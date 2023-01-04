ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

ClutchPoints

Why TCU football will beat Georgia in National Championship Game

The National Championship game between TCU and Georgia is expected to be a coronation for the Bulldogs. Kirby Smart’s team is the defending national champion, and the Bulldogs are coming off a stirring victory in the CFP semifinal game against a powerful Ohio State team, so the thought of the Horned Frogs pulling off another upset does not seem likely to the experts.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

TCU vs. Georgia: Breaking down their rosters as high school recruits

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — TCU and Georgia square off in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Bulldogs are 12.5-point favorites to hoist the trophy, and if you were to take the players' high school recruiting rankings for gospel, this point spread would definitely ring true.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Mascot News

On Friday afternoon, Adam Murphy of Atlanta News First had unfortunate news to share regarding Georgia's beloved mascot. Uga will not make the trip to SoFi Stadium for the national championship game. The Seiler family said it would be "too far" of a trip for the nine-year-old bulldog. The college...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

College Football Playoff: Paul Finebaum dissects TCU's upset odds, Georgia's legacy

TCU is roughly a two-touchdown underdog as they enter Monday's national championship game against top-ranked Georgia. With the Bulldogs standing as the last hurdle to TCU's first national title since 1938, Paul Finebaum says the Horned Frogs' secondary needs to make life difficult for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday for TCU to have a chance. Exceptional play also must come from TCU quarterback Max Duggan, the Heisman runner-up and the heart of the Horned Frogs offense all season.
FORT WORTH, TX
gamblingnews.com

TCU Horned Frogs vs Georgia Bulldogs NCAAF Odds, Time, and Prediction

The TCU Horned Frogs are 13-1 this season and are seen as huge underdogs against the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs (14-0). Still, the boys from Texas Christian University have upset the odds numerous times this season, which is why we call for caution. Before betting on this game, make sure to read our TCU vs Georgia preview first!
FORT WORTH, TX
thewashingtondailynews.com

Georgia vs. TCU: Area coaches go with top dog

Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship game between defending champion Georgia and upstart Texas Christian isn’t what most people predicted this time last week. The Bulldogs, top-ranked at 14-0 roared back from 14 points down in the semi-final match with Ohio State, then only advanced because the Buckeyes...
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Gary Patterson has honest admission about TCU’s run

A year and a half ago, Gary Patterson was still the head coach at TCU, a role he had held since 2000. Now, he is watching his former team make an unlikely run to the national championship under his replacement. TCU parted ways with Patterson after the Horned Frogs got off to a 3-6 start... The post Gary Patterson has honest admission about TCU’s run appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS 42

Son of former Georgia football player honoring his father’s Bulldog legacy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The final moments of 2022 were stressful but exciting for Georgia Bulldogs fans. In the final seconds of the Peach Bowl, the Ohio State Buckeyes missed a potential game winning field goal. Which meant the Dawgs are going to back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. Columbus native Dale […]
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Former top UGA target at edge rusher ... enters transfer portal

The highest-rated recruit that Will Muschamp signed when he was South Carolina’s football coach entered the transfer portal on Thursday, per multiple reports. Jordan Burch is a former 5-star who narrowly signed with South Carolina over UGA out of high school in 2020, and he’s played edge rusher for the Gamecocks for the past three seasons.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

ESPN Model Predicts Final Score Of Georgia-TCU

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship matchup is set. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in what should be an exciting title-game contest. That being said, ESPN's predictive computer model thinks this matchup could be a double-digit affair. The program...
ATHENS, GA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Hairy Dawg’ bobbleheads commemorate Georgia football team’s 2nd straight CFP title berth

MILWAUKEE — You can almost hear the late Larry Munson urging the Georgia Bulldogs defense to hunker down. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum on Friday announced the presale of Hairy Dawg Georgia Bulldogs mascot bobbleheads. The bobbleheads, which will cost $40 for one or $75 for both, will be numbered to 2023, according to a news release from the Milwaukee-based museum.
ATHENS, GA
CBS DFW

TCU's championship dreams bring big bucks to Fort Worth businesses

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Excitement continues to build for TCU fans as national championship game on Monday gets closer and closer.Fans, whether they're going to the game or watching from home, are getting prepared by buying TCU gear."Bought hats for sure, already got a couple things in the car, so I came back in because I need a hat and then another jersey," said Debi Podvalova, shopping for TCU gear.Podvalova is traveling to California to watch the game in-person. "The minute they won the Fiesta Bowl we had the tickets bought."She joins many other TCU fans grabbing gear at the...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox26houston.com

Mattress Mack bets $1.5 million TCU will beat Georgia in CFP Championship

HOUSTON - Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is not a stranger to making bets. He recently won $75 million in the Astros taking home the World Series trophy back in November. McIngvale is ready to make another Texas-sized bet with the TCU Horned Frog as they look to bring home a national championship.
ATHENS, GA

