the game when Jordan Wright, Liam Robbins and Ezra Manjon sparked a run. Vanderbilt led by two at halftime.

Hot shooting

Though neither team is particularly known for its scoring prowess, both shot well from deep. That fueled a few runs for both teams, including a 7-0 run for Vanderbilt near the end of the first half and a 10-0 run for South Carolina early in the second half. Though the Gamecocks' GG Jackson, a 5-star recruit, was the most highly touted player on the roster, it was guard Chico Carter Jr. who really showed up for South Carolina, scoring 26, which led both teams.

Although the Gamecocks' starters played well, they got little production from their bench.

Varied lineups

Though all 16 players on the roster were available for Vanderbilt, the Commodores went with a shorter rotation of 10 players, including freshman Noah Shelby. Stackhouse varied the lineups that were in throughout the game. Three players who came off the bench despite being usual starters − guard Ezra Manjon (23 points, five rebounds, three asissts), wing Jordan Wright (13 points, three rebounds) and center Liam Robbins (22 points, seven rebounds, six blocks) − were among the team's top scorers. Every player who appeared in the game scored except Trey Thomas, who attempted just two shots.

