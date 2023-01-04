Read full article on original website
Timeline: Today's strong storm is Level 3 as Bay Area deals with flooding and damage
Thursday's storm is ranking a strong Level 3 compared to the Level 5 storm on Wednesday and the entire region remains under a Flood Advisory with high winds continuing as flooding and damage persist.
KTVU FOX 2
Rain picking up again in Bay Area, snow in Tahoe
The rain in the Bay Area will pick up again Thursday, then a short break Friday. Snow and wind is hitting the Tahoe area today.
'We’re going to stay wet': Parade of storms coming to SF Bay Area
Wednesday's much-anticipated bomb cyclone event was not a "one-and-done storm," the National Weather Service said.
Paradise Post
Bay Area storm: On the coast, supercharged waves cause major damage
CAPITOLA — This small seaside town was battered by the storm that lashed much of the Bay Area with rain and wind, but its proximity to the ocean meant that the waves fueled by the weather did much of the damage. A 40-foot chunk of the historic Capitola Wharf...
Closures on numerous Bay Area roads as storm wreaks havoc
Mudslides, fallen trees, downed wires and flooded roadways have led to road closures in the Bay Area.
Photos show aftermath of Wednesday's destructive storm
(KRON) — As cleanup from Wednesday evening’s storm continues, the Bay Area is still dealing with wind, rain and hazardous driving conditions. Local officials advise residents to stay off the roads if possible as landslides and flash flooding are still possible. Thursday morning, residents woke up to coastal chaos from Santa Cruz and San Mateo […]
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangers
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As a dangerous atmospheric river moves over the San Francisco Bay Area, ABC7 News has reported widespread storm damage. The following is a map showing the locations where a Level 5 storm, as measured by the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, has caused power outages, landslide danger, and tree damage.
SFGate
Bay Area city urges residents to be ready to evacuate ahead of storm
As the Bay Area faces multiple winter storms, the city of San Jose said that residents should be ready to evacuate if necessary by packing a bag with important documents, medicine and spare clothes. Homeowners can protect their property with sandbags and raise their ground floor furniture if flooding occurs...
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
santaclaranews.org
Another Major Storm Expected Today, Valley Water Identifies Problem Areas and Offers Free Sandbags
Another atmospheric river will drench the Bay Area today. Santa Clara Valley Water District listed the following “hot spots” as areas that could flood:. Uvas Creek, with potential flooding of Highway 101 in Gilroy. San Francisquito Creek in Palo Alto. Ross Creek at Cherry Avenue in San Jose.
SF Bay Area storm turns deadly as winds up to 101 mph topple numerous trees
A California storm whipped up winds that knocked over trees across the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday night.
KTVU FOX 2
Guadalupe River in San Jose is rising fast in latest Bay Area storm
Amanda Quintana is along the Guadalupe River in San Jose where unhoused people are living in tents. In prior years, some people have almost drowned.
Bay Area Level 5 storm: More than 99K customers without power, PG&E says
PG&E is reporting widespread power outages as a result of the atmospheric river that has hit the Bay Area.
Wind gusts of up to 85 mph hit North Bay
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday’s major storm is beginning to hit parts of the Bay Area, with strong winds coming to the North Bay Wednesday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, gusts of wind up to 85 miles per hour were recorded in Marin County, just east of the Nicasio Reservoir. Much of […]
Bay Area storm live updates: Large tree falls on 3-story Oakland apartment building
A large eucalyptus tree fell on a three-story apartment building at 3293 Lynde St. in Oakland.
Bay Area storm live updates: SJ CHP officer injured after large tree falls on him at crash scene
The CHP says one of its officers was injured after a 60-foot tree fell on him while he was at a crash scene on Highway 17 in San Jose Thursday morning. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
When to expect the heaviest rain in the SF Bay Area amid bomb cyclone
A bomb cyclone was 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning.
Bay Area Apple stores close early due to storm
(KRON) — Apple stores in the Bay Area are closing their doors early on Wednesday due to the storm set to slam the region. Apple’s website shows that its Bay Area stores shut down by 3:00 p.m. Some other retail stores in the area making the same decision. Clothing store Oaklandish tweeted that its Downtown […]
sfstandard.com
Wet Weather Could Help Bay Area Water Shortage—But Will It Solve Drought?
Even as heavy rain slams the Bay Area this week, millions of residents are still being asked to cut their water use for the fourth consecutive year of drought in the region. With rain expected to continue, will the wet weather mean an end to Northern California’s drought? Not so fast, experts say.
Storm winds topple gas station roof in South San Francisco
Strong winds amid a Bay Area bomb cyclone toppled a gas station roof in South San Francisco on Wednesday night, though no one was hurt. The South San Francisco Fire Department received a call about 4:45 p.m. from the owner of the Valero gas station, located at the intersection of King Drive and Callan Boulevard, who reported the roof over the gas pumps was beginning to collapse, Deputy City Manager Leslie Arroyo told The Examiner. The roof eventually fell and caused damage to at least two gas pumps before emergency responders arrived at the scene, but no customers were at the station at the time of the collapse and no vehicles were damaged, Arroyo said. City inspectors were called to the scene and red tagged the building. No further details were immediately available.
