Redwood City, CA

KRON4 News

Photos show aftermath of Wednesday's destructive storm

(KRON) — As cleanup from Wednesday evening’s storm continues, the Bay Area is still dealing with wind, rain and hazardous driving conditions. Local officials advise residents to stay off the roads if possible as landslides and flash flooding are still possible. Thursday morning, residents woke up to coastal chaos from Santa Cruz and San Mateo […]
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Bay Area city urges residents to be ready to evacuate ahead of storm

As the Bay Area faces multiple winter storms, the city of San Jose said that residents should be ready to evacuate if necessary by packing a bag with important documents, medicine and spare clothes. Homeowners can protect their property with sandbags and raise their ground floor furniture if flooding occurs...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Wind gusts of up to 85 mph hit North Bay

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday’s major storm is beginning to hit parts of the Bay Area, with strong winds coming to the North Bay Wednesday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, gusts of wind up to 85 miles per hour were recorded in Marin County, just east of the Nicasio Reservoir. Much of […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area Apple stores close early due to storm

(KRON) — Apple stores in the Bay Area are closing their doors early on Wednesday due to the storm set to slam the region. Apple’s website shows that its Bay Area stores shut down by 3:00 p.m. Some other retail stores in the area making the same decision. Clothing store Oaklandish tweeted that its Downtown […]
San Francisco Examiner

Storm winds topple gas station roof in South San Francisco

Strong winds amid a Bay Area bomb cyclone toppled a gas station roof in South San Francisco on Wednesday night, though no one was hurt. The South San Francisco Fire Department received a call about 4:45 p.m. from the owner of the Valero gas station, located at the intersection of King Drive and Callan Boulevard, who reported the roof over the gas pumps was beginning to collapse, Deputy City Manager Leslie Arroyo told The Examiner. The roof eventually fell and caused damage to at least two gas pumps before emergency responders arrived at the scene, but no customers were at the station at the time of the collapse and no vehicles were damaged, Arroyo said. City inspectors were called to the scene and red tagged the building. No further details were immediately available.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA

